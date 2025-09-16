Aurum Ra Gold EA

4.67

Aurum Ra Gold EA

Aurum Ra Gold EA is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It executes trades at two scheduled times each day, focusing on high probability breakout opportunities. The EA automatically calculates breakout levels and places both Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around these levels. Once one side is activated, the opposite order is instantly canceled, ensuring that only a single position is ever open.

The system employs two distinct strategies to capture different market behaviors :

Strategy 1 : Targets the full day breakout, analyzing price movements across the entire trading session.

Strategy 2 : Focuses on the US market open, capturing volatility during the New York session.

This dual approach allows the EA to adapt to both all day price action and the key momentum generated at the US market opening.


Remark

The Aurum Ra Gold EA is designed for smaller accounts (USD100 to USD500) and trades with a fixed lot size of 0.01 for controlled risk management.

Traders who wish to handle larger accounts or explore different position sizing approaches may also be interested in AuRange Hunter EA , which applies a similar breakout methodology in a broader configuration.


Set Files

Default set file optimized for 2 digit pricing charts Download Here

Default set file optimized for 3 digit pricing charts Download Here


Requirements and recommendations

Account type : RAW, ECN, or Zero Spread (recommended for best performance)

Symbol : XAUUSD (GOLD)Timeframe : M5 (5 minute chart)

Minimum deposit : USD100 to USD500

VPS : Strongly recommended to ensure uninterrupted operation


How to Get Started

1 Install the EA in your MT5 platform.

2 Open an XAUUSD chart on the M5 timeframe.

3 Attach the EA to the chart.

4 Configure your lot size or select a risk setting.

5 Enable Auto Trading to allow the EA to run.


Disclaimer

This EA is a tool for automated trading and carries risks. Use a demo account to test performance and ensure settings align with your strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Emanuel533
314
Emanuel533 2025.12.14 06:27 
 

exelente

mas94
24
mas94 2025.12.12 15:58 
 

how can i change the volume of each trade? for example 2% of balance for each trade involved

sergiowalter
14
sergiowalter 2025.12.10 22:01 
 

muy buen bot,poco pero seguro ,par xau/usd m5 temp. ecxelente amigo.

Emanuel533
314
Emanuel533 2025.12.14 06:27 
 

exelente

Akapop Srisang
11742
来自开发人员的回复 Akapop Srisang 2025.12.15 16:40
Thank you very much for feedback and review :)
mas94
24
mas94 2025.12.12 15:58 
 

how can i change the volume of each trade? for example 2% of balance for each trade involved

Akapop Srisang
11742
来自开发人员的回复 Akapop Srisang 2025.12.12 16:45
Thank you very much for feedback and review :)
The Aurum Ra Gold EA is designed for smaller accounts (USD100 to USD500) and trades with a fixed lot size of 0.01 for controlled risk management.
sergiowalter
14
sergiowalter 2025.12.10 22:01 
 

muy buen bot,poco pero seguro ,par xau/usd m5 temp. ecxelente amigo.

Akapop Srisang
11742
来自开发人员的回复 Akapop Srisang 2025.12.12 16:46
Thank you very much for feedback and review :)
Bahadir786
118
Bahadir786 2025.12.07 08:06 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Akapop Srisang
11742
来自开发人员的回复 Akapop Srisang 2025.12.12 16:45
Thank you for feedback and review :)
Роман Мирошниченко
162
Роман Мирошниченко 2025.12.03 14:59 
 

The advisor showed excellent results during testing. I installed it on a demo account—everything was fine, too. But then, when I installed it on a real account, it LOADED MY DEPOSIT BY OPENING A LOT OF TRADES! Screenshot for discussion!

devon25
50
devon25 2025.11.18 11:04 
 

Works really well even on $100 account. I'd love to run this on a prop firm if we can increase lot size

Akapop Srisang
11742
来自开发人员的回复 Akapop Srisang 2025.11.18 11:40
Thank you very much for feedback and review :)
The Aurum Ra Gold EA is designed for smaller accounts (USD100 to USD500) and trades with a fixed lot size of 0.01 for controlled risk management.
Lion
389
Lion 2025.11.11 23:27 
 

Great EA, you should probably change the description as it's says you can change your lot size when clearly you can't. :D

Akapop Srisang
11742
来自开发人员的回复 Akapop Srisang 2025.11.18 11:39
Thank you very much for feedback and review :)
Sante M.
114
Sante M. 2025.11.06 15:52 
 

I have used it so far both in backtest and demo, it seems to work well

Akapop Srisang
11742
来自开发人员的回复 Akapop Srisang 2025.11.07 08:43
Thank you very much for feedback and review :)
[删除] 2025.11.03 03:52 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Akapop Srisang
11742
来自开发人员的回复 Akapop Srisang 2025.11.03 07:36
Thank you for your feedback and review :)
shogun1543
461
shogun1543 2025.11.02 03:10 
 

Good!

Akapop Srisang
11742
来自开发人员的回复 Akapop Srisang 2025.11.02 19:02
Thank you for your feedback and review :)
Harvey Franco
212
Harvey Franco 2025.10.27 01:51 
 

EA results look great. Please add an adjustable lot size from .01 to .05

Akapop Srisang
11742
来自开发人员的回复 Akapop Srisang 2025.10.27 06:55
Hi Harvey, Thank you for feedback and Review :)
Anthony
97
Anthony 2025.10.24 00:08 
 

this ea deserves more than five stars. it doesn't overtrade and that's one of the good things I like about it. I've been testing on my $100 demo account, and it's been very profitable and looking safe especially with the inclusion of stoploss. I want to give big thanks to Akapop for making this amazing ea. I'm also grateful to him for making it affordable for people with small account balance like me. He is also very supportive. honestly, I can't wait to buy the (AuRange Hunter ea). Thank you Akapop you're a true genius

Akapop Srisang
11742
来自开发人员的回复 Akapop Srisang 2025.10.24 07:46
Thank you for review :)
Ricky Zoltan Beznec
588
Ricky Zoltan Beznec 2025.09.30 05:06 
 

looks good ea still testing on demo on after very good backtest, 8 wins from 8 so far .doesnt trade much but looks safe and steady.

Akapop Srisang
11742
来自开发人员的回复 Akapop Srisang 2025.09.30 12:06
Thank you for feedback and review :)
Aris Susanto
20
Aris Susanto 2025.09.20 08:36 
 

can i buy this mq5 ea file?

Akapop Srisang
11742
来自开发人员的回复 Akapop Srisang 2025.09.21 06:19
Thank you for your interest in my EA :)
I’m unable to provide the .mt5 file for this EA.
If you’re interested in a system with flexible lot sizing and an auto lot feature, you may want to check out my AuRange Hunter EA. :)
zhengruisi
34
zhengruisi 2025.09.20 00:50 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Akapop Srisang
11742
来自开发人员的回复 Akapop Srisang 2025.09.20 06:50
谢谢您的反馈和评价 :)
patrickdrew
2887
patrickdrew 2025.09.18 07:11 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Akapop Srisang
11742
来自开发人员的回复 Akapop Srisang 2025.09.19 08:10
Thank you for feedback and 5 star review :)
