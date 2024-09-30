Golden Pegasus MT5





Golden Pegasus: The Future of Trend-Based Trading





Golden Pegasus, the Expert Advisor (EA) that revolutionizes trading with its innovative approach to trend identification. Designed for traders who seek to capture early market shifts, Golden Pegasus leverages cutting-edge algorithms to detect emerging trends with precision and accuracy.





Harness the Power of Early Trend Detection with Golden Pegasus:

Golden Pegasus gives you the strategic edge to stay ahead in a competitive market.





Features: Smart Entry & Exit

FIFO

Prop Firm Compatible(0.01 lot per $10k balance)

No Grid, Martingale or other dangerous strategies

Day Trading Style

Customisable TP & SL (leave as 0 for auto TP & SL, set TP to 320 for faster TP as required)

Screenshot 1: 2016 to 2024 backtest results with 0.01 lot per $1000 from FP Markets Raw Account.

Screenshot 2: 2016 to 2024 backtest graph





Timeframe: M15





Installation: The EA is to be attached to one M15 chart, for example XAUUSD.





Symbols: XAUUSD only (Gold)





Account Type: Use ECN with lowest spread possible, EA is not sensitive to spread & slippage.





Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 per $1000 balance.

Recommended Broker & account type: IC Markets Raw, FP Markets Raw, Tickmill Raw





Past results does not guarantee future performance. Manage your capital well, good money management is the key to success.































