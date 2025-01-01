ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンスオブジェクト関数TextGetSize 

TextGetSize

この関数は現在のフォント設定での行の幅と高さを返します。

bool  TextGetSize(
  const string       text,          // テキスト文字列
  uint&             width,        // ピクセル単位でのバッファ幅
  uint&             height        // ピクセル単位でのバッファの高さ
  );

パラメータ

text

[in]  長さと幅が取得される文字列

[out]  幅を受け取る入力パラメータ

height

[out]  高さを受け取る入力パラメータ

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。可能なエラーコードは下記です。

  • ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR(4001) - operating system error（オペレーティングシステムエラー）

 

例：

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   COORD_X   200
#define   COORD_Y   100
#define   OBJ_NAME   "TestTextGetSizeBitmapLabel"
#define   RES_NAME   "TestTextGetSizeResource"
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- チャートに出力する3行のテキストを準備する
  string text1="This is the first line of text";
  string text2="The second line also contains text";
  string text3="Each word in each line has its own size";
 
  string text_array1[];   // 文字列1から単語の集合を取得する配列
  string text_array2[];   // 文字列2から単語の集合を取得する配列
  string text_array3[];   // 文字列3から単語の集合を取得する配列
 
//--- 単語の配列に書き込む
  if(!SplitTextIntoWords(text1, text_array1) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text2, text_array2) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text3, text_array3))
    return;
     
//--- 現在のチャートID
  long   chart_id= ChartID();
 
//--- グラフィックリソースのパラメータを宣言する
  uint   rc_width =(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS);
  uint   rc_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS);
  uint   rc_data[];
  uint   rc_size=rc_width*rc_height;
 
//--- 文字出力用のグラフィカルリソースを作成する
  if(!CreateResource(chart_id, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height))
    return;
 
//--- スペース文字の幅と高さを取得する
  int space_w=0, space_h=0;
  if(!TextGetSize(" ", space_w, space_h))
    {
    PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
    return;
    }
 
//--- 文字列間の縦方向のインデントを2増やし、3つの配列からテキストをグラフにプロットする
  space_h+=2;
  TextArrayToChart(1, text_array1, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*0, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);
  TextArrayToChart(2, text_array2, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*1, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);
  TextArrayToChart(3, text_array3, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*2, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);
 
//--- すべてのテキストが表示された後、リソースデータを更新する
  Update(RES_NAME, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height, true);
 
//--- 5秒待ってから、リソースをリリースｓひ、グラフィックオブジェクトを削除する
  Sleep(5000);
  ResourceFree(RES_NAME);
  ObjectDelete(chart_id, OBJ_NAME);
  /*
   スクリプト実行の結果、チャート上に3つの文字列が表示される
   各文字列内の個々の単語は、前の単語から一定の距離に表示される
この距離は、前の単語のテキストの幅をTextGetSize()関数を使って取得した値に等しくなる
   操作ログには、各文字列のすべての単語とそのサイズが記録される
  Text array 1:
  [0] word: "This", width=29, height=18
  [1] word: "is", width=12, height=18
  [2] word: "the", width=21, height=18
  [3] word: "first", width=25, height=18
  [4] word: "line", width=24, height=18
  [5] word: "of", width=13, height=18
  [6] word: "text", width=24, height=18
  Text array 2:
  [0] word: "The", width=26, height=18
  [1] word: "second", width=51, height=18
  [2] word: "line", width=24, height=18
  [3] word: "also", width=29, height=18
  [4] word: "contains", width=58, height=18
  [5] word: "text", width=24, height=18
  Text array 3:
  [0] word: "Each", width=36, height=18
  [1] word: "word", width=34, height=18
  [2] word: "in", width=12, height=18
  [3] word: "each", width=34, height=18
  [4] word: "line", width=24, height=18
  [5] word: "has", width=25, height=18
  [6] word: "its", width=16, height=18
  [7] word: "own", width=28, height=18
  [8] word: "size", width=28, height=18
  */
 }
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スペース区切り（" "）を使って文字列を単語の配列に分割する                                 |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool SplitTextIntoWords(const string text, string &array[])
 {
  ResetLastError();
  if(StringSplit(text, StringGetCharacter(" ", 0), array)<0)
    {
    PrintFormat("%s: StringSplit() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- チャート上に配列からテキストを表示する                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void TextArrayToChart(int array_num, string &array[], const int text_x, const int text_y, int space_w, uint &pixel_data[], const uint res_width, const uint res_height)
 {
  int width=0, height=0; // テキストの幅と高さ
  int x=text_x;           // テキスト出力のX座標
 
//--- ヘッダと処理された単語配列の名前を出力する
  Print("Text array ", array_num,":");
 
//--- 単語の配列のループ
  int total=(int)array.Size();
  for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
    {
    //--- 次の単語を取得してチャートに送る（リソースのピクセル配列に描画する）
    string word=array[i];
    TextOut(word, x, text_y, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, pixel_data, res_width, res_height, ColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE);
     
    //--- 現在の単語のテキストサイズを取得する
    ResetLastError();
    if(!TextGetSize(word, width, height))
       {
        PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize(\"%s\") failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, word, GetLastError());
        continue;
       }
    //--- 操作ログにテキストデータを出力する（単語、その幅と高さ）
    //--- そのあと、次の単語のX座標を（単語の幅）＋（スペースの幅）だけ増やす
    PrintFormat("[%d] word: \"%s\", width=%d, height=%d",i, word, width, height);
    x+=width+space_w;
    }
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| チャート全体用のグラフィカルリソースを作成する                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateResource(const long chart_id, uint &pixel_data[], const uint width, const uint height)
 {
//--- ピクセル配列のサイズを設定する
  ResetLastError();
  uint size=width*height;
  if(ArrayResize(pixel_data, size)!=size)
    {
    PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
//--- ピクセル配列を透明色で塗りつぶし、それに基づいてグラフィック リソースを作成する
  ArrayInitialize(pixel_data, 0x00FFFFFF);
  if(!ResourceCreate(RES_NAME, pixel_data, width, height, 0, 0, 0, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))
    {
    PrintFormat("%s: ResourceCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
 
//--- チャート左上隅の座標にグラフィックラベルオブジェクトを作成する
  if(!ObjectCreate(0, OBJ_NAME, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0))
    {
    PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
//--- 作成されたビットマップ オブジェクトの幅と高さを、グラフィックリソースの幅と高さに等しく設定する
//--- オブジェクトのアンカーポイントをその中心に設定する
  if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_XSIZE, width))
    {
    PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
  if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_YSIZE, height))
    {
    PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
//--- ビットマップオブジェクト用に以前に作成したグラフィックリソースを画像ファイルとして指定する
//--- この場合、使用されるグラフィックリソースの名前を示すために、その名前の前に「::」を追加する必要がある
  if(!ObjectSetString(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "::"+RES_NAME))
    {
    PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetString() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
   
//--- すべてが成功
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| グラフィックリソースデータを更新する　　　　　　　                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Update(const string res_name, const uint &pixel_data[], const uint width, const uint height, const bool redraw)
 {
//--- ゼロ次元が渡された場合は終了する
  if(width==0 || height==0)
    return;
//--- リソース データを更新し、チャートを再描画する
  if(ResourceCreate(res_name, pixel_data, width, height, 0, 0, 0, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) && redraw)
    ChartRedraw();
 }

 

参照

