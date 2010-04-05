US30 SecretFusion EA

The US30 SecretFusion EA combines a custom “secret strategy” with a combination of MACD Strategy, delivering high-probability trades exclusively on the US30 index—the world’s most liquid, price-weighted stock index, known for its volatility and robust trading opportunities but also elevated risk.

Recommended Settings (only for US30)

  • SL in Points : 5000

  • TP in Points : 30000

  • Trailing stop points : 800

  • Time Frame : 5 min 

  • ONLY FOR US30

NOTE : INTRODUCTORY PRICE : $ 128



 Key Features

1. Proprietary Secret-Strategy Engine

  • High-Probability Signal Filter: Analyses micro-volatility clusters on the US30 to confirm primary trade signals, boosting win rates.

  • Real-Time Parameter Tuning: Continuously refines secret-strategy inputs on live data, maintaining edge even when volatility patterns evolve

2. Advanced Risk & Money Management

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Calculates position size per trade based on live equity and user-defined risk percentage, protecting against over-leverage on a highly volatile index.

  • Adaptive Stop-Loss & Take-Profit

3. Plug-and-Play MT4 Deployment

  • One-Click Installation: Simply drop into your MT4 Experts folder, attach to a US30 chart, and enable AutoTrading

Benefits at a Glance

  • Higher Win-Rates, Lower Drawdowns: Secret-strategy filters reduce false entries typical of static rule-based bots, delivering smoother equity growth.

  • Fully Automated 24/5 Trading.
  • Exclusive for US30.















