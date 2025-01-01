DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Funções de ObjetoTextGetSize 

TextGetSize

A função retorna a largura da linha e altura nas configurações das fonte atuais.

bool  TextGetSize(
   const string       text,          // string de texto
   uint&               width,        // largura do buffer em pixels
   uint&               height        // altura de buffer em pixels
   );

Parâmetros

text

[in]  String, para o qual deve ser obtido o comprimento e a largura.

width

[out]  Parâmetro de entrada para o recebimento da largura.

height

[out]  Parâmetro de entrada para o recebimento da altura.

Valor de retorno

Retorna true se bem sucedido, caso contrário false. Possibilidade de erros de códigos:

  • ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR(4001) - erro do sistema operacional.

 

Exemplo:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   COORD_X    200
#define   COORD_Y    100
#define   OBJ_NAME   "TestTextGetSizeBitmapLabel"
#define   RES_NAME   "TestTextGetSizeResource"
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- preparamos três linhas de texto para exibir no gráfico
   string text1="This is the first line of text";
   string text2="The second line also contains text";
   string text3="Each word in each line has its own size";
   
   string text_array1[];   // array para obter o conjunto de palavras da linha 1
   string text_array1[];   // array para obter o conjunto de palavras da linha 1
   string text_array1[];   // array para obter o conjunto de palavras da linha 1
   
//--- preenchemos três arrays de palavras
   if(!SplitTextIntoWords(text1text_array1) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text2text_array2) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text3text_array3))
      return;
      
//--- identificador do gráfico atual
   long   chart_idChartID();
   
//--- declaramos os parâmetros do recurso gráfico
   uint   rc_width =(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_idCHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); 
   uint   rc_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_idCHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); 
   uint   rc_data[]; 
   uint   rc_size=rc_width*rc_height;
  
//--- criamos um recurso gráfico para saída de texto
   if(!CreateResource(chart_idrc_datarc_widthrc_height))
      return;
   
//--- obtemos o tamanho em largura e altura do caractere "espaço"
   int space_w=0space_h=0;
   if(!TextGetSize(" "space_wspace_h))
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError()); 
      return
     }
   
//--- aumentamos o recuo vertical entre linhas em 2 e exibimos no gráfico os textos dos três arrays
   space_h+=2;
   TextArrayToChart(1text_array1COORD_XCOORD_Y+space_h*0space_wrc_datarc_widthrc_height);
   TextArrayToChart(2text_array2COORD_XCOORD_Y+space_h*1space_wrc_datarc_widthrc_height);
   TextArrayToChart(3text_array3COORD_XCOORD_Y+space_h*2space_wrc_datarc_widthrc_height);
   
//--- após exibir todos os textos, atualizamos os dados do recurso
   Update(RES_NAMErc_datarc_widthrc_heighttrue);
   
//--- aguardamos cinco segundos, depois liberamos o recurso e removemos o objeto gráfico
   Sleep(5000);
   ResourceFree(RES_NAME);
   ObjectDelete(chart_idOBJ_NAME);
   /*
   em resultado da execução do script, três linhas de texto serão exibidas no gráfico
   cada palavra individual em cada linha é exibida a uma distância da palavra anterior,
   igual à largura do texto da palavra anterior, obtida com a função TextGetSize();
   no log serão impressas todas as palavras de cada linha com seus tamanhos:
   Text array 1:
   [0word"This"width=29height=18
   [1word"is"width=12height=18
   [2word"the"width=21height=18
   [3word"first"width=25height=18
   [4word"line"width=24height=18
   [5word"of"width=13height=18
   [6word"text"width=24height=18
   Text array 2:
   [0word"The"width=26height=18
   [1word"second"width=51height=18
   [2word"line"width=24height=18
   [3word"also"width=29height=18
   [4word"contains"width=58height=18
   [5word"text"width=24height=18
   Text array 3:
   [0word"Each"width=36height=18
   [1word"word"width=34height=18
   [2word"in"width=12height=18
   [3word"each"width=34height=18
   [4word"line"width=24height=18
   [5word"has"width=25height=18
   [6word"its"width=16height=18
   [7word"own"width=28height=18
   [8word"size"width=28height=18
   */ 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Divide a string num array de palavras pelo delimit espaço (" ")  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool SplitTextIntoWords(const string textstring &array[])
  {
   ResetLastError();
   if(StringSplit(textStringGetCharacter(" "0), array)<0)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: StringSplit() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     }
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Exibe o texto de um array no gráfico                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void TextArrayToChart(int array_numstring &array[], const int text_xconst int text_yint space_wuint &pixel_data[], const uint res_widthconst uint res_height)
  {
 int width=0height=0// largura e altura do texto
 int x=text_x// coordenada X do texto exibido
   
