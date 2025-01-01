#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define OBJ_NAME "TestObjectGetTimeByValue" // nome de objeto gráfico

#define STEP 100 // passo de preço



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- identificador, símbolo

long chart_id=ChartID();

string chart_symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);



//--- obtemos o valor de Point do símbolo do gráfico

double point=SymbolInfoDouble(chart_symbol, SYMBOL_POINT);

if(point==0)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to get the Point value of the \"%s\" symbol. Error %d", chart_symbol, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- construímos um canal equidistante de High da barra esquerda visível até Low da barra direita

if(!CreateChannel(chart_id))

return;



//--- máximo e mínimo do gráfico, valor de Digits do símbolo do gráfico

double chart_max=ChartGetDouble(chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MAX);

double chart_min=ChartGetDouble(chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MIN);

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(chart_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);



//--- enquanto o preço calculado price for maior que o menor valor de preço do gráfico,

//--- percorremos em laço os preços do gráfico com passo STEP e obtemos o valor de tempo

//--- para o valor calculado de preço price de cada linha do canal equidistante.

//--- o tempo obtido para cada linha é registrado no log

int index=0;

double price=chart_max;

do

{

price=chart_max-STEP*index*point;

datetime time0=ObjectGetTimeByValue(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, price, 0);

datetime time1=ObjectGetTimeByValue(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, price, 1);

string time0_str=(time0>0 ? TimeToString(time0) : "No value at this price");

string time1_str=(time1>0 ? TimeToString(time1) : "No value at this price");

string idx=StringFormat("%02d", index);

PrintFormat("[%s] For price %.*f the time value at line 0: %s, at line 1: %s", idx, digits, price, time0_str, time1_str);

index++;

}

while(!IsStopped() && price>=chart_min);



//--- aguardamos 5 segundos e limpamos o que foi criado

Sleep(5000);

ObjectDelete(chart_id, OBJ_NAME);

ChartRedraw(chart_id);

/*

Resultado:

[00] For price 1.26110 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price

[01] For price 1.26010 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.30 17:00, at line 1: No value at this price

[02] For price 1.25910 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.30 22:30, at line 1: No value at this price

[03] For price 1.25810 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.31 04:00, at line 1: 2024.12.30 16:30

[04] For price 1.25710 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.31 10:00, at line 1: 2024.12.30 22:00

[05] For price 1.25610 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.31 15:30, at line 1: 2024.12.31 03:30

[06] For price 1.25510 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.31 21:00, at line 1: 2024.12.31 09:00

[07] For price 1.25410 the time value at line 0: 2025.01.02 03:30, at line 1: 2024.12.31 14:30

[08] For price 1.25310 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: 2024.12.31 20:30

[09] For price 1.25210 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: 2025.01.02 03:00

[10] For price 1.25110 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price

[11] For price 1.25010 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price

[12] For price 1.24910 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price

[13] For price 1.24810 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Canal equidistante de High da barra esquerda até Low da direita |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreateChannel(const long chart_id=0)

{

long bar1 =0, bar2 =0, visible=0;

datetime time1 =0, time2 =0;

double price1=0, price2=0;



//--- obtemos a primeira barra visível à esquerda do gráfico

ResetLastError();

if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, 0, bar1))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ChartGetInteger() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- quantidade de bars visíveis no gráfico

if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_VISIBLE_BARS, 0, visible))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ChartGetInteger() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- ajustamos os valores obtidos e calculamos o índice da primeira barra visível à direita

bar1-=1;

visible-=2;

bar2=bar1-visible;



//--- símbolo do gráfico

string symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);



//--- obtemos o tempo da primeira barra visível à esquerda do gráfico

ResetLastError();

datetime time_array[1];

if(CopyTime(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar1, 1, time_array)!=1)

{

PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

time1=time_array[0];



//--- obtemos o tempo da primeira barra visível à direita do gráfico

if(CopyTime(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar2, 1, time_array)!=1)

{

PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

time2=time_array[0];



//--- obtemos o preço High da primeira barra visível à esquerda do gráfico

double price_array[];

if(CopyHigh(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar1, 1, price_array)!=1)

{

PrintFormat("%s: CopyHigh() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

price1=price_array[0];



//--- obtemos o preço Low da primeira barra visível à direita do gráfico

if(CopyLow(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar2, 1, price_array)!=1)

{

PrintFormat("%s: CopyLow() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

price2=price_array[0];



//--- calculamos a faixa de preços do gráfico em pontos

//--- para o canal equidistante a distância da segunda linha será 1/3 da faixa de preços

double range=price1-price2;

double distance=range*0.3;



//--- nas coordenadas calculadas criamos o objeto gráfico canal equidistante

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJ_CHANNEL, 0, time1, price1, time2, price2, time1, price1-distance))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- atualizamos o gráfico e retornamos true

ChartRedraw(chart_id);

return(true);

}