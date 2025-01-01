#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define COORD_X 200

#define COORD_Y 100

#define OBJ_NAME "TestTextGetSizeBitmapLabel"

#define RES_NAME "TestTextGetSizeResource"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- preparamos tres cadenas de texto para mostrar en el gráfico

string text1="This is the first line of text";

string text2="The second line also contains text";

string text3="Each word in each line has its own size";



string text_array1[]; // array para obtener el conjunto de palabras de la cadena 1

string text_array2[]; // array para obtener el conjunto de palabras de la cadena 2

string text_array3[]; // array para obtener el conjunto de palabras de la cadena 3



//--- rellenamos tres arrays de palabras

if(!SplitTextIntoWords(text1, text_array1) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text2, text_array2) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text3, text_array3))

return;



//--- identificador del gráfico actual

long chart_id= ChartID();



//--- declaramos los parámetros del recurso gráfico

uint rc_width =(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS);

uint rc_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS);

uint rc_data[];

uint rc_size=rc_width*rc_height;



//--- creamos un recurso gráfico para la muestra de texto

if(!CreateResource(chart_id, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height))

return;



//--- obtenemos el tamaño de la anchura y la altura del carácter "espacio"

int space_w=0, space_h=0;

if(!TextGetSize(" ", space_w, space_h))

{

PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- aumentamos la separación vertical entre líneas a 2 y dibujamos los textos de los tres arrays

space_h+=2;

TextArrayToChart(1, text_array1, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*0, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);

TextArrayToChart(2, text_array2, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*1, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);

TextArrayToChart(3, text_array3, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*2, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);



//--- después de mostrar todos los textos, actualizaremos los datos de los recursos

Update(RES_NAME, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height, true);



//--- esperamos cinco segundos, luego liberamos el recurso y eliminamos el objeto gráfico

Sleep(5000);

ResourceFree(RES_NAME);

ObjectDelete(chart_id, OBJ_NAME);

/*

como resultado del funcionamiento del script, se mostrarán tres líneas de texto en el gráfico

cada palabra individual en cada línea se mostrará a una distancia de la palabra anterior

igual a la anchura de la palabra anterior obtenida con la ayuda de la función TextGetSize();

el diario imprimirá todas las palabras de cada línea con sus dimensiones:

Text array 1:

[0] word: "This", width=29, height=18

[1] word: "is", width=12, height=18

[2] word: "the", width=21, height=18

[3] word: "first", width=25, height=18

[4] word: "line", width=24, height=18

[5] word: "of", width=13, height=18

[6] word: "text", width=24, height=18

Text array 2:

[0] word: "The", width=26, height=18

[1] word: "second", width=51, height=18

[2] word: "line", width=24, height=18

[3] word: "also", width=29, height=18

[4] word: "contains", width=58, height=18

[5] word: "text", width=24, height=18

Text array 3:

[0] word: "Each", width=36, height=18

[1] word: "word", width=34, height=18

[2] word: "in", width=12, height=18

[3] word: "each", width=34, height=18

[4] word: "line", width=24, height=18

[5] word: "has", width=25, height=18

[6] word: "its", width=16, height=18

[7] word: "own", width=28, height=18

[8] word: "size", width=28, height=18

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Divide la línea en un array de palabras según |

//| el separador "espacio" (" ") |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool SplitTextIntoWords(const string text, string &array[])

{

ResetLastError();

if(StringSplit(text, StringGetCharacter(" ", 0), array)<0)

{

PrintFormat("%s: StringSplit() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Muestra el texto del array en el gráfico |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void TextArrayToChart(int array_num, string &array[], const int text_x, const int text_y, int space_w, uint &pixel_data[], const uint res_width, const uint res_height)

{

int width=0, height=0; // anchura y altura del texto

int x=text_x; // coordenada X del texto mostrado



//--- imprimimos el encabezado con el nombre del array de palabras procesado

Print("Text array ", array_num,":");



//--- en un ciclo por el array de palabras

int total=(int)array.Size();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- obtenemos la siguiente palabra y la enviamos al gráfico (dibujamos en el array de píxeles del recurso)

string word=array[i];

TextOut(word, x, text_y, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, pixel_data, res_width, res_height, ColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE);



//--- obtenemos el tamaño del texto de la palabra actual

ResetLastError();

if(!TextGetSize(word, width, height))

{

PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize(\"%s\") failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, word, GetLastError());

continue;

}

//--- imprimimos los datos del texto en el diario: la palabra, su anchura y su altura,

//--- a continuación, aumentamos la coordenada X de la siguiente palabra en un valor (anchura de la palabra) + (anchura del espacio)

PrintFormat("[%d] word: \"%s\", width=%d, height=%d",i, word, width, height);

x+=width+space_w;

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Crea un recurso gráfico para todo el gráfico |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreateResource(const long chart_id, uint &pixel_data[], const uint width, const uint height)

{

//--- establecemos el tamaño del array de píxeles

ResetLastError();

uint size=width*height;

if(ArrayResize(pixel_data, size)!=size)

{

PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- rellenamos el array de píxeles con un color transparente y creamos un recurso gráfico basado en él

ArrayInitialize(pixel_data, 0x00FFFFFF);

if(!ResourceCreate(RES_NAME, pixel_data, width, height, 0, 0, 0, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ResourceCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- creamos un objeto "Etiqueta Gráfica" en las coordenadas de la esquina superior izquierda del gráfico

if(!ObjectCreate(0, OBJ_NAME, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- establecemos una anchura y altura del objeto de dibujo creado iguales a la anchura y altura del recurso gráfico.

//--- establecemos el punto de anclaje del objeto en su centro.

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_XSIZE, width))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_YSIZE, height))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- para el objeto de imagen, especificamos como archivo de imagen el recurso gráfico creado previamente

//--- en este caso, para especificar el nombre del recurso gráfico utilizado, deberemos escribir antes de su nombre "::"

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "::"+RES_NAME))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetString() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- todo ha tenido éxito

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Actualiza los datos del recurso gráfico |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void Update(const string res_name, const uint &pixel_data[], const uint width, const uint height, const bool redraw)

{

//--- si se ha transferido un tamaño cero, salimos

if(width==0 || height==0)

return;

//--- actualizamos los datos de recursos y redibujamos el gráfico

if(ResourceCreate(res_name, pixel_data, width, height, 0, 0, 0, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) && redraw)

ChartRedraw();

}