#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define COORD_X 200

#define COORD_Y 100

#define OBJ_NAME "TestTextGetSizeBitmapLabel"

#define RES_NAME "TestTextGetSizeResource"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 准备三行文本以输出到图表

string text1="This is the first line of text";

string text2="The second line also contains text";

string text3="Each word in each line has its own size";



string text_array1[]; // 用于从字符串1中取得单词集的数组

string text_array2[]; // 用于从字符串2中取得单词集的数组

string text_array3[]; // 用于从字符串3中取得单词集的数组



//--- 填充三个单词数组

if(!SplitTextIntoWords(text1, text_array1) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text2, text_array2) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text3, text_array3))

return;



//--- 当前图表 ID

long chart_id= ChartID();



//--- 声明图形资源的参数

uint rc_width =(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS);

uint rc_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS);

uint rc_data[];

uint rc_size=rc_width*rc_height;



//--- 创建用于文本输出的图形资源

if(!CreateResource(chart_id, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height))

return;



//--- 通过宽度和高度获取空格字符的大小

int space_w=0, space_h=0;

if(!TextGetSize(" ", space_w, space_h))

{

PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- 将字符串之间的垂直缩进增加2，并在图表上绘制三个数组中的文本

space_h+=2;

TextArrayToChart(1, text_array1, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*0, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);

TextArrayToChart(2, text_array2, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*1, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);

TextArrayToChart(3, text_array3, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*2, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);



//--- 显示完所有文本后，更新资源数据

Update(RES_NAME, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height, true);



//--- 等待五秒钟，然后释放资源并删除图形对象

Sleep(5000);

ResourceFree(RES_NAME);

ObjectDelete(chart_id, OBJ_NAME);

/*

脚本执行后，图表上显示了三串文本

每个字符串中的每个单独单词与前一个单词相距一定距离显示，

等于使用TextGetSize()函数获得的前一个单词的文本宽度；

日志将包含每个字符串的所有单词及其大小：

Text array 1:

[0] word: "This", width=29, height=18

[1] word: "is", width=12, height=18

[2] word: "the", width=21, height=18

[3] word: "first", width=25, height=18

[4] word: "line", width=24, height=18

[5] word: "of", width=13, height=18

[6] word: "text", width=24, height=18

Text array 2:

[0] word: "The", width=26, height=18

[1] word: "second", width=51, height=18

[2] word: "line", width=24, height=18

[3] word: "also", width=29, height=18

[4] word: "contains", width=58, height=18

[5] word: "text", width=24, height=18

Text array 3:

[0] word: "Each", width=36, height=18

[1] word: "word", width=34, height=18

[2] word: "in", width=12, height=18

[3] word: "each", width=34, height=18

[4] word: "line", width=24, height=18

[5] word: "has", width=25, height=18

[6] word: "its", width=16, height=18

[7] word: "own", width=28, height=18

[8] word: "size", width=28, height=18

*/

}

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 使用空格分隔符（“”）将字符串拆分为单词数组 |

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool SplitTextIntoWords(const string text, string &array[])

{

ResetLastError();

if(StringSplit(text, StringGetCharacter(" ", 0), array)<0)

{

PrintFormat("%s: StringSplit() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 在图表上显示数组中的文本 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void TextArrayToChart(int array_num, string &array[], const int text_x, const int text_y, int space_w, uint &pixel_data[], const uint res_width, const uint res_height)

{

int width=0, height=0; // 文本宽度和高度

int x=text_x; // 输出文本的X坐标



//--- 打印一个包含已处理单词数组名称的标题

Print("Text array ", array_num,":");



//--- 按单词数组循环

int total=(int)array.Size();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- 获取下一个单词并将其发送到图表中（我们在资源像素数组中绘制它）

string word=array[i];

TextOut(word, x, text_y, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, pixel_data, res_width, res_height, ColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE);



//--- 获取当前单词的文本大小

ResetLastError();

if(!TextGetSize(word, width, height))

{

PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize(\"%s\") failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, word, GetLastError());

continue;

}

//--- 打印日志中的文本数据 ― 单词、单词的宽度和高度，

//--- 然后将下一个单词的X坐标增加（单词宽度）+（空格宽度）

PrintFormat("[%d] word: \"%s\", width=%d, height=%d",i, word, width, height);

x+=width+space_w;

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 为整个图表创建图形资源 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreateResource(const long chart_id, uint &pixel_data[], const uint width, const uint height)

{

//--- 设置像素数组的大小

ResetLastError();

uint size=width*height;

if(ArrayResize(pixel_data, size)!=size)

{

PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 用透明颜色填充像素数组，并基于它创建图形资源

ArrayInitialize(pixel_data, 0x00FFFFFF);

if(!ResourceCreate(RES_NAME, pixel_data, width, height, 0, 0, 0, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ResourceCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- 在图表左上角的坐标处创建图形标签对象

if(!ObjectCreate(0, OBJ_NAME, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 将创建的位图对象的宽度和高度设置为等于图形资源的宽度和高。

//--- 将对象锚点设置为其中心。

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_XSIZE, width))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_YSIZE, height))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 将之前为位图对象创建的图形资源指定为图像文件

//--- 在这种情况下，为了指示所使用的图形资源的名称，我们需要在其名称前添加“::”

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "::"+RES_NAME))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetString() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- 一切正常

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 更新图形资源数据 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void Update(const string res_name, const uint &pixel_data[], const uint width, const uint height, const bool redraw)

{

//--- 如果传递零个维度，则离开

if(width==0 || height==0)

return;

//--- 更新资源数据并重新绘制图表

if(ResourceCreate(res_name, pixel_data, width, height, 0, 0, 0, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) && redraw)

ChartRedraw();

}