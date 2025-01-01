文档部分
TextGetSize

该函数在当前字体设置返回线型宽度和高度。

bool  TextGetSize(
   const string       text,          // 文本字符串
   uint&               width,        // 缓冲区像素宽度
   uint&               height        // 缓冲区像素高度
   );

参数

text

[in]  字符串，应该用于获得长度和宽度。

width

[out] 接收宽度的输入参数。

height

[out]  接收高度的输入参数。

返回值

如果成功返回true，否则 false。可能的错误代码：

  • ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR(4001) - 操作系统错误。

 

示例：

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   COORD_X    200
#define   COORD_Y    100
#define   OBJ_NAME   "TestTextGetSizeBitmapLabel"
#define   RES_NAME   "TestTextGetSizeResource"
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 准备三行文本以输出到图表
   string text1="This is the first line of text";
   string text2="The second line also contains text";
   string text3="Each word in each line has its own size";
   
   string text_array1[];   // 用于从字符串1中取得单词集的数组
   string text_array2[];   // 用于从字符串2中取得单词集的数组
   string text_array3[];   // 用于从字符串3中取得单词集的数组
   
//--- 填充三个单词数组
   if(!SplitTextIntoWords(text1text_array1) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text2text_array2) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text3text_array3))
      return;
      
//--- 当前图表 ID
   long   chart_idChartID();
   
//--- 声明图形资源的参数
   uint   rc_width =(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_idCHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); 
   uint   rc_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_idCHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); 
   uint   rc_data[]; 
   uint   rc_size=rc_width*rc_height;
  
//--- 创建用于文本输出的图形资源
   if(!CreateResource(chart_idrc_datarc_widthrc_height))
      return;
   
//--- 通过宽度和高度获取空格字符的大小
   int space_w=0space_h=0;
   if(!TextGetSize(" "space_wspace_h))
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError()); 
      return
     }
   
//--- 将字符串之间的垂直缩进增加2，并在图表上绘制三个数组中的文本
   space_h+=2;
   TextArrayToChart(1text_array1COORD_XCOORD_Y+space_h*0space_wrc_datarc_widthrc_height);
   TextArrayToChart(2text_array2COORD_XCOORD_Y+space_h*1space_wrc_datarc_widthrc_height);
   TextArrayToChart(3text_array3COORD_XCOORD_Y+space_h*2space_wrc_datarc_widthrc_height);
   
//--- 显示完所有文本后，更新资源数据
   Update(RES_NAMErc_datarc_widthrc_heighttrue);
   
//--- 等待五秒钟，然后释放资源并删除图形对象
   Sleep(5000);
   ResourceFree(RES_NAME);
   ObjectDelete(chart_idOBJ_NAME);
   /*
   脚本执行后，图表上显示了三串文本
   每个字符串中的每个单独单词与前一个单词相距一定距离显示，
   等于使用TextGetSize()函数获得的前一个单词的文本宽度；
   日志将包含每个字符串的所有单词及其大小：
   Text array 1:
   [0word"This"width=29height=18
   [1word"is"width=12height=18
   [2word"the"width=21height=18
   [3word"first"width=25height=18
   [4word"line"width=24height=18
   [5word"of"width=13height=18
   [6word"text"width=24height=18
   Text array 2:
   [0word"The"width=26height=18
   [1word"second"width=51height=18
   [2word"line"width=24height=18
   [3word"also"width=29height=18
   [4word"contains"width=58height=18
   [5word"text"width=24height=18
   Text array 3:
   [0word"Each"width=36height=18
   [1word"word"width=34height=18
   [2word"in"width=12height=18
   [3word"each"width=34height=18
   [4word"line"width=24height=18
   [5word"has"width=25height=18
   [6word"its"width=16height=18
   [7word"own"width=28height=18
   [8word"size"width=28height=18
   */ 
  }
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 使用空格分隔符（“”）将字符串拆分为单词数组                                         |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool SplitTextIntoWords(const string textstring &array[])
  {
   ResetLastError();
   if(StringSplit(textStringGetCharacter(" "0), array)<0)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: StringSplit() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     }
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 在图表上显示数组中的文本                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void TextArrayToChart(int array_numstring &array[], const int text_xconst int text_yint space_wuint &pixel_data[], const uint res_widthconst uint res_height)
  {
   int width=0height=0;  // 文本宽度和高度
   int x=text_x;           // 输出文本的X坐标
   
//--- 打印一个包含已处理单词数组名称的标题
   Print("Text array "array_num,":");
   
//--- 按单词数组循环
   int total=(int)array.Size();
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      //--- 获取下一个单词并将其发送到图表中（我们在资源像素数组中绘制它） 
      string word=array[i];
      TextOut(wordxtext_yANCHOR_LEFT_UPPERpixel_datares_widthres_heightColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE);
      
      //--- 获取当前单词的文本大小
      ResetLastError();
      if(!TextGetSize(wordwidthheight))
        {
         PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize(\"%s\") failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__wordGetLastError()); 
         continue
        }
      //--- 打印日志中的文本数据 ― 单词、单词的宽度和高度，
      //--- 然后将下一个单词的X坐标增加（单词宽度）+（空格宽度）
      PrintFormat("[%d] word: \"%s\", width=%d, height=%d",iwordwidthheight);
      x+=width+space_w;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 为整个图表创建图形资源                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateResource(const long chart_iduint &pixel_data[], const uint widthconst uint height)
  {
//--- 设置像素数组的大小
   ResetLastError(); 
   uint size=width*height;
   if(ArrayResize(pixel_datasize)!=size
     { 
      PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- 用透明颜色填充像素数组，并基于它创建图形资源
   ArrayInitialize(pixel_data0x00FFFFFF); 
   if(!ResourceCreate(RES_NAMEpixel_datawidthheight000COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) 
     { 
      PrintFormat("%s: ResourceCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
  
//--- 在图表左上角的坐标处创建图形标签对象
   if(!ObjectCreate(0OBJ_NAMEOBJ_BITMAP_LABEL000)) 
     { 
      PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- 将创建的位图对象的宽度和高度设置为等于图形资源的宽度和高。
//--- 将对象锚点设置为其中心。
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_idOBJ_NAMEOBJPROP_XSIZEwidth))
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     }
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_idOBJ_NAMEOBJPROP_YSIZEheight))
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     }
//--- 将之前为位图对象创建的图形资源指定为图像文件
//--- 在这种情况下，为了指示所使用的图形资源的名称，我们需要在其名称前添加“::”
   if(!ObjectSetString(chart_idOBJ_NAMEOBJPROP_BMPFILE"::"+RES_NAME))
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetString() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     }
    
//--- 一切正常
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| 更新图形资源数据                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
void Update(const string res_nameconst uint &pixel_data[], const uint widthconst uint heightconst bool redraw
  { 
//--- 如果传递零个维度，则离开
   if(width==0 || height==0
      return
//--- 更新资源数据并重新绘制图表
   if(ResourceCreate(res_namepixel_datawidthheight000COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) && redraw
      ChartRedraw(); 
  } 

 

