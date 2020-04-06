US30 SecretFusion EA

The US30 SecretFusion EA combines a custom “secret strategy” with a combination of MACD Strategy, delivering high-probability trades exclusively on the US30 index—the world’s most liquid, price-weighted stock index, known for its volatility and robust trading opportunities but also elevated risk.

Recommended Settings (only for US30)

  • SL in Points : 5000

  • TP in Points : 30000

  • Trailing stop points : 800

  • Time Frame : 5 min 

  • ONLY FOR US30


 Key Features

1. Proprietary Secret-Strategy Engine

  • High-Probability Signal Filter: Analyses micro-volatility clusters on the US30 to confirm primary trade signals, boosting win rates.

  • Real-Time Parameter Tuning: Continuously refines secret-strategy inputs on live data, maintaining edge even when volatility patterns evolve

2. Advanced Risk & Money Management

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Calculates position size per trade based on live equity and user-defined risk percentage, protecting against over-leverage on a highly volatile index.

  • Adaptive Stop-Loss & Take-Profit

3. Plug-and-Play MT4 Deployment

  • One-Click Installation: Simply drop into your MT4 Experts folder, attach to a US30 chart, and enable AutoTrading

Benefits at a Glance

  • Higher Win-Rates, Lower Drawdowns: Secret-strategy filters reduce false entries typical of static rule-based bots, delivering smoother equity growth.

