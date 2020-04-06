US30 SecretFusion EA

The US30 SecretFusion EA combines a custom “secret strategy” with a combination of MACD Strategy, delivering high-probability trades exclusively on the US30 index—the world’s most liquid, price-weighted stock index, known for its volatility and robust trading opportunities but also elevated risk.

Recommended Settings (only for US30)

  • SL in Points : 5000

  • TP in Points : 30000

  • Trailing stop points : 800

  • Time Frame : 5 min 

  • ONLY FOR US30


 Key Features

1. Proprietary Secret-Strategy Engine

  • High-Probability Signal Filter: Analyses micro-volatility clusters on the US30 to confirm primary trade signals, boosting win rates.

  • Real-Time Parameter Tuning: Continuously refines secret-strategy inputs on live data, maintaining edge even when volatility patterns evolve

2. Advanced Risk & Money Management

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Calculates position size per trade based on live equity and user-defined risk percentage, protecting against over-leverage on a highly volatile index.

  • Adaptive Stop-Loss & Take-Profit

3. Plug-and-Play MT4 Deployment

  • One-Click Installation: Simply drop into your MT4 Experts folder, attach to a US30 chart, and enable AutoTrading

Benefits at a Glance

  • Higher Win-Rates, Lower Drawdowns: Secret-strategy filters reduce false entries typical of static rule-based bots, delivering smoother equity growth.

