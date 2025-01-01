#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property version "1.00"



#define COORD_X 200

#define COORD_Y 100

#define OBJ_NAME "TestTextGetSizeBitmapLabel"

#define RES_NAME "TestTextGetSizeResource"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- preparamos três linhas de texto para exibir no gráfico

string text1="This is the first line of text";

string text2="The second line also contains text";

string text3="Each word in each line has its own size";



string text_array1[]; // array para obter o conjunto de palavras da linha 1

//--- preenchemos três arrays de palavras

if(!SplitTextIntoWords(text1, text_array1) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text2, text_array2) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text3, text_array3))

return;



//--- identificador do gráfico atual

long chart_id= ChartID();



//--- declaramos os parâmetros do recurso gráfico

uint rc_width =(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS);

uint rc_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS);

uint rc_data[];

uint rc_size=rc_width*rc_height;



//--- criamos um recurso gráfico para saída de texto

if(!CreateResource(chart_id, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height))

return;



//--- obtemos o tamanho em largura e altura do caractere "espaço"

int space_w=0, space_h=0;

if(!TextGetSize(" ", space_w, space_h))

{

PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- aumentamos o recuo vertical entre linhas em 2 e exibimos no gráfico os textos dos três arrays

space_h+=2;

TextArrayToChart(1, text_array1, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*0, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);

TextArrayToChart(2, text_array2, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*1, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);

TextArrayToChart(3, text_array3, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*2, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);



//--- após exibir todos os textos, atualizamos os dados do recurso

Update(RES_NAME, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height, true);



//--- aguardamos cinco segundos, depois liberamos o recurso e removemos o objeto gráfico

Sleep(5000);

ResourceFree(RES_NAME);

ObjectDelete(chart_id, OBJ_NAME);

/*

em resultado da execução do script, três linhas de texto serão exibidas no gráfico

cada palavra individual em cada linha é exibida a uma distância da palavra anterior,

igual à largura do texto da palavra anterior, obtida com a função TextGetSize();

no log serão impressas todas as palavras de cada linha com seus tamanhos:

Text array 1:

[0] word: "This", width=29, height=18

[1] word: "is", width=12, height=18

[2] word: "the", width=21, height=18

[3] word: "first", width=25, height=18

[4] word: "line", width=24, height=18

[5] word: "of", width=13, height=18

[6] word: "text", width=24, height=18

Text array 2:

[0] word: "The", width=26, height=18

[1] word: "second", width=51, height=18

[2] word: "line", width=24, height=18

[3] word: "also", width=29, height=18

[4] word: "contains", width=58, height=18

[5] word: "text", width=24, height=18

Text array 3:

[0] word: "Each", width=36, height=18

[1] word: "word", width=34, height=18

[2] word: "in", width=12, height=18

[3] word: "each", width=34, height=18

[4] word: "line", width=24, height=18

[5] word: "has", width=25, height=18

[6] word: "its", width=16, height=18

[7] word: "own", width=28, height=18

[8] word: "size", width=28, height=18

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Divide a string num array de palavras pelo delimit espaço (" ") |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool SplitTextIntoWords(const string text, string &array[])

{

ResetLastError();

if(StringSplit(text, StringGetCharacter(" ", 0), array)<0)

{

PrintFormat("%s: StringSplit() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Exibe o texto de um array no gráfico |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void TextArrayToChart(int array_num, string &array[], const int text_x, const int text_y, int space_w, uint &pixel_data[], const uint res_width, const uint res_height)

{

int width=0, height=0; // largura e altura do texto

int x=text_x; // coordenada X do texto exibido



//--- imprimimos o cabeçalho com o nome do array de palavras processado

Print("Text array ", array_num,":");



//--- em laço pelo array de palavras

int total=(int)array.Size();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- obtemos a próxima palavra e a enviamos ao gráfico (desenhamos no array de pixels do recurso)

string word=array[i];

TextOut(word, x, text_y, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, pixel_data, res_width, res_height, ColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE);



//--- obtemos o tamanho de texto da palavra atual

ResetLastError();

if(!TextGetSize(word, width, height))

{

PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize(\"%s\") failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, word, GetLastError());

continue;

}

//--- imprimimos no log os dados do texto - a palavra, sua largura e altura,

//--- em seguida aumentamos a coordenada X da próxima palavra pelo valor (largura da palavra) + (largura do espaço)

PrintFormat("[%d] word: \"%s\", width=%d, height=%d",i, word, width, height);

x+=width+space_w;

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Cria um recurso gráfico para todo o gráfico |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreateResource(const long chart_id, uint &pixel_data[], const uint width, const uint height)

{

//--- definimos o tamanho do array de pixels

ResetLastError();

uint size=width*height;

if(ArrayResize(pixel_data, size)!=size)

{

PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- preenchemos o array de pixels com cor transparente e com base nele criamos um recurso gráfico

ArrayInitialize(pixel_data, 0x00FFFFFF);

if(!ResourceCreate(RES_NAME, pixel_data, width, height, 0, 0, 0, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ResourceCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- criamos o objeto "Rótulo Gráfico" nas coordenadas do canto superior esquerdo do gráfico

if(!ObjectCreate(0, OBJ_NAME, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- definimos para o objeto-desenho a largura e a altura iguais às do recurso gráfico.

//--- definimos o ponto de ancoragem do objeto pelo seu centro.

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_XSIZE, width))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_YSIZE, height))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- especificamos para o objeto-desenho o arquivo de imagem do recurso gráfico criado anteriormente

//--- neste caso, para indicar o nome do recurso gráfico usado, deve-se escrever "::" antes de seu nome

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "::"+RES_NAME))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetString() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- tudo concluído com sucesso

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Atualiza os dados do recurso gráfico |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void Update(const string res_name, const uint &pixel_data[], const uint width, const uint height, const bool redraw)

{

//--- se forem passados tamanhos nulos, saímos

if(width==0 || height==0)

return;

//--- atualizamos os dados do recurso e redesenhamos o gráfico

if(ResourceCreate(res_name, pixel_data, width, height, 0, 0, 0, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) && redraw)

ChartRedraw();

}