  • Fully Automated 24/5 Trading.
  • Exclusive for US30.
Produtos recomendados
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Experts
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
EMA Scalper 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Time Range Brekout EA AFX
Menaka Sachin Thorat
Experts
Time Range Breakout Strategy The Time Range Breakout strategy is designed to identify and capitalize on market volatility during specific time intervals. This strategy focuses on defining a time range, calculating the high and low within that range, and executing trades when price breaks out of the defined boundaries. It is particularly effective in markets with high liquidity and strong directional movement. Key Features : Customizable Time Range : Users can specify a start time and end time t
Parabolic Sar Advisor Pro
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
The Expert Advisor places pending orders at the points of the Parabolic Sar indicator. After installation, it moves the order after the indicator. You can configure to open orders only BuyStop or only SellStop, if necessary. By default, pending orders are placed for both buy and sell. In addition to the Parapolic Sar indicator, this Expert Advisor uses other indicators for a more correct solution for opening a position. For example, it identifies divergences and convergences by different indicat
Ai UC EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Experts
This expert is under construction and is not yet completed The development of this expert will be completed in 2 years at most. Our goal in publishing this expert is to attract capital to develop our best expert. This expert will definitely be the best expert of our team. To participate in this project, you can buy this expert at the lowest possible price. This expert will definitely be the most expensive expert of our team in the future. This expert will be built with the latest methods and st
Prosperity
Eloizio Coelho Alves
2.5 (2)
Experts
Um EA simples, mas muito poderoso. Ele usa como base para abertura de ordens duas media móveis que ao se cruzarem, ordens serão abertas. A ordem aberta será fechada em duas situações: Quando houver um novo cruzamento oposto ao anterior, neste caso o preço tocar a média móvel mais lenta, ou quando atingir a margem automática do Take Profit. Caso o preço siga na direção contrária, ele abrirá novas ordens nos novos cruzamentos das médias móveis para o cálculo do preço médio e fechar todas as ordens
FREE
FxAdvisorLimit
Vladimir Deryagin
Experts
Especialista em várias. O Expert Advisor consiste em três indicadores populares (MovingAverage, estocástico, MACD). É possível usar os três indicadores juntos e separadamente. A negociação ocorre com ordens Limit pendentes. O EA usa a média dos lucros nas ordens abertas atuais BUY e SELL. As configurações do EA são muito simples e possuem todo o conjunto necessário de funções, tanto para negociação quanto para indicadores. Configurações básicas do Expert Advisor           Magic-número mágic
Secgo Expert
Samsul Anwar
Experts
Secgo Expert is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. This Expert Advisor uses several indicators (RSI and Moving Average). Pair recommendations for EA use EURUSD . This Expert Advisor trades on any Time Frame. The system is ready-to-use with the setup is simple,with simple optimization on Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing. Please use a good broker with low spread and low stop level Parameters Magic  = magic number to identify the order's mode for the EA. OrderCmt = used
AW Heiken Ashi EA
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Consultor automatizado multifuncional, trabalhando com sinais do indicador de tendência AW Heiken Ashi. Com configurações avançadas e flexíveis para gerenciar riscos, volumes, lógica de entrada e suporte de posições. Se necessário, utiliza médias, níveis ajustáveis de TakeProfit e StopLoss, função de sobreposição integrada e passo dinâmico entre ordens. Indicador AW Heiken Ashi - AQUI / Versão MT5 do consultor - AQUI Principais funções: Trabalhando com o indicador AW Heiken Ashi - O consultor ab
ADX Strategy EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Average Directional Index (ADX) Strategy EA MT4 implementa uma robusta estratégia de trading baseada no Índice Direcional Médio (ADX), extensivamente testada em diversas condições de mercado. O EA oferece capacidades de trading abrangentes, incluindo estratégias opcionais de recuperação de grade, hedge e martingale (configuráveis, desativadas por padrão). Possui métodos de entrada precisos (rompimentos, reversões, acompanhamento de tendências) e regras de saída flexíveis (baseadas em indicadores
Moving Average protec
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Moving Average protec ====================================== The Robot is based on one standard moving average Indicator.No other Indicator required ========================================== The ea is based on a simple Moving average crossover.The default settings are already profitable.But you can change the settings and decide which averages you wan to  cross. =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has
Trend Reversal Simple
Andri Maulana
Experts
Unlock Your Gold Trading Potential with Trend Reversal Simple EA! Are you ready to take your gold trading to the next level? The Trend Reversal Simple EA is a powerful and intelligent automated trading solution designed to identify and capitalize on crucial trend reversals in the gold market. Forget complex manual analysis and emotional trading decisions; this EA brings precision, discipline, and potential profitability right to your MetaTrader 4 platform. Why Choose Trend Reversal Simple EA? Th
FREE
Still
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
"Still" is a trend-based Expert Advisor that looks for trend changes and opens orders in the direction of the new trend. The Moving Average indicator is used as the main signal supplemented by additional integrated confirmation functions. Whenever the signal changes, the opened orders are closed and a new order is opened. Stop levels are used for safety purposes. The EA is tied to the current timeframe. Recommended timeframes are H1 and M30. It can also work on M15 and M5. The recommended curren
CCI Multi Currency EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
