|
#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#define COORD_X 200
#define COORD_Y 100
#define OBJ_NAME "TestTextGetSizeBitmapLabel"
#define RES_NAME "TestTextGetSizeResource"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- preparamos três linhas de texto para exibir no gráfico
string text1="This is the first line of text";
string text2="The second line also contains text";
string text3="Each word in each line has its own size";
string text_array1[]; // array para obter o conjunto de palavras da linha 1
//--- preenchemos três arrays de palavras
if(!SplitTextIntoWords(text1, text_array1) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text2, text_array2) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text3, text_array3))
return;
//--- identificador do gráfico atual
long chart_id= ChartID();
//--- declaramos os parâmetros do recurso gráfico
uint rc_width =(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS);
uint rc_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS);
uint rc_data[];
uint rc_size=rc_width*rc_height;
//--- criamos um recurso gráfico para saída de texto
if(!CreateResource(chart_id, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height))
return;
//--- obtemos o tamanho em largura e altura do caractere "espaço"
int space_w=0, space_h=0;
if(!TextGetSize(" ", space_w, space_h))
{
PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- aumentamos o recuo vertical entre linhas em 2 e exibimos no gráfico os textos dos três arrays
space_h+=2;
TextArrayToChart(1, text_array1, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*0, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);
TextArrayToChart(2, text_array2, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*1, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);
TextArrayToChart(3, text_array3, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*2, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);
//--- após exibir todos os textos, atualizamos os dados do recurso
Update(RES_NAME, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height, true);
//--- aguardamos cinco segundos, depois liberamos o recurso e removemos o objeto gráfico
Sleep(5000);
ResourceFree(RES_NAME);
ObjectDelete(chart_id, OBJ_NAME);
/*
em resultado da execução do script, três linhas de texto serão exibidas no gráfico
cada palavra individual em cada linha é exibida a uma distância da palavra anterior,
igual à largura do texto da palavra anterior, obtida com a função TextGetSize();
no log serão impressas todas as palavras de cada linha com seus tamanhos:
Text array 1:
[0] word: "This", width=29, height=18
[1] word: "is", width=12, height=18
[2] word: "the", width=21, height=18
[3] word: "first", width=25, height=18
[4] word: "line", width=24, height=18
[5] word: "of", width=13, height=18
[6] word: "text", width=24, height=18
Text array 2:
[0] word: "The", width=26, height=18
[1] word: "second", width=51, height=18
[2] word: "line", width=24, height=18
[3] word: "also", width=29, height=18
[4] word: "contains", width=58, height=18
[5] word: "text", width=24, height=18
Text array 3:
[0] word: "Each", width=36, height=18
[1] word: "word", width=34, height=18
[2] word: "in", width=12, height=18
[3] word: "each", width=34, height=18
[4] word: "line", width=24, height=18
[5] word: "has", width=25, height=18
[6] word: "its", width=16, height=18
[7] word: "own", width=28, height=18
[8] word: "size", width=28, height=18
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Divide a string num array de palavras pelo delimit espaço (" ") |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool SplitTextIntoWords(const string text, string &array[])
{
ResetLastError();
if(StringSplit(text, StringGetCharacter(" ", 0), array)<0)
{
PrintFormat("%s: StringSplit() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Exibe o texto de um array no gráfico |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void TextArrayToChart(int array_num, string &array[], const int text_x, const int text_y, int space_w, uint &pixel_data[], const uint res_width, const uint res_height)
{
int width=0, height=0; // largura e altura do texto
int x=text_x; // coordenada X do texto exibido
//--- imprimimos o cabeçalho com o nome do array de palavras processado
Print("Text array ", array_num,":");
//--- em laço pelo array de palavras
int total=(int)array.Size();
for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
{
//--- obtemos a próxima palavra e a enviamos ao gráfico (desenhamos no array de pixels do recurso)
string word=array[i];
TextOut(word, x, text_y, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, pixel_data, res_width, res_height, ColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE);
//--- obtemos o tamanho de texto da palavra atual
ResetLastError();
if(!TextGetSize(word, width, height))
{
PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize(\"%s\") failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, word, GetLastError());
continue;
}
//--- imprimimos no log os dados do texto - a palavra, sua largura e altura,
//--- em seguida aumentamos a coordenada X da próxima palavra pelo valor (largura da palavra) + (largura do espaço)
PrintFormat("[%d] word: \"%s\", width=%d, height=%d",i, word, width, height);
x+=width+space_w;
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Cria um recurso gráfico para todo o gráfico |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateResource(const long chart_id, uint &pixel_data[], const uint width, const uint height)
{
//--- definimos o tamanho do array de pixels
ResetLastError();
uint size=width*height;
if(ArrayResize(pixel_data, size)!=size)
{
PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- preenchemos o array de pixels com cor transparente e com base nele criamos um recurso gráfico
ArrayInitialize(pixel_data, 0x00FFFFFF);
if(!ResourceCreate(RES_NAME, pixel_data, width, height, 0, 0, 0, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ResourceCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- criamos o objeto "Rótulo Gráfico" nas coordenadas do canto superior esquerdo do gráfico
if(!ObjectCreate(0, OBJ_NAME, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- definimos para o objeto-desenho a largura e a altura iguais às do recurso gráfico.
//--- definimos o ponto de ancoragem do objeto pelo seu centro.
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_XSIZE, width))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_YSIZE, height))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- especificamos para o objeto-desenho o arquivo de imagem do recurso gráfico criado anteriormente
//--- neste caso, para indicar o nome do recurso gráfico usado, deve-se escrever "::" antes de seu nome
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "::"+RES_NAME))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetString() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- tudo concluído com sucesso
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Atualiza os dados do recurso gráfico |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Update(const string res_name, const uint &pixel_data[], const uint width, const uint height, const bool redraw)
{
//--- se forem passados tamanhos nulos, saímos
if(width==0 || height==0)
return;
//--- atualizamos os dados do recurso e redesenhamos o gráfico
if(ResourceCreate(res_name, pixel_data, width, height, 0, 0, 0, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) && redraw)
ChartRedraw();
}