  • Fully Automated 24/5 Trading.
  • Exclusive for US30.
おすすめのプロダクト
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
エキスパート
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
EMA Scalper 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
エキスパート
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
エキスパート
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Time Range Brekout EA AFX
Menaka Sachin Thorat
エキスパート
Time Range Breakout Strategy The Time Range Breakout strategy is designed to identify and capitalize on market volatility during specific time intervals. This strategy focuses on defining a time range, calculating the high and low within that range, and executing trades when price breaks out of the defined boundaries. It is particularly effective in markets with high liquidity and strong directional movement. Key Features : Customizable Time Range : Users can specify a start time and end time t
Parabolic Sar Advisor Pro
Alexander Nikolaev
エキスパート
The Expert Advisor places pending orders at the points of the Parabolic Sar indicator. After installation, it moves the order after the indicator. You can configure to open orders only BuyStop or only SellStop, if necessary. By default, pending orders are placed for both buy and sell. In addition to the Parapolic Sar indicator, this Expert Advisor uses other indicators for a more correct solution for opening a position. For example, it identifies divergences and convergences by different indicat
Ai UC EA MT4
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
This expert is under construction and is not yet completed The development of this expert will be completed in 2 years at most. Our goal in publishing this expert is to attract capital to develop our best expert. This expert will definitely be the best expert of our team. To participate in this project, you can buy this expert at the lowest possible price. This expert will definitely be the most expensive expert of our team in the future. This expert will be built with the latest methods and st
Prosperity
Eloizio Coelho Alves
2.5 (2)
エキスパート
A simple but very powerful EA. It uses two moving averages as a basis for opening orders, which when they cross, orders will be opened. The open order will be closed in two situations: When there is a new crossover opposite the previous one, in this case the price touches the slower moving average, or when it reaches the automatic Take Profit margin. If the price goes in the opposite direction, it will open new orders at the new crossings of the moving averages to calculate the average price and
FREE
FxAdvisorLimit
Vladimir Deryagin
エキスパート
4文字と5文字で取引する能力を持つマルチ通貨Expert Advisor。 エキスパートアドバイザーは、三つの一般的な指標（MovingAverage、Stochastic、MACD）で構成されています。 三つの指標をすべて一緒にまたは別々に使用することができます。 取引は保留中の指値注文で行われます。 EAは、現在の未決済の買い注文と売り注文に対して利益平均を使用します。 Expert Advisorの設定は非常にシンプルで、取引と指標の両方に必要なすべての機能を備えています。 エキスパートアドバイザーの基本設定           マジック-マジック注文番号; ボリューム-開かれた取引のボリューム; スリッページ-注文を開くときの価格スリッページ; 利益を取る-ポイントで望ましい利益; ストップロス-ポイントで一定の損失に達した後、注文を閉じます; ターンシグナルと反対の注文のオープニング–シグナルが変更されたときの取引を開始 注文制限を使用する-指値注文のオン/オフ 注文グリッドステップ-発注された注文間の距離 ボリューム増加率–このパラメーターは、指定さ
Secgo Expert
Samsul Anwar
エキスパート
Secgo Expert is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. This Expert Advisor uses several indicators (RSI and Moving Average). Pair recommendations for EA use EURUSD . This Expert Advisor trades on any Time Frame. The system is ready-to-use with the setup is simple,with simple optimization on Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing. Please use a good broker with low spread and low stop level Parameters Magic  = magic number to identify the order's mode for the EA. OrderCmt = used
AW Heiken Ashi EA
AW Trading Software Limited
エキスパート
