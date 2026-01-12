Opening Range Breakout EA MT4

Opening Range Breakout EA is a focused trading robot that automates one of the most effective intraday strategies: trading the session breakout. It operates by observing the market during its initial, quiet phase to establish the opening range. Once that range is defined, the EA is ready to enter a trade the moment price action confirms a breakout, helping you ride the volatility that follows.





The Trading Idea

The core of this strategy is simple: many of the day's biggest moves begin when the market breaks free from its initial consolidation. This EA provides an automated way to watch the market's initial behavior and execute a trade precisely upon the breakout, ensuring you capture the move only when true momentum is present.

It uses classic, structured breakout logic and does not incorporate high-risk techniques like Martingale or Grid systems.





What This EA Does:

Identifies the Range: You set the time window (e.g., the first 30 minutes of the New York session), and the EA automatically establishes the highest and lowest points of that period.

Direct Breakout Execution: The EA monitors the range boundaries and executes a market order directly when the price moves decisively above the high or below the low.

Essential Risk Management: You can easily define your necessary Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to manage the risk of each trade.

Customizable Session Times: You control the start and end times for range calculation and trade execution, allowing you to adapt the strategy to different market sessions and instruments.





MT5 version here.



Input parameters:

Magic number – Unique EA identification number

– Unique EA identification number Time shift – Timezone shift in hours; a value of 1 adds one hour to all time calculations

– Timezone shift in hours; a value of 1 adds one hour to all time calculations Range color – Color used to draw the range

– Range color fill - Fill the range area with color

Trade both sides? – Enable trading in both directions of one range

– Enable trading in both directions of one range Entry offset – Distance in points added to entry price towards outside of the range

– Distance in points added to entry price towards outside of the range Range starting hour – Hour when range starts

– Hour when range starts Range starting minute – Minute when range starts

– Minute when range starts Range ending hour – Hour when range ends

– Hour when range ends Range ending minute – Minute when range ends

– Minute when range ends Stop trading after specific time? – Disable trading and close all orders after a set time

– Disable trading and close all orders after a set time Trading end hour – Hour to stop trading

– Hour to stop trading Trading end minute – Minute to stop trading

– Minute to stop trading Other range side stop loss - Stop loss at the opposite side of the range

Stop loss at the opposite side of the range Stop loss in points - Stop loss distance in points (if range sl is set to false)

Stop loss distance in points (if range sl is set to false) Take profit in points - Take profit distance in points

- Take profit distance in points Lotsize - Fixed lot size per trade

Fixed lot size per trade Lotsize percent - Lot size as a percentage of balance (if Lotsize is set to 0)





