ObjectGetValueByTime

A função retorna o valor do preço para o valor de tempo indicado de um objeto específico.

double  ObjectGetValueByTime(
   long      chart_id,     // identificador gráfico
   string    name,         // nome objeto
   datetime  time,         // Tempo
   int       line_id       // Número Linha
   );

Parâmetros

chart_id

[in]  Identificador do gráfico. Significa o gráfico atual.

nome

[in]  Nome do objeto.

time

[in]  Valor de tempo.

line_id

[in]  ID de Linha.

Valor do Retorno

O valor do preço para o valor de tempo indicado de um objeto específico.

Observação

A função utiliza uma chamada síncrona, isso significa que a função espera a execução de todos os comandos que foram colocados na fila do gráfico antes de sua chamada, e por isso este recurso pode consumir muito tempo. Deve ter isso em mente, se você estiver trabalhando com um grande número de objetos no gráfico.

Um objeto pode ter vários valores em uma coordenada de preço, portanto é necessário especificar o número da linha. Esta função aplica-se apenas aos seguintes objetos:

  • Linha de Tendência (OBJ_TREND)
  • Linha de tendência pelo ângulo (OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE)
  • Linha de Gann(OBJ_GANNLINE)
  • Canal eqüidistante (OBJ_CHANNEL) - 2 linhas
  • Canal de regressão Linear (OBJ_REGRESSION) - 3 linhas
  • Canal de desvio padrão (OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL) - 3 linhas
  • Linha com setas (OBJ_ARROWED_LINE)

Exemplo:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   OBJ_NAME   "TestObjectGetValueByTime" //--- nome do objeto gráfico
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- identificador do gráfico, símbolo
   long   chart_id=ChartID();
   string symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);
 
   long bar1=0bar2=0visible=0;
//--- obtemos a primeira barra visível à esquerda do gráfico
   ResetLastError();
   if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_idCHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR0bar1))
     {
      Print("ChartGetInteger() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- quantidade de bars visíveis no gráfico
   if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_idCHART_VISIBLE_BARS0visible))
     {
      Print("ChartGetInteger() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- ajustamos os valores obtidos e calculamos o índice da primeira barra visível à direita
   bar1-=1;
   visible-=2;
   bar2=bar1-visible;
 
//--- construímos um canal equidistante de High da barra esquerda visível até Low da barra direita
   if(!CreateChannel(chart_id, (int)bar1, (int)bar2))
      return;
   
   int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   
//--- em laço da barra visível esquerda até a barra visível direita no gráfico
//--- obtemos o valor de preço para o tempo da barra do laço de cada linha do canal equidistante.
//--- o preço obtido para cada linha é registrado no log
   for(int i=(int)bar1i>=bar2 && !IsStopped(); i--)
     {
      datetime time=GetTime(symboli);
      if(time==0)
         continue;
      
      string time_str=TimeToString(time);
      double value0=ObjectGetValueByTime(chart_idOBJ_NAMEtime0);
      double value1=ObjectGetValueByTime(chart_idOBJ_NAMEtime1);
      string idx=StringFormat("%03d"i);
      PrintFormat("[%s] For time %s the price value at 0 line of the object: %.*f, at line 1: %.*f",
                  idxTimeToString(time), digitsvalue0digitsvalue1);
     }
   
//--- aguardamos 5 segundos e limpamos o que foi criado
   Sleep(5000);
   ObjectDelete(chart_idOBJ_NAME);
   ChartRedraw(chart_id);
   /*
   Resultado:
   [114For time 2025.01.02 05:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03732at line 11.03393
   [113For time 2025.01.02 05:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03694at line 11.03355
   [112For time 2025.01.02 06:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03657at line 11.03318
   [111For time 2025.01.02 06:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03619at line 11.03280
   [110For time 2025.01.02 07:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03581at line 11.03242
   [109For time 2025.01.02 07:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03544at line 11.03205
   [108For time 2025.01.02 08:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03506at line 11.03167
   [107For time 2025.01.02 08:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03468at line 11.03129
   [106For time 2025.01.02 09:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03431at line 11.03092
   [105For time 2025.01.02 09:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03393at line 11.03054
   [104For time 2025.01.02 10:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03355at line 11.03016
   [103For time 2025.01.02 10:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03318at line 11.02979
   [102For time 2025.01.02 11:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03280at line 11.02941
   [101For time 2025.01.02 11:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03242at line 11.02903
   [100For time 2025.01.02 12:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03205at line 11.02866
   [099For time 2025.01.02 12:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03167at line 11.02828
   [098For time 2025.01.02 13:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03129at line 11.02790
   [097For time 2025.01.02 13:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03092at line 11.02753
   [096For time 2025.01.02 14:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03054at line 11.02715
   [095For time 2025.01.02 14:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03016at line 11.02677
   [094For time 2025.01.02 15:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02979at line 11.02640
   [093For time 2025.01.02 15:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02941at line 11.02602
   [092For time 2025.01.02 16:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02903at line 11.02564
   [091For time 2025.01.02 16:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02866at line 11.02527
   [090For time 2025.01.02 17:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02828at line 11.02489
   [089For time 2025.01.02 17:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02790at line 11.02451
   [088For time 2025.01.02 18:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02753at line 11.02414
   [087For time 2025.01.02 18:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02715at line 11.02376
   [086For time 2025.01.02 19:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02677at line 11.02338
   [085For time 2025.01.02 19:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02640at line 11.02301
   [084For time 2025.01.02 20:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02602at line 11.02263
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna o tempo da barra indicado pelo índice                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
datetime GetTime(const string symbol_nameconst int index)
  {
   if(index<0)
      return(0);
   datetime array[1];
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(symbol_namePERIOD_CURRENTindex1array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
   return(array[0]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Canal equidistante de High da barra esquerda até Low da direita  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateChannel(const long chart_idconst int bar1const int bar2)
  {
   long     visible=0;
   datetime time1 =0time2 =0;
   double   price1=0price2=0;
 
//--- símbolo do gráfico
   string symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);
   
//--- obtemos o tempo da primeira barra visível à esquerda do gráfico
   ResetLastError();
   datetime time_array[1];
   if(CopyTime(symbolPERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar11time_array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   time1=time_array[0];
   
//--- obtemos o tempo da primeira barra visível à direita do gráfico
   if(CopyTime(symbolPERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar21time_array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   time2=time_array[0];
   
//--- obtemos o preço High da primeira barra visível à esquerda do gráfico
   double price_array[];
   if(CopyHigh(symbolPERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar11price_array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyHigh() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   price1=price_array[0];
   
//--- obtemos o preço Low da primeira barra visível à direita do gráfico
   if(CopyLow(symbolPERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar21price_array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyLow() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   price2=price_array[0];
   
//--- calculamos a faixa de preços do gráfico em pontos
//--- para o canal equidistante a distância da segunda linha será 1/3 da faixa de preços
   double range=price1-price2;
   double distance=range*0.3;
   
//--- nas coordenadas calculadas criamos o objeto gráfico canal equidistante
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_idOBJ_NAMEOBJ_CHANNEL0time1price1time2price2time1price1-distance))
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
     
//--- atualizamos o gráfico e retornamos true
   ChartRedraw(chart_id);
   return(true);
  }