トレンドインジケーターAW Heiken Ashiのシグナルに基づいて動作する多機能自動アドバイザー。リスク、ボリューム、エントリーロジック、ポジションサポートを管理するための高度で柔軟な設定を備えています。必要に応じて、平均化、調整可能なテイクプロフィットとストップロスのレベル、組み込みのオーバーラップ機能、注文間のダイナミックステップを使用します。 AW Heiken Ashiインジケーター - こちら / アドバイザーのMT5バージョン - こちら 主な機能: AW Heiken Ashiインジケーターの操作-インジケーターのシグナルの方向が変化すると、アドバイザーが自動的に取引を開始します。インジケーターのすべてのパラメータ（期間、フィルタリングなど）は、アドバイザー設定で直接設定できます。 自動数量計算（オートロット） - 固定ロットで取引したり、入金額にリンクされたオートロットを使用したりできます。 TP / SL (利益確定と損失確定) -サポートされています: 損益分岐点から注文グループに対して計算されるポイント単位の仮想 TP。単一注文の SL (始値から)、注文グリ
ADX Strategy EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
エキスパート
平均方向性指数（ADX）ストラテジーEA MT4 は、さまざまな市場環境で広範にバックテストされた堅牢なADXベースのトレーディング戦略を実装しています。このEAは、グリッドリカバリー、ヘッジ、マーチンゲール戦略（設定可能、デフォルトでは無効）を含む包括的なトレーディング機能を提供します。ブレイクアウト、反転、トレンド追随といった正確なエントリー方法と、インジケーター、時間、または利益に基づく柔軟な退出ルールを備えています。さらに、ドローダウン保護、スプレッド/スリッページフィルター、システムリソースを最小限に抑えつつ最小限の遅延で取引を実行する効率的でラグのないインジケーターなどの高度な機能も含まれています。 このシステムには、セッション制御のための日時フィルターが含まれており、パフォーマンス検証のためのヒストリカルデータテストをサポートしています。リアルタイムダッシュボードは、オープントレード、口座残高、システムメトリクスを表示し、直感的な入力メニューにより設定が簡単です。すべての設定に関する詳細なドキュメントが提供されています。 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 一般設定/入力ガイド
Moving Average protec
Steve Zoeger
エキスパート
Moving Average protec ====================================== The Robot is based on one standard moving average Indicator.No other Indicator required ========================================== The ea is based on a simple Moving average crossover.The default settings are already profitable.But you can change the settings and decide which averages you wan to  cross. =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has
Trend Reversal Simple
Andri Maulana
エキスパート
Unlock Your Gold Trading Potential with Trend Reversal Simple EA! Are you ready to take your gold trading to the next level? The Trend Reversal Simple EA is a powerful and intelligent automated trading solution designed to identify and capitalize on crucial trend reversals in the gold market. Forget complex manual analysis and emotional trading decisions; this EA brings precision, discipline, and potential profitability right to your MetaTrader 4 platform. Why Choose Trend Reversal Simple EA? Th
FREE
Still
Sergey Kruglov
エキスパート
"Still" is a trend-based Expert Advisor that looks for trend changes and opens orders in the direction of the new trend. The Moving Average indicator is used as the main signal supplemented by additional integrated confirmation functions. Whenever the signal changes, the opened orders are closed and a new order is opened. Stop levels are used for safety purposes. The EA is tied to the current timeframe. Recommended timeframes are H1 and M30. It can also work on M15 and M5. The recommended curren
CCI Multi Currency EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
エキスパート
CCI Multi-Currency EA MT4 は、複数の通貨ペアと時間枠にわたって広範にバックテストされた堅牢なコモディティ・チャネル・インデックス（CCI）戦略を実装しています。このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、グリッドリカバリー、ヘッジ、マーチンゲール（すべて任意で、デフォルトでは無効）など、包括的な取引機能を提供します。ブレイクアウト、反転、トレンドフォローといった精密なエントリーメソッド、インジケーター・時間・利益に基づいた柔軟なエグジットルールに加え、ドローダウン保護、スプレッド／スリッページフィルター、高速かつ軽量な非ラグインジケーターなどの高度な機能も備えています。 システムには、取引セッションを制御する曜日・時間フィルターがあり、過去データを使ったパフォーマンステストにも対応。リアルタイムダッシュボードでは、オープンポジション、口座残高、システムメトリクスが表示され、直感的な入力メニューで簡単に設定可能です。すべてのパラメーターには詳細なドキュメントが用意されています。 詳細ドキュメント： 一般設定ガイド ｜ インジケーター設定｜バックテストとセットファイル
EA Fractals
Amin Rusli
エキスパート
This EA successfully opposes the Fractal below then OP BUY otherwise if the new Fractal appears above then OP SELL Flat movement is very good for work. PARAMETERS Lots : Lots / volume orders TakeProfit : Take Profit Point if zero = No Take Profit StopLoss : Stop Loss Point if zero = No stoploss TF : Time Frame Fractals AutoStopLoss : If true , then StopLoss will be created automatically on High / Low Fractals These EA fractals are simple EAs, it might be suitable to be tested on a currency pa
Balanced Martingale
Biswarup Banerjee
エキスパート
