MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardClassi di TradeCOrderInfoTypeTimeDescription 

TypeTimeDescription

Ottiene il tipo ordine per data di scadenza, come stringa.

string  TypeTimeDescription() const

Valore di ritorno

Tipo di ordine per data di scadenza, come stringa.

Nota

L'ordine deve essere selezionato usando i metodi Select (da ticket) o SelectByIndex (da indice).