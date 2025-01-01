문서화섹션
문자열로 만료 시간을 기준으로 주문 유형을 가져오기.

string  TypeTimeDescription() const

값 반환

문자열로 만료 시간을 기준으로 주문 유형.

참고

주문은 선택 (티켓별) 또는 SelectByIndex (인덱스별) 메서드를 사용하여 선택해야 합니다.