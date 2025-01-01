#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define OBJ_NAME "TestObjectGetValueByTime" //--- nome do objeto gráfico

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- identificador do gráfico, símbolo

long chart_id=ChartID();

string symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);



long bar1=0, bar2=0, visible=0;

//--- obtemos a primeira barra visível à esquerda do gráfico

ResetLastError();

if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, 0, bar1))

{

Print("ChartGetInteger() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- quantidade de bars visíveis no gráfico

if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_VISIBLE_BARS, 0, visible))

{

Print("ChartGetInteger() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- ajustamos os valores obtidos e calculamos o índice da primeira barra visível à direita

bar1-=1;

visible-=2;

bar2=bar1-visible;



//--- construímos um canal equidistante de High da barra esquerda visível até Low da barra direita

if(!CreateChannel(chart_id, (int)bar1, (int)bar2))

return;



int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);



//--- em laço da barra visível esquerda até a barra visível direita no gráfico

//--- obtemos o valor de preço para o tempo da barra do laço de cada linha do canal equidistante.

//--- o preço obtido para cada linha é registrado no log

for(int i=(int)bar1; i>=bar2 && !IsStopped(); i--)

{

datetime time=GetTime(symbol, i);

if(time==0)

continue;



string time_str=TimeToString(time);

double value0=ObjectGetValueByTime(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, time, 0);

double value1=ObjectGetValueByTime(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, time, 1);

string idx=StringFormat("%03d", i);

PrintFormat("[%s] For time %s the price value at 0 line of the object: %.*f, at line 1: %.*f",

idx, TimeToString(time), digits, value0, digits, value1);

}



//--- aguardamos 5 segundos e limpamos o que foi criado

Sleep(5000);

ObjectDelete(chart_id, OBJ_NAME);

ChartRedraw(chart_id);

/*

Resultado:

[114] For time 2025.01.02 05:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03732, at line 1: 1.03393

[113] For time 2025.01.02 05:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03694, at line 1: 1.03355

[112] For time 2025.01.02 06:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03657, at line 1: 1.03318

[111] For time 2025.01.02 06:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03619, at line 1: 1.03280

[110] For time 2025.01.02 07:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03581, at line 1: 1.03242

[109] For time 2025.01.02 07:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03544, at line 1: 1.03205

[108] For time 2025.01.02 08:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03506, at line 1: 1.03167

[107] For time 2025.01.02 08:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03468, at line 1: 1.03129

[106] For time 2025.01.02 09:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03431, at line 1: 1.03092

[105] For time 2025.01.02 09:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03393, at line 1: 1.03054

[104] For time 2025.01.02 10:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03355, at line 1: 1.03016

[103] For time 2025.01.02 10:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03318, at line 1: 1.02979

[102] For time 2025.01.02 11:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03280, at line 1: 1.02941

[101] For time 2025.01.02 11:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03242, at line 1: 1.02903

[100] For time 2025.01.02 12:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03205, at line 1: 1.02866

[099] For time 2025.01.02 12:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03167, at line 1: 1.02828

[098] For time 2025.01.02 13:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03129, at line 1: 1.02790

[097] For time 2025.01.02 13:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03092, at line 1: 1.02753

[096] For time 2025.01.02 14:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03054, at line 1: 1.02715

[095] For time 2025.01.02 14:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03016, at line 1: 1.02677

[094] For time 2025.01.02 15:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02979, at line 1: 1.02640

[093] For time 2025.01.02 15:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02941, at line 1: 1.02602

[092] For time 2025.01.02 16:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02903, at line 1: 1.02564

[091] For time 2025.01.02 16:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02866, at line 1: 1.02527

[090] For time 2025.01.02 17:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02828, at line 1: 1.02489

[089] For time 2025.01.02 17:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02790, at line 1: 1.02451

[088] For time 2025.01.02 18:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02753, at line 1: 1.02414

[087] For time 2025.01.02 18:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02715, at line 1: 1.02376

[086] For time 2025.01.02 19:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02677, at line 1: 1.02338

[085] For time 2025.01.02 19:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02640, at line 1: 1.02301

[084] For time 2025.01.02 20:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02602, at line 1: 1.02263

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retorna o tempo da barra indicado pelo índice |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

datetime GetTime(const string symbol_name, const int index)

{

if(index<0)

return(0);

datetime array[1];

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(symbol_name, PERIOD_CURRENT, index, 1, array)!=1)

{

PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(0);

}

return(array[0]);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Canal equidistante de High da barra esquerda até Low da direita |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreateChannel(const long chart_id, const int bar1, const int bar2)

{

long visible=0;

datetime time1 =0, time2 =0;

double price1=0, price2=0;



//--- símbolo do gráfico

string symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);



//--- obtemos o tempo da primeira barra visível à esquerda do gráfico

ResetLastError();

datetime time_array[1];

if(CopyTime(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar1, 1, time_array)!=1)

{

PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

time1=time_array[0];



//--- obtemos o tempo da primeira barra visível à direita do gráfico

if(CopyTime(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar2, 1, time_array)!=1)

{

PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

time2=time_array[0];



//--- obtemos o preço High da primeira barra visível à esquerda do gráfico

double price_array[];

if(CopyHigh(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar1, 1, price_array)!=1)

{

PrintFormat("%s: CopyHigh() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

price1=price_array[0];



//--- obtemos o preço Low da primeira barra visível à direita do gráfico

if(CopyLow(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar2, 1, price_array)!=1)

{

PrintFormat("%s: CopyLow() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

price2=price_array[0];



//--- calculamos a faixa de preços do gráfico em pontos

//--- para o canal equidistante a distância da segunda linha será 1/3 da faixa de preços

double range=price1-price2;

double distance=range*0.3;



//--- nas coordenadas calculadas criamos o objeto gráfico canal equidistante

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJ_CHANNEL, 0, time1, price1, time2, price2, time1, price1-distance))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- atualizamos o gráfico e retornamos true

ChartRedraw(chart_id);

return(true);

}