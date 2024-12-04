US30 Morning Break Scalper

5

US30 Morning Break Scalper MT5

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for traders focusing on the US30 (Dow Jones) index. It capitalizes on pre-market breakouts by identifying high and low price ranges before the market opens. The EA places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders just before the session begins, and once one side is triggered, the other order is automatically removed. The EA executes trades once per day, ensuring focused trading during the pre-market breakout period.

See signal for Default Set File (Short Trailing Stop): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2295678


Pricing Rules

Next Price (December 1, 2025 – December 31, 2025) : $490

Next Price (January 1, 2025 – January 31, 2025) : $550


Set Files

Uses a short trailing stop for faster trades and more stable profit capture.
Uses a longer trailing stop, allowing trades to stay open longer when trends break, potentially capturing larger profits.


This EA is designed specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones) Index. If you’re looking for an EA that works across multiple symbols, check out my universal EA:

Daily Range Breakout Scalper MT5


Account Requirements

RAW, ECN, or Zero Spread accounts are recommended.



How to Use the EA

1. Define Breakout Parameters
Set breakout time and order placement deviation.
Choose the timeframe for range calculation.
Adjust range slots for buy and sell orders.
2. Configure Risk Management
Set lot sizing and risk parameters.
3. Customize Buy/Sell Settings
Define trade end time & order expiration.
Enable auto-delete for pending orders after trading time ends.
Adjust entry offset to refine entry points.
Set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels.
Optionally close buy orders at a specific time.
4. Optimize Scalping Strategy
Define scalping range size (in points).
Set scalping trigger and trailing parameters.
5. Advanced Settings
Enable/disable buy/sell trades.
Set specific trading dates.



Disclaimer

This EA is a tool for automated trading and carries risks. Use a demo account to test performance and ensure settings align with your strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Alex Vito
191
Alex Vito 2025.04.15 15:25 
 

I have been using it for almost 2 months - it works properly and most importantly profitable) EA makes one trade per day. pros: it is always good to have such EA in the collection, buying power is not taken away, you always know at what time will be a trade, good for beginners. cons: you will not become a millionaire with only one EA))

Torben Petersen
1754
Torben Petersen 2025.03.13 16:54 
 

I purchased the US30 Morning Break Scalper on February 1st, and I am very satisfied. Initially, I experienced a losing streak of two trades that resulted in higher losses than expected. However, the author immediately took action to improve the EA and its settings, making it even more secure and effective. Since then, the US30 Morning Break Scalper has been trading very successfully and safely. The author and I exchanged many ideas and experiences, and he quickly implemented improvements based on our discussions. This EA has become an essential part of my portfolio and is performing exceptionally well. Thanks to the fixed stop-loss, my accounts are never at risk, even in the case of a losing trade. The communication with the author is excellent, and his dedication to improving the EA is truly commendable. So far, in March, the EA has generated around 7% profit with a very low drawdown of just 1.5%. I will update my review at the end of April with even more data!

Responder ao comentário