Balance Martingale MT4 は、MetaTrader 4向けに設計されたエキスパートアドバイザーで、シンプルかつ効果的なマーチンゲールおよびリバースマーチンゲール戦略を用いて取引を管理します。このツールは、連続した勝利または敗北のストリークに基づいてロットサイズを調整し、勝利が続く場合は勝利乗数、敗北が続く場合は敗北乗数でロットを増やします。勝利サイクルから敗北サイクル、またはその逆に移行する際には、ロットサイズがデフォルトにリセットされ、リスクを最小限に抑えながら、敗北ストリーク中に買い注文と売り注文を交互に切り替えて回復を最適化します。 MT5バージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： Balance Martingale MT5 MT4のフルバージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： Balance Martingale MT4 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 全体設定/入力ガイド バックテストおよび設定ファイルはこちら： バックテストと設定ファイル 機能： マーチンゲール戦略：敗北ストリーク中にロットサイズを敗北乗数で増やし、損失を回収します。 リバースマーチン
FIBO Trend EA mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (2)
エキスパート
50% discount until the end of the month ($199). Regular price $399 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. This is a trend strategy that uses the  FIBO Trend PRO  i
Gold Crasher
Hong Ling Mu
エキスパート
<Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
Pikachuu
Corentin Petitgirard
エキスパート
Hello everyone, Today I want to  share  with you a  strategy  who is designed especially on  EURUSD  timeframe  M5 . Pikachu   is a   sclaper  who is   not spread sensitive . Pikachu   is   very easy to use . Pikachu  is using a  dangerous strategy . Why it's free? Pikachu is using a dangerous strategy : the expert will multiply by 2 the lot for each loss trade until a trade close with profit. To see another product with another strategy click on the link :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/coco
FREE
The Raven EA
Luiz Fernando Novo Da Silva
エキスパート
The Raven EA is a scalper with simple settings, it uses bollinger bands with a combination of strategies, safegrid (limited times), and fixed stoploss / take profits. Pair: CHFJPY Timeframe: M15 Lots: is recommended no more than 0,1 per 1kusd SETTINGS: 1.hourinit / hourend 2.spreadlimit 3.stop loss / take profit 4.gridmax: number of times that ea will use the strategie 5.gridmultiplier 6.lots 7.deviation of bollinger indicator IMPORTANT: 1.this EA is spread sensitive, is highly recommende
MACD Trading
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
エキスパート
Get the MT5 version here ! Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol m
GbpUsd M30 Open Daily Breakout
Marek Kupka
エキスパート
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on GBPUSD M30 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  OPEN DAILY  BREAKOUT .   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT.  To catch more profits there is also TRAILING PROFIT function provided. EA has been backtested on more than 18-year long tick data with 99% qualit
MA7 Agave C3 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The MA7 Agave C3 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal from the built-in indicator appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets the takeprofit and the level for opening an averaging position. When the grid is fully opened, the expert advisor sets a stoploss. Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Only one grid can be opened
MA7 Aster C3 MT4
Andrey Minaev
エキスパート
Description of work The MA7 Aster C3 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Aster indicator. When a signal from the built-in indicator appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets the takeprofit and the level for opening an averaging position. When the grid is fully opened, the expert advisor sets a stoploss. Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Only one grid can be opened
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
エキスパート
ゴールドエンジェルのEAへようこそ とても安定した利益が見込めるEAです。 おすすめです。 ロジックは簡単です。 BANDインジケータを使用しています。バンドを価格がハズレた場合に、フラグがONになります。まだエントリーはしません。 そして価格の動きを注意深くモニターします。 価格がバンドの中に戻り、センターラインにタッチしたときに、順張りでエントリーします。シンプルですが、トレントが安定しているときは利益が大きいです。 特にXAUUSDにベストマッチします。 ただし、タイムフィルターを使うことが条件です。 ヨーロッパ時間や、ニューヨーク時間帯は、大きなボラティリティのため、利益がでません、タイムフィルターを使ってボラティリティの小さい時間帯を設定してください。 ストップロスは、逆のシグナルを使います。 またTPはトレーリングストップでクローズします。 また利益がマイナスでクローズした場合は、次のロットをあげます。設定で変更可能です。