//--- imprimimos o cabeçalho com o nome do array de palavras processado
   Print("Text array "array_num,":");
   
//--- em laço pelo array de palavras
   int total=(int)array.Size();
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      //--- obtemos a próxima palavra e a enviamos ao gráfico (desenhamos no array de pixels do recurso)
      string word=array[i];
      TextOut(wordxtext_yANCHOR_LEFT_UPPERpixel_datares_widthres_heightColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE);
      
      //--- obtemos o tamanho de texto da palavra atual
      ResetLastError();
      if(!TextGetSize(wordwidthheight))
        {
         PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize(\"%s\") failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__wordGetLastError()); 
         continue
        }
      //--- imprimimos no log os dados do texto - a palavra, sua largura e altura,
      //--- em seguida aumentamos a coordenada X da próxima palavra pelo valor (largura da palavra) + (largura do espaço)
      PrintFormat("[%d] word: \"%s\", width=%d, height=%d",iwordwidthheight);
      x+=width+space_w;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Cria um recurso gráfico para todo o gráfico                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateResource(const long chart_iduint &pixel_data[], const uint widthconst uint height)
  {
//--- definimos o tamanho do array de pixels
   ResetLastError(); 
   uint size=width*height;
   if(ArrayResize(pixel_datasize)!=size
     { 
      PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- preenchemos o array de pixels com cor transparente e com base nele criamos um recurso gráfico
   ArrayInitialize(pixel_data0x00FFFFFF); 
   if(!ResourceCreate(RES_NAMEpixel_datawidthheight000COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) 
     { 
      PrintFormat("%s: ResourceCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
  
//--- criamos o objeto "Rótulo Gráfico" nas coordenadas do canto superior esquerdo do gráfico
   if(!ObjectCreate(0OBJ_NAMEOBJ_BITMAP_LABEL000)) 
     { 
      PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- definimos para o objeto-desenho a largura e a altura iguais às do recurso gráfico.
//--- definimos o ponto de ancoragem do objeto pelo seu centro.
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_idOBJ_NAMEOBJPROP_XSIZEwidth))
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     }
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_idOBJ_NAMEOBJPROP_YSIZEheight))
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     }
//--- especificamos para o objeto-desenho o arquivo de imagem do recurso gráfico criado anteriormente
//--- neste caso, para indicar o nome do recurso gráfico usado, deve-se escrever "::" antes de seu nome
   if(!ObjectSetString(chart_idOBJ_NAMEOBJPROP_BMPFILE"::"+RES_NAME))
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetString() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     }
    
//--- tudo concluído com sucesso
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Atualiza os dados do recurso gráfico                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
void Update(const string res_nameconst uint &pixel_data[], const uint widthconst uint heightconst bool redraw
  { 
//--- se forem passados tamanhos nulos, saímos
   if(width==0 || height==0
      return
//--- atualizamos os dados do recurso e redesenhamos o gráfico
   if(ResourceCreate(res_namepixel_datawidthheight000COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) && redraw
      ChartRedraw(); 
  } 

Também Veja

Recursos, ResourceCreate(), ResourceSave(), TextSetFont(), TextOut()