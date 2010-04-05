US30 SecretFusion EA
- Experts
- ahmed mohiuddin
- Versione: 1.23
- Attivazioni: 5
The US30 SecretFusion EA combines a custom “secret strategy” with a combination of MACD Strategy, delivering high-probability trades exclusively on the US30 index—the world’s most liquid, price-weighted stock index, known for its volatility and robust trading opportunities but also elevated risk.
Recommended Settings (only for US30)
-
SL in Points : 5000
-
TP in Points : 30000
-
Trailing stop points : 800
-
Time Frame : 5 min
-
ONLY FOR US30
NOTE : INTRODUCTORY PRICE : $ 128
Key Features
1. Proprietary Secret-Strategy Engine
-
High-Probability Signal Filter: Analyses micro-volatility clusters on the US30 to confirm primary trade signals, boosting win rates.
- Real-Time Parameter Tuning: Continuously refines secret-strategy inputs on live data, maintaining edge even when volatility patterns evolve
2. Advanced Risk & Money Management
-
Dynamic Lot Sizing: Calculates position size per trade based on live equity and user-defined risk percentage, protecting against over-leverage on a highly volatile index.
-
Adaptive Stop-Loss & Take-Profit
3. Plug-and-Play MT4 Deployment
-
One-Click Installation: Simply drop into your MT4 Experts folder, attach to a US30 chart, and enable AutoTrading
Benefits at a Glance
-
Higher Win-Rates, Lower Drawdowns: Secret-strategy filters reduce false entries typical of static rule-based bots, delivering smoother equity growth.
- Fully Automated 24/5 Trading.
- Exclusive for US30.