FREE
Survive
Fabrizio Pierantoni
エキスパート
Survive expert advisor. Trading algorithm developed based on the combination of MACD and RSI indicators. Only one buy/sell order is executed. No martingales or other recovery techniques. In case of loss the system automatically closes the order if no stop loss is set based on the parameters entered. The system is suitable for all currencies. basic settings for usd/jpy currencies H1 Timeframe. //------------------------declaration of variables------------------------ ------ MagicNumber ; // M
Ichimoku Master EA
Miroslaw Stachowiak
エキスパート
Ichimoku Master EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for trading according to Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Strategy.   The signals used to start trading are very well filtered, and then a special algorithm makes sure to stay in the trend as long as possible. Ichimoku Master EA Settings Features Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used Trend following strategy Limitation of distance between same direction orders Hard and Virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss levels Basket TP
FlyEA iMA Cross
Carlo Forni
エキスパート
Crossovers are one of the main moving average strategies. The first type is a price crossover, which is when the price crosses above or below a moving average to signal a potential change in trend. Another strategy is to apply two moving averages to a chart: one longer and one shorter. When the shorter-term MA crosses above the longer-term MA, it's a buy signal , as it indicates that the trend is shifting up. This is known as a " golden cross ." Meanwhile, when the shorter-term MA crosses below
Tasmanian devil EA
Morten Kruse
エキスパート
Tasmanian Devil is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale and gridsystems. It Uses significant price levels to make the order entries. All trading positions contain a stop loss, and also include take profit. Which results in a very low draw down. Advantages  Advanced algorithm for tracking positions.  Each item contains a protective stop loss.  Work with fixed and risk based lots on MM.  Does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitration.  More exit strategies  Protecti
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
エキスパート
Goldex AI：今日の成功は明日の果実となる 期間限定の超割引！ 値上げ前の最後の2枚が299USドル。 ライブシグナル > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高リスクセット マニュアルと設定ファイル：マニュアルと設定ファイルを受け取るには、購入後にご連絡ください。 価格： 開始価格は899ドルで、10回販売されるごとに199ドル上がります。 コピー可能数：2 Goldex AI - ニューラルネットワーク、トレンド、プライスアクションを備えた高度なトレーディングロボット。 Goldex AIは、金のサポートとレジスタンスをブレイクするプライスアクションを利用する高性能取引ロボットで、市場のニューヨークセッションの動きを最大限に利用することで、可能な限り高い利益を得ることができます。 このロボットは、インテリジェント・リカバリーと呼ばれる戦略を持っており、損失が発生した後、その可能性のある損失を短期間で回復するために、より大きなロットをオープンします。 Goldex AIにはスマート・ニュース・フィルターが内蔵されており、中程度のインパクトのニュースがない
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
エキスパート
プロモーションを開始します! 449ドルで残りわずかです! 次の価格: 599ドル 最終価格: 999ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro はゴールド取引 EA の仲間入りですが、大きな違いが 1 つあります。それは、これが本物の取引戦略であるということです。 「実際の取引戦略」とは何を意味しますか?   おそらくお気づきかと思いますが、市場に出回っているほぼすべてのゴールド EA は単純なグリッド/マーチンゲール
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
エキスパート
EA Gold Stuffは、金取引のために特別に設計されたExpert Advisorです。 この作業は、ゴールドスタッフインジケーターを使用した注文の開始に基づいているため、アドバイザーはトレンドに従うことを意味する"トレンドフォロー"戦略に従って動作します。 重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ トレンド スキャナーの強力なサポートを利用して、無料のインジケーターを入手し、プライバシーを守ります。あーみー！   リアルタイムの結果はここで見ることができます パラメータ 新しいシリーズを開く-新しいシリーズの注文の開始をオン/オフします。 開始ロット-開始ロット。 トレードバイ-Expert Advisorが購入できるようにします。 トレード売り-Expert Advisorが売ることを許可します。 ヘッジを使用する-機能が有効になっている場合、アドバイザーは買いと売りの両方の方向を取引し、機能が無効になっている場合、アドバイザーは一方向 マネー Manadgementを使用-オン/自動ロット計算の使用をオフにします。 オートロットオー
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (41)
エキスパート