CCI Multi-Currency EA MT4 implementa estratégias robustas do Índice de Canal de Commodities (CCI), extensivamente testadas em vários pares de moedas e períodos de tempo. O robô oferece capacidades completas de negociação, incluindo recuperação em grade, opções de hedge e estratégias de martingale (configuráveis, mas desativadas por padrão). Ele possui métodos de entrada precisos (rompimentos, reversões, seguimento de tendência) e regras de saída flexíveis (baseadas em indicadores, tempo ou lucro
EA Fractals
Amin Rusli
Experts
This EA successfully opposes the Fractal below then OP BUY otherwise if the new Fractal appears above then OP SELL Flat movement is very good for work. PARAMETERS Lots : Lots / volume orders TakeProfit : Take Profit Point if zero = No Take Profit StopLoss : Stop Loss Point if zero = No stoploss TF : Time Frame Fractals AutoStopLoss : If true , then StopLoss will be created automatically on High / Low Fractals These EA fractals are simple EAs, it might be suitable to be tested on a currency pa
Balanced Martingale
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Balance Martingale MT4 é um Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 4 projetado para gerenciar negociações utilizando uma estratégia simples, porém eficaz, de martingala e martingala reversa. Esta ferramenta ajusta o tamanho do lote com base em sequências de vitórias e derrotas, multiplicando por um multiplicador de vitória durante vitórias consecutivas e por um multiplicador de perda durante derrotas. O tamanho do lote é redefinido para o padrão ao passar de ciclos de vitória para perda ou vice-
FIBO Trend EA mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (2)
Experts
50% discount until the end of the month ($199). Regular price $399 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. This is a trend strategy that uses the  FIBO Trend PRO  i
Gold Crasher
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
Pikachuu
Corentin Petitgirard
Experts
Hello everyone, Today I want to  share  with you a  strategy  who is designed especially on  EURUSD  timeframe  M5 . Pikachu   is a   sclaper  who is   not spread sensitive . Pikachu   is   very easy to use . Pikachu  is using a  dangerous strategy . Why it's free? Pikachu is using a dangerous strategy : the expert will multiply by 2 the lot for each loss trade until a trade close with profit. To see another product with another strategy click on the link :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/coco
FREE
The Raven EA
Luiz Fernando Novo Da Silva
Experts
The Raven EA is a scalper with simple settings, it uses bollinger bands with a combination of strategies, safegrid (limited times), and fixed stoploss / take profits. Pair: CHFJPY Timeframe: M15 Lots: is recommended no more than 0,1 per 1kusd SETTINGS: 1.hourinit / hourend 2.spreadlimit 3.stop loss / take profit 4.gridmax: number of times that ea will use the strategie 5.gridmultiplier 6.lots 7.deviation of bollinger indicator IMPORTANT: 1.this EA is spread sensitive, is highly recommende
MACD Trading
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Experts
Get the MT5 version here ! Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol m
GbpUsd M30 Open Daily Breakout
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on GBPUSD M30 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  OPEN DAILY  BREAKOUT .   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT.  To catch more profits there is also TRAILING PROFIT function provided. EA has been backtested on more than 18-year long tick data with 99% qualit
MA7 Agave C3 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Agave C3 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal from the built-in indicator appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets the takeprofit and the level for opening an averaging position. When the grid is fully opened, the expert advisor sets a stoploss. Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Only one grid can be opened
MA7 Aster C3 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Aster C3 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Aster indicator. When a signal from the built-in indicator appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets the takeprofit and the level for opening an averaging position. When the grid is fully opened, the expert advisor sets a stoploss. Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Only one grid can be opened
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Experts
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
Survive
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
Survive expert advisor. Trading algorithm developed based on the combination of MACD and RSI indicators. Only one buy/sell order is executed. No martingales or other recovery techniques. In case of loss the system automatically closes the order if no stop loss is set based on the parameters entered. The system is suitable for all currencies. basic settings for usd/jpy currencies H1 Timeframe. //------------------------declaration of variables------------------------ ------ MagicNumber ; // M
Ichimoku Master EA
Miroslaw Stachowiak
Experts
Ichimoku Master EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for trading according to Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Strategy.   The signals used to start trading are very well filtered, and then a special algorithm makes sure to stay in the trend as long as possible. Ichimoku Master EA Settings Features Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used Trend following strategy Limitation of distance between same direction orders Hard and Virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss levels Basket TP
FlyEA iMA Cross
Carlo Forni
Experts
Crossovers are one of the main moving average strategies. The first type is a price crossover, which is when the price crosses above or below a moving average to signal a potential change in trend. Another strategy is to apply two moving averages to a chart: one longer and one shorter. When the shorter-term MA crosses above the longer-term MA, it's a buy signal , as it indicates that the trend is shifting up. This is known as a " golden cross ." Meanwhile, when the shorter-term MA crosses below
Tasmanian devil EA
Morten Kruse
Experts
