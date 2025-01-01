|
#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#define COORD_X 200
#define COORD_Y 100
#define OBJ_NAME "TestTextGetSizeBitmapLabel"
#define RES_NAME "TestTextGetSizeResource"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- preparamos tres cadenas de texto para mostrar en el gráfico
string text1="This is the first line of text";
string text2="The second line also contains text";
string text3="Each word in each line has its own size";
string text_array1[]; // array para obtener el conjunto de palabras de la cadena 1
string text_array2[]; // array para obtener el conjunto de palabras de la cadena 2
string text_array3[]; // array para obtener el conjunto de palabras de la cadena 3
//--- rellenamos tres arrays de palabras
if(!SplitTextIntoWords(text1, text_array1) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text2, text_array2) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text3, text_array3))
return;
//--- identificador del gráfico actual
long chart_id= ChartID();
//--- declaramos los parámetros del recurso gráfico
uint rc_width =(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS);
uint rc_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS);
uint rc_data[];
uint rc_size=rc_width*rc_height;
//--- creamos un recurso gráfico para la muestra de texto
if(!CreateResource(chart_id, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height))
return;
//--- obtenemos el tamaño de la anchura y la altura del carácter "espacio"
int space_w=0, space_h=0;
if(!TextGetSize(" ", space_w, space_h))
{
PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- aumentamos la separación vertical entre líneas a 2 y dibujamos los textos de los tres arrays
space_h+=2;
TextArrayToChart(1, text_array1, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*0, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);
TextArrayToChart(2, text_array2, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*1, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);
TextArrayToChart(3, text_array3, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*2, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);
//--- después de mostrar todos los textos, actualizaremos los datos de los recursos
Update(RES_NAME, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height, true);
//--- esperamos cinco segundos, luego liberamos el recurso y eliminamos el objeto gráfico
Sleep(5000);
ResourceFree(RES_NAME);
ObjectDelete(chart_id, OBJ_NAME);
/*
como resultado del funcionamiento del script, se mostrarán tres líneas de texto en el gráfico
cada palabra individual en cada línea se mostrará a una distancia de la palabra anterior
igual a la anchura de la palabra anterior obtenida con la ayuda de la función TextGetSize();
el diario imprimirá todas las palabras de cada línea con sus dimensiones:
Text array 1:
[0] word: "This", width=29, height=18
[1] word: "is", width=12, height=18
[2] word: "the", width=21, height=18
[3] word: "first", width=25, height=18
[4] word: "line", width=24, height=18
[5] word: "of", width=13, height=18
[6] word: "text", width=24, height=18
Text array 2:
[0] word: "The", width=26, height=18
[1] word: "second", width=51, height=18
[2] word: "line", width=24, height=18
[3] word: "also", width=29, height=18
[4] word: "contains", width=58, height=18
[5] word: "text", width=24, height=18
Text array 3:
[0] word: "Each", width=36, height=18
[1] word: "word", width=34, height=18
[2] word: "in", width=12, height=18
[3] word: "each", width=34, height=18
[4] word: "line", width=24, height=18
[5] word: "has", width=25, height=18
[6] word: "its", width=16, height=18
[7] word: "own", width=28, height=18
[8] word: "size", width=28, height=18
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Divide la línea en un array de palabras según |
//| el separador "espacio" (" ") |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool SplitTextIntoWords(const string text, string &array[])
{
ResetLastError();
if(StringSplit(text, StringGetCharacter(" ", 0), array)<0)
{
PrintFormat("%s: StringSplit() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Muestra el texto del array en el gráfico |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void TextArrayToChart(int array_num, string &array[], const int text_x, const int text_y, int space_w, uint &pixel_data[], const uint res_width, const uint res_height)
{
int width=0, height=0; // anchura y altura del texto
int x=text_x; // coordenada X del texto mostrado
//--- imprimimos el encabezado con el nombre del array de palabras procesado
Print("Text array ", array_num,":");
//--- en un ciclo por el array de palabras
int total=(int)array.Size();
for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
{
//--- obtenemos la siguiente palabra y la enviamos al gráfico (dibujamos en el array de píxeles del recurso)
string word=array[i];
TextOut(word, x, text_y, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, pixel_data, res_width, res_height, ColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE);
//--- obtenemos el tamaño del texto de la palabra actual
ResetLastError();
if(!TextGetSize(word, width, height))
{
PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize(\"%s\") failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, word, GetLastError());
continue;
}
//--- imprimimos los datos del texto en el diario: la palabra, su anchura y su altura,
//--- a continuación, aumentamos la coordenada X de la siguiente palabra en un valor (anchura de la palabra) + (anchura del espacio)
PrintFormat("[%d] word: \"%s\", width=%d, height=%d",i, word, width, height);
x+=width+space_w;
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crea un recurso gráfico para todo el gráfico |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateResource(const long chart_id, uint &pixel_data[], const uint width, const uint height)
{
//--- establecemos el tamaño del array de píxeles
ResetLastError();
uint size=width*height;
if(ArrayResize(pixel_data, size)!=size)
{
PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- rellenamos el array de píxeles con un color transparente y creamos un recurso gráfico basado en él
ArrayInitialize(pixel_data, 0x00FFFFFF);
if(!ResourceCreate(RES_NAME, pixel_data, width, height, 0, 0, 0, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ResourceCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- creamos un objeto "Etiqueta Gráfica" en las coordenadas de la esquina superior izquierda del gráfico
if(!ObjectCreate(0, OBJ_NAME, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- establecemos una anchura y altura del objeto de dibujo creado iguales a la anchura y altura del recurso gráfico.
//--- establecemos el punto de anclaje del objeto en su centro.
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_XSIZE, width))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_YSIZE, height))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- para el objeto de imagen, especificamos como archivo de imagen el recurso gráfico creado previamente
//--- en este caso, para especificar el nombre del recurso gráfico utilizado, deberemos escribir antes de su nombre "::"
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "::"+RES_NAME))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetString() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- todo ha tenido éxito
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Actualiza los datos del recurso gráfico |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Update(const string res_name, const uint &pixel_data[], const uint width, const uint height, const bool redraw)
{
//--- si se ha transferido un tamaño cero, salimos
if(width==0 || height==0)
return;
//--- actualizamos los datos de recursos y redibujamos el gráfico
if(ResourceCreate(res_name, pixel_data, width, height, 0, 0, 0, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) && redraw)
ChartRedraw();
}