Trend Ai EAは、Trend Aiインジケーターと連携して動作するように設計されており、トレンド識別と実用的なエントリーポイント、そして反転アラートを組み合わせることで独自の市場分析を行い、インジケーターのすべてのシグナルを完全自動で処理します。EAには、完全に調整可能な多数の外部パラメーターが含まれており、トレーダーは好みに合わせてエキスパートをカスタマイズできます。 緑のドットが表示されるとすぐに、EAは買い注文をエントリーします。上昇トレンドが青い矢印で確認されると、EAは次のローソク足で買い注文をエントリーします。市場が反転した場合、EAはグリッドとマーチンゲール戦略で一連の取引を管理します。反対のシグナルが現れ、チャートに赤いドットが表示された場合、EAは売り注文をエントリーし、赤い矢印が続くとすぐに、EAは次のローソク足で売り注文をエントリーし、グリッドとマーチンゲール戦略で一連の取引を管理します。 通貨ペアと時間枠： このEAは、上場されているすべての資産、先物、株式、外国為替、コモディティ、暗号通貨、指数で使用できます。xauusd、eurusd、gbpu
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
エキスパート
Game Change EAは、Game Changerインジケーターをベースにしたトレンドフォロー型の取引システムです。赤いドットが形成されると自動的に売り、トレンドの終了を示す黄色のXが表示されるまで売り方向に進みます。買い取引にも同じロジックが適用されます。青いドットが表示されるとEAは買いを開始し、黄色のXが検出されるとすぐに買いサイクルを終了します。 このEAはあらゆる通貨ペアとあらゆる時間枠に適していますが、M15時間枠のxauusdなどの強いトレンド銘柄で特に優れたパフォーマンスを発揮します。 リアルタイムの結果はここで確認できます。 個人ボーナスを獲得するには、購入後すぐにご連絡ください。 設定・マニュアルはこちら   設定 Open new series – true/false - 新たな一連の注文の始まり。 Trade Buy - EAが購入できるようにする Trade Sell -  EAの販売を許可する Support manual orders – true/false – EAが手動注文を制御できるようにする Use hedge - EAが買いと売りの両方
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
エキスパート
深層学習が金の取引を再構築し、インテリジェントアシスタントが庭師のように取引の庭を手入れします。「ゴールドガーデン」EAは、深層学習の知的技術を採用し、20年分のデータトレーニングにより、戦略のパフォーマンスを大幅に向上させます。これにより、取引がより簡単でインテリジェントになります。一緒にインテリジェント化の時代を切り開き、取引を幸せな庭園に変えましょう。これはあなただけのGold Garden Stewardになります。 MT5バージョン： Gold Garden MT5   618セール、期間限定で200ドル割引 現在、EAの試用キャンペーンが行われています。購入後にご連絡いただくと、「TrendMaster FX」または「AI TradingVision GPX」の使用権を得ることができます。詳細についてはお問い合わせください。 現在の発売記念価格は699ドルで、販売目標に達すると999ドルに値上げされます。 現在、EAの試用キャンペーンが行われています。購入後にご連絡いただくと、「TrendMaster FX」または「AI TradingVision GPX」の使用権を得
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦 略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 550ドルで購入できるのは残り1本のみです。その後、価格は650ドル、750ドルへと上がり、最終価格は1200ドルになります ライブシグナル >>>>> クリック 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応 5 min   SET FILE 指値注文（Buy Stop / Sel
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
エキスパート
One Gold EA をご紹介します。これは、Meta Trader プラットフォーム上の洗練された金取引ロボットで、高度な市場分析でトレーダーを支援するために開発されました。当社の独自のテクノロジーは、ニューラル ネットワークとデータ駆動型アルゴリズムを活用して、過去およびリアルタイムの金市場データを分析し、意思決定に役立つ洞察を提供します。従来の手動戦略とは異なり、One Gold EA は最小限の介入で動作し、取引プロセスを合理化し、関連するリスクの削減を目指しています。高度なニューラル プラグインの使用によりロボットの分析機能が強化されますが、他の取引ツールと同様に、One Gold EA は利益を保証するものではないことに留意することが重要です。ただし、より情報に基づいたデータに裏打ちされた洞察を提供することで、取引パフォーマンスを向上させる可能性を考慮して設計されています。One Gold EA は、金市場を継続的に監視して、人間のトレーダーが見つけるのが難しいパターンや傾向を検出します。このシステムはさまざまな市場状況に適応できるため、特に金取引のような非常に不安定な環
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
エキスパート
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
エキスパート
Capybara EA は、ハマ指標に基づく高度な自動トレンド追跡システムです。 市場が弱気になってインジケーターが赤に変わった場合、EA は売ります。市場が強気になってインジケーターが青に変わった場合、EA は買います。 EA は上昇トレンドと下降トレンドの始まりを正確に検出でき、TP に達するまでオープン取引をマーチンゲール/グリッド スタイルで制御します。 推奨ペア: eurusd などのすべての主要なペア。オードゥスド; gbpusd; nzdusd と audcad のようなマイナーなペアも。 NZDCAD; m15 タイムフレームの xauusd を含む eurnzd および eurcad。 開始時間 – EA の開始時間 開始分 – EA の開始分 終了時間 – EA の終了時間 終了分 – EA の終了分 ロット – 取引を開始する最初のロット 可変ロットの使用 – True/False – 資金管理を使用する True/False 0.01 ロットごとのフリー マージン – 0.01 ロットごとのフリー マージン 乗算 – 1.5 などの乗数 最大ロット – 許可され
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
エキスパート
Titan AI（タイタンAI）—— 次世代型自動売買システム Titan AI は、 MX Robots の専門チームによって開発された次世代型の自動売買システムであり、最先端の人工知能技術と高度な金融知識を融合しています。 このEAは Real Tick（リアルティック） , MBP（Market by Price） , MBO（Market by Order） といった高品質な市場データでトレーニングされており、これらは機関投資家レベルのシステムでも使用されるデータ形式です。 そのため Titan AI は複数市場において一貫性のあるスマートな判断を実現します。 Titan AI は複数のAI戦略を同時に動作させる ポートフォリオ型トレードシステム として設計されています。 各戦略は異なる相場環境向けに最適化されており、最大限の利益と最小限のドローダウンを実現し、マージンコールの可能性をほぼゼロにします。 Titan AI 4All の起動と設定方法 Titan AI 4All は、 高度な自動化・機関投資家レベルの精度・簡易セットアップ を求めるトレーダーのために開発されました
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
エキスパート