Tasmanian Devil is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale and gridsystems. It Uses significant price levels to make the order entries. All trading positions contain a stop loss, and also include take profit. Which results in a very low draw down. Advantages  Advanced algorithm for tracking positions.  Each item contains a protective stop loss.  Work with fixed and risk based lots on MM.  Does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitration.  More exit strategies  Protecti
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: O sucesso de hoje será o fruto de amanhã SUPER DESCONTO POR TEMPO LIMITADO! ÚLTIMOS 2 EXEMPLARES POR 299 USD ANTES DE O PREÇO AUMENTAR. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Conjunto de alto risco Manual e ficheiros de configuração: Contacte-me após a compra para receber o manual e os ficheiros de configuração. Preço: O preço inicial é de 899 dólares e será aumentado em 199 dólares por cada dez vendas. Cópias disponíveis: 2 Goldex AI - Robô de negociação avançado com redes neura
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Promoção de lançamento! Restam apenas algumas cópias por 449$! Próximo preço: 599$ Preço final: 999$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro junta-se ao clube dos EAs de negociação de
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff é um EA projetado especificamente para o comércio de ouro. O trabalho é baseado na abertura de ordens no indicador Gold Stuff, portanto, o consultor trabalha na estratégia "Trend Follow", o que significa seguir a tendência. Importante! Entre em contato comigo imediatamente após a compra para obter instruções e bônus! Você pode obter uma cópia gratuita do nosso indicador Strong Support e Trend Scanner, envie uma mensagem privada. a mim! Os resultados em tempo real podem ser vist
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (41)
Experts
O EA Trend Ai foi projetado para funcionar com o indicador Trend Ai, que realizará sua própria análise de mercado combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão, assumindo todos os sinais do indicador de forma totalmente automática! O EA contém diversos parâmetros externos totalmente ajustáveis e permite que o trader personalize o especialista de acordo com sua escolha. Assim que o ponto verde aparecer, o EA se preparará para uma operação de com
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Experts
O Game Change EA é um sistema de negociação de acompanhamento de tendências baseado no indicador Game Changer. Vende automaticamente sempre que se forma um ponto vermelho e continua na direção de venda até que apareça um X amarelo, o que sinaliza um possível fim da tendência. A mesma lógica se aplica às negociações de compra. Quando aparece um ponto azul, o EA começa a comprar e fechará o ciclo de compra assim que for detetado um X amarelo. Este EA é adequado para qualquer par de moedas e qualqu
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
O aprendizado profundo está remodelando o comércio de ouro, e assistentes inteligentes, como jardineiros, cuidam de jardins de negociação. O "Gold Garden" EA emprega tecnologia inteligente de aprendizado profundo e 20 anos de treinamento de dados para melhorar significativamente o desempenho da estratégia. Com ele, o trading se torna mais fácil e inteligente. Vamos nos unir para iniciar a era do trading inteligente e transformar o trading em um jardim de felicidade. Este será o seu exclusivo Gol
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Resta apenas uma unidade pelo preço de 550 $. Depois disso, o valor aumentará para 650 $ e 750 $, com preço final de 1200 $ Sinal ao vivo >>>>> Clique Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendentes inteligentes e controlo rigoroso de risc
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
Experts
Apresentando o One Gold EA, um sofisticado robô de negociação para ouro na plataforma Meta Trader, desenvolvido para auxiliar os traders com análises avançadas de mercado. Nossa tecnologia proprietária alavanca redes neurais e algoritmos baseados em dados para analisar dados históricos e em tempo real do mercado de ouro, fornecendo insights que podem auxiliar na tomada de decisões. Ao contrário das estratégias manuais tradicionais, o One Gold EA opera com intervenção mínima, agilizando o process
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
Experts
Capivara EA é um sistema avançado de acompanhamento automatizado de tendências baseado no indicador Hama. Se o mercado ficar em baixa e o indicador ficar vermelho, o EA venderá; se o mercado ficar em alta e o indicador ficar azul, o EA comprará. O EA pode detectar com precisão o início das tendências de alta e de baixa e controlará as negociações abertas em um estilo martingale/grade até atingir TP. Pares recomendados: Todos os pares principais como eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd e também pares
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
Experts
Titan AI — Sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração Titan AI é um sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração desenvolvido pela equipe especializada da MX Robots , combinando tecnologia avançada de Inteligência Artificial com profundo conhecimento dos mercados financeiros. Este EA foi treinado com dados de mercado de alta qualidade, incluindo Real Tick , MBP (Market by Price) e MBO (Market by Order) — os mesmos tipos de dados utilizados em sistemas institucionais — para oferecer decis
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 5 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Javier Gold Scalper  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Configurações padrão para o teste de ouro (Gold M15) a partir do ano de 2024 Kaufman Smart Regime EA: Inteligência de Mercado Adaptativa OFERTA INTRODUTÓRIA ESPECIAL: O poder do Smart Regime EA está sendo lançado por uma fração do seu valor real. Garanta sua licença agora por $50 , antes que o preço comece sua subida gradual e escalonada em direção à avaliação final de $500 . Este é um investimento em uma lógica de mercado sem precedentes. Desbloqueie o poder do trading algorítmico adaptativo.
Quantum Scalper GBPUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (11)
Experts
EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD is an automated trading system designed for the GBPUSD currency pair. Employing a scalping strategy and sophisticated position management, it aims to deliver high returns while minimizing risk. The EA analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum, using unique entry points to identify potential trading opportunities. To safeguard profits and enhance efficiency,   each trade is equipped with maximum Stop Loss levels and a Trailing Stop feature. Bonus: get free E
Pingo AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
Pingo Pingo é um robô de negociação totalmente automatizado, projetado para negociações estáveis e seguras no mercado Forex. O sistema de consultoria foi projetado com ênfase no controle rigoroso de riscos e na ausência de estratégias perigosas como martingale, grids ou médias. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 Como funciona O Pingo analisa padrões de preços e dinâmicas de mercado de curto prazo usando filtros de volatilidade inteligentes. O robô identifica zonas de i
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
O Expert Advisor é um sistema projetado para recuperar posições não rentáveis.   O algoritmo do autor bloqueia uma posição perdedora, divide-a em muitas partes separadas e fecha cada uma delas separadamente. Configuração fácil, lançamento atrasado em caso de rebaixamento, bloqueio, desativação de outros Expert Advisors, média com filtragem de tendência e fechamento parcial de uma posição perdedora são incorporados em uma ferramenta. É o uso de fechamento de perdas em peças que permite reduzir p
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader  combina uma estratégia de breakout e de seguimento de tendências com um máximo de duas negociações por dia.  Contacte-me imediatamente após a compra para obter um bónus pessoal!  Você pode obter uma cópia gratuita do nosso forte apoio e indicador de Scanner de tendência, por favor pm. Eu!   Por favor, note que eu não vendo meus EA ou conjuntos especiais no telegram, ele só está disponível no Mql5 e meus arquivos de Conjunto estão disponíveis apenas no meu blog aqui.  Tenha cuid
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
From the famous Gold Mining EA developer — SJ presents GoldZ AI – The Next Generation Gold Trading Powerhouse Precision. Intelligence. Profit. GoldZ AI isn’t just another trading robot — it’s your high-speed, market-savvy gold trading partner , built to conquer XAUUSD with a powerful fusion of price action mastery, smart trend detection, and machine learning intelligence . At its core, GoldZ AI thrives on   Asian closing,Llondon opening , New York  opening   session momentum . By identifying
Mais do autor
Quantum Convergence Indicator
ahmed mohiuddin
Indicadores
Strategy Overview The Quantum Convergence Indicator is an advanced multi-dimensional trading system that identifies high-probability entry points by analyzing the convergence of multiple market dimensions. This sophisticated algorithm detects when price action, momentum, and volatility align to create optimal trading opportunities. Key Features Multi-Dimensional Analysis Trend Dimension : Analyzes market direction using dual momentum oscillators Momentum Dimension : Measures market strength and
Multi Symbol Scanner
ahmed mohiuddin
Indicadores
IMPORTANT NOTE : This is a dashboard indicator and will not work on strategy tester. Multi-Symbol Trend Scanner - Professional Market Analysis Tool Overview The   Multi-Symbol Trend Scanner   is a sophisticated trading dashboard that provides real-time market analysis across multiple financial instruments simultaneously. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this powerful indicator displays crucial market data in an intuitive, table-aligned format that's easy to interpret at a glan
The Serpent Strategy MT4
ahmed mohiuddin
Indicadores
Trade Like a Serpent — Calm, Precise, Lethal. The Serpent Strategy equips you with a visual edge — clarity in confusion, precision in volatility, and confidence in timing. Let your trades strike like a serpent — swift, silent, and accurate. Overview The Serpent Strategy   is a powerful custom-built MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to identify high-probability trade zones using a unique combination of market volatility, trend direction, and momentum confirmation. It visualizes price action i
Gold Sniper for Renko
ahmed mohiuddin
Indicadores
Strategy Overview (Best for Scalping) - Non-repainting A sophisticated multi-filter trading system designed to identify high-probability entry points with exceptional precision. This proprietary methodology combines multiple confirmation layers to generate signals with high statistical reliability. ATTACH THE INDICATOR TO RENKO CHART Entry Conditions: Buy Entry: Price is above the Green line Up Arrows are plotted Sell Entry: Price is above the Red line Down Arrows are plotted
The M5 Gold EA
ahmed mohiuddin
Experts
M5 Gold EA - XAUUSD Special - Trading Strategy Description Timeframe: 5min (Best results) Terminal : MT4 The EA is built with a combination of in-built and custom indicators. The M5 Gold EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for precision trading in the Forex market. This EA employs a multi-indicator confirmation system that combines trend analysis with momentum and volatility-based signals to identify high-probability entry points. Core Strategy: The system utilizes a proprie
The Serpent Strategy
ahmed mohiuddin
Indicadores
Trade Like a Serpent — Calm, Precise, Lethal. The Serpent Strategy equips you with a visual edge — clarity in confusion, precision in volatility, and confidence in timing. Let your trades strike like a serpent — swift, silent, and accurate. Overview The Serpent Strategy is a powerful custom-built MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify high-probability trade zones using a unique combination of market volatility, trend direction, and momentum confirmation. It visualizes price action in th
GOLD Sniper GS5
ahmed mohiuddin
Experts
(Recommended settings are shown in the image) Live Testing can be tracked on myfxbook GOLD SNIPER GS5 - Strategy Overview   Professional Gold Trading System - for Meta Trader 5 (Recommended settings are shown in the image) The   GOLD SNIPER   Expert Advisor represents a cutting-edge automated trading solution specifically engineered for the gold (XAUUSD) market. Developed through years of rigorous research and optimization, this EA implements a sophisticated multi-timeframe trading strateg
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário