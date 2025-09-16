Aurum Ra Gold EA
Aurum Ra Gold EA is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It executes trades at two scheduled times each day, focusing on high probability breakout opportunities. The EA automatically calculates breakout levels and places both Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around these levels. Once one side is activated, the opposite order is instantly canceled, ensuring that only a single position is ever open.
Strategy 2 : Focuses on the US market open, capturing volatility during the New York session.
This dual approach allows the EA to adapt to both all day price action and the key momentum generated at the US market opening.
Remark
Traders who wish to handle larger accounts or explore different position sizing approaches may also be interested in AuRange Hunter EA , which applies a similar breakout methodology in a broader configuration.
Set Files
Default set file optimized for 3 digit pricing charts Download Here
Requirements and recommendations
VPS : Strongly recommended to ensure uninterrupted operation
How to Get Started
5 Enable Auto Trading to allow the EA to run.
can i buy this mq5 ea file?