Javier Gold Scalper：あなたのそばにある最先端テクノロジー！ マニュアルと設定ファイル：購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルと設定ファイルをお渡しします 価格：販売されたライセンス数に応じて価格が上がります 残りのコピー数：5 金は金融市場でもっともボラティリティの高い資産の一つであり、取引には高度な正確性、慎重な分析、そして非常に効果的なリスク管理が必要です。 Javier Gold Scalper は、これらの柱を統合するために開発された強力で洗練されたシステムであり、金市場での取引を最適化することを目的としています。最先端のテクノロジーと高度な戦略を駆使して、Golden Scalperは初心者からプロのトレーダーまで対応し、このダイナミックな市場における課題を安全に乗り越え、チャンスを活かすサポートをします。Golden Scalperを使えば、金の特性に対応した信頼性の高いツールを手に入れることができます。 シンボル XAUUSD（金） 時間足 M30 PropFirm 対応済み 資金 最低 $1000 ブローカー どのブローカーでも可 口座タイプ ど
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
エキスパート
2024年以降のゴールド (Gold M15) テストのデフォルト設定 Kaufman Smart Regime EA: 適応型市場インテリジェンス 特別先行オファー: Smart Regime EA の能力は、その真の価値のほんの一部で提供されています。価格が最終評価額の $500 に向けて段階的に上昇し始める前に、今すぐライセンスを $50 で確保してください。これは比類なき市場ロジックへの投資です。 適応型アルゴリズム取引の力を解き放ちます。Kaufman Smart Regime EA は単なる戦略ではありません。ノイズと真の勢いを区別するために設計された、市場感知エンジンです。 コア哲学：「スマート・レジーム」検出 ほとんどのアルゴリズムは、動的な市場に静的なロジックを適用するため失敗します。 Kaufman Smart Regime EA は、Perry Kaufman の伝説的な効率比ロジックを独自に改良したものを利用し、市場の「レジーム（体制）」を決定します。混沌としたレンジ相場では休止し、真の方向性流動性が市場に参入したときにのみ、精密に攻撃します。 上位時間軸マ
Quantum Scalper GBPUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (11)
エキスパート
EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD is an automated trading system designed for the GBPUSD currency pair. Employing a scalping strategy and sophisticated position management, it aims to deliver high returns while minimizing risk. The EA analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum, using unique entry points to identify potential trading opportunities. To safeguard profits and enhance efficiency,   each trade is equipped with maximum Stop Loss levels and a Trailing Stop feature. Bonus: get free E
Pingo AI
Anastasiya Morozova
エキスパート
Pingo Pingo は、外国為替市場での安定した安全な取引のために設計された、完全に自動化された取引ロボットです。 このアドバイザーは、厳格なリスク管理を重視し、マーチンゲール、グリッド、平均化などの危険な戦略を排除して設計されています。 MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 仕組み Pingo は、インテリジェントなボラティリティ フィルターを使用して、価格パターンと短期的な市場動向を分析します。 ロボットはインパルスゾーンと修正ゾーンを識別し、高い成功確率と最小限のリスクで市場に参入します。 取引の決定は感情やトレーダーの介入なしに、アルゴリズムに従って厳密に行われます。 安全性と信頼性 マーチンゲール法 、 平均化法 、 危険なポジション管理法 は使用しない 動的ロットまたは固定ボリュームによるリスク管理 あらゆるブローカーおよびアカウントタイプに対応 主な機能 マーチンゲール 、 平均化 、 ロック 、 グリッド なしで動作します 正確な価格とボラティリティ分析アルゴリズムを使用 高速
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
エキスパート
Expert Advisor は、不採算ポジションを回復するために設計されたシステムです。 著者のアルゴリズムは、負けポジションをロックし、それを多くの別々の部分に分割し、それぞれを別々に決済します。簡単なセットアップ、ドローダウンの場合のローンチ遅延、ロック、他の Expert Advisor の無効化、トレンド フィルタリングによる平均化、負けポジションの部分決済が 1 つのツールに組み込まれています。 グループ全体でのみ注文をクローズするグリッド戦略とは対照的に、より低い預金負荷で損失を減らすことができ、損失をより安全に処理できるようにするのは、部分的に損失をクローズすることです。 注文が復元される方法: 1 EA は、選択した商品の他のウィンドウを閉じて、不採算の EA をオフにします (オプション)。 2 EA は、処理されたすべての注文のテイクプロフィットとストップロスのレベルをリセットし、対応する識別子を持つ保留中の注文を削除します。 3 EA は、利益を利用して不採算注文の一部をカバーし、総ポジション量を減らすために、すべての処理された採算性のある注文をクローズします
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
エキスパート
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
エキスパート
EA Aurum Trader は、ブレイクアウトとトレンドフォロー戦略を組み合わせたもので、一日あたり最大二つの取引があります。 個人的なボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！  あなたは私たちの強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナ指標の無料コピーを得ることができます,pmしてください. 私！   私はtelegramでEAや特別なセットを販売していません、それはMql5でのみ利用可能であり、私のセットファイルはここの私のブログでのみ利用可能です。  詐欺師に注意し、他の誰からもセットを購入しないでください！  設定 Symbol-market watch ieのように金の正確なシンボル名を入力します。 XAUUSD Starting_lot-最初のポジションに使用される初期ロットサイズ。 各X$profitを0.01増加-USDで指定された利益に達した後、ロットサイズを0.01増加します。 Trailstart_strg1-ストラテジー1(ブレイクアウト)のトレーリングが始まる距離(ポイント単位)。 Trailstop_strg1-ストラテジー1のトレーリングステップ
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
エキスパート
From the famous Gold Mining EA developer — SJ presents GoldZ AI – The Next Generation Gold Trading Powerhouse Precision. Intelligence. Profit. GoldZ AI isn’t just another trading robot — it’s your high-speed, market-savvy gold trading partner , built to conquer XAUUSD with a powerful fusion of price action mastery, smart trend detection, and machine learning intelligence . At its core, GoldZ AI thrives on   Asian closing,Llondon opening , New York  opening   session momentum . By identifying
作者のその他のプロダクト
Quantum Convergence Indicator
ahmed mohiuddin
インディケータ
Strategy Overview The Quantum Convergence Indicator is an advanced multi-dimensional trading system that identifies high-probability entry points by analyzing the convergence of multiple market dimensions. This sophisticated algorithm detects when price action, momentum, and volatility align to create optimal trading opportunities. Key Features Multi-Dimensional Analysis Trend Dimension : Analyzes market direction using dual momentum oscillators Momentum Dimension : Measures market strength and
Multi Symbol Scanner
ahmed mohiuddin
インディケータ
IMPORTANT NOTE : This is a dashboard indicator and will not work on strategy tester. Multi-Symbol Trend Scanner - Professional Market Analysis Tool Overview The   Multi-Symbol Trend Scanner   is a sophisticated trading dashboard that provides real-time market analysis across multiple financial instruments simultaneously. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this powerful indicator displays crucial market data in an intuitive, table-aligned format that's easy to interpret at a glan
The Serpent Strategy MT4
ahmed mohiuddin
インディケータ
Trade Like a Serpent — Calm, Precise, Lethal. The Serpent Strategy equips you with a visual edge — clarity in confusion, precision in volatility, and confidence in timing. Let your trades strike like a serpent — swift, silent, and accurate. Overview The Serpent Strategy   is a powerful custom-built MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to identify high-probability trade zones using a unique combination of market volatility, trend direction, and momentum confirmation. It visualizes price action i
Gold Sniper for Renko
ahmed mohiuddin
インディケータ
Strategy Overview (Best for Scalping) - Non-repainting A sophisticated multi-filter trading system designed to identify high-probability entry points with exceptional precision. This proprietary methodology combines multiple confirmation layers to generate signals with high statistical reliability. ATTACH THE INDICATOR TO RENKO CHART Entry Conditions: Buy Entry: Price is above the Green line Up Arrows are plotted Sell Entry: Price is above the Red line Down Arrows are plotted
The M5 Gold EA
ahmed mohiuddin
エキスパート
M5 Gold EA - XAUUSD Special - Trading Strategy Description Timeframe: 5min (Best results) Terminal : MT4 The EA is built with a combination of in-built and custom indicators. The M5 Gold EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for precision trading in the Forex market. This EA employs a multi-indicator confirmation system that combines trend analysis with momentum and volatility-based signals to identify high-probability entry points. Core Strategy: The system utilizes a proprie
The Serpent Strategy
ahmed mohiuddin
インディケータ
Trade Like a Serpent — Calm, Precise, Lethal. The Serpent Strategy equips you with a visual edge — clarity in confusion, precision in volatility, and confidence in timing. Let your trades strike like a serpent — swift, silent, and accurate. Overview The Serpent Strategy is a powerful custom-built MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify high-probability trade zones using a unique combination of market volatility, trend direction, and momentum confirmation. It visualizes price action in th
GOLD Sniper GS5
ahmed mohiuddin
エキスパート
(Recommended settings are shown in the image) Live Testing can be tracked on myfxbook GOLD SNIPER GS5 - Strategy Overview   Professional Gold Trading System - for Meta Trader 5 (Recommended settings are shown in the image) The   GOLD SNIPER   Expert Advisor represents a cutting-edge automated trading solution specifically engineered for the gold (XAUUSD) market. Developed through years of rigorous research and optimization, this EA implements a sophisticated multi-timeframe trading strateg
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信