#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define COORD_X 200

#define COORD_Y 100

#define OBJ_NAME "TestTextGetSizeBitmapLabel"

#define RES_NAME "TestTextGetSizeResource"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- チャートに出力する3行のテキストを準備する

string text1="This is the first line of text";

string text2="The second line also contains text";

string text3="Each word in each line has its own size";



string text_array1[]; // 文字列1から単語の集合を取得する配列

string text_array2[]; // 文字列2から単語の集合を取得する配列

string text_array3[]; // 文字列3から単語の集合を取得する配列



//--- 単語の配列に書き込む

if(!SplitTextIntoWords(text1, text_array1) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text2, text_array2) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text3, text_array3))

return;



//--- 現在のチャートID

long chart_id= ChartID();



//--- グラフィックリソースのパラメータを宣言する

uint rc_width =(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS);

uint rc_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS);

uint rc_data[];

uint rc_size=rc_width*rc_height;



//--- 文字出力用のグラフィカルリソースを作成する

if(!CreateResource(chart_id, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height))

return;



//--- スペース文字の幅と高さを取得する

int space_w=0, space_h=0;

if(!TextGetSize(" ", space_w, space_h))

{

PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- 文字列間の縦方向のインデントを2増やし、3つの配列からテキストをグラフにプロットする

space_h+=2;

TextArrayToChart(1, text_array1, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*0, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);

TextArrayToChart(2, text_array2, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*1, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);

TextArrayToChart(3, text_array3, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*2, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);



//--- すべてのテキストが表示された後、リソースデータを更新する

Update(RES_NAME, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height, true);



//--- 5秒待ってから、リソースをリリースｓひ、グラフィックオブジェクトを削除する

Sleep(5000);

ResourceFree(RES_NAME);

ObjectDelete(chart_id, OBJ_NAME);

/*

スクリプト実行の結果、チャート上に3つの文字列が表示される

各文字列内の個々の単語は、前の単語から一定の距離に表示される

この距離は、前の単語のテキストの幅をTextGetSize()関数を使って取得した値に等しくなる

操作ログには、各文字列のすべての単語とそのサイズが記録される

Text array 1:

[0] word: "This", width=29, height=18

[1] word: "is", width=12, height=18

[2] word: "the", width=21, height=18

[3] word: "first", width=25, height=18

[4] word: "line", width=24, height=18

[5] word: "of", width=13, height=18

[6] word: "text", width=24, height=18

Text array 2:

[0] word: "The", width=26, height=18

[1] word: "second", width=51, height=18

[2] word: "line", width=24, height=18

[3] word: "also", width=29, height=18

[4] word: "contains", width=58, height=18

[5] word: "text", width=24, height=18

Text array 3:

[0] word: "Each", width=36, height=18

[1] word: "word", width=34, height=18

[2] word: "in", width=12, height=18

[3] word: "each", width=34, height=18

[4] word: "line", width=24, height=18

[5] word: "has", width=25, height=18

[6] word: "its", width=16, height=18

[7] word: "own", width=28, height=18

[8] word: "size", width=28, height=18

*/

}

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スペース区切り（" "）を使って文字列を単語の配列に分割する |

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool SplitTextIntoWords(const string text, string &array[])

{

ResetLastError();

if(StringSplit(text, StringGetCharacter(" ", 0), array)<0)

{

PrintFormat("%s: StringSplit() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//--- チャート上に配列からテキストを表示する |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void TextArrayToChart(int array_num, string &array[], const int text_x, const int text_y, int space_w, uint &pixel_data[], const uint res_width, const uint res_height)

{

int width=0, height=0; // テキストの幅と高さ

int x=text_x; // テキスト出力のX座標



//--- ヘッダと処理された単語配列の名前を出力する

Print("Text array ", array_num,":");



//--- 単語の配列のループ

int total=(int)array.Size();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- 次の単語を取得してチャートに送る（リソースのピクセル配列に描画する）

string word=array[i];

TextOut(word, x, text_y, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, pixel_data, res_width, res_height, ColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE);



//--- 現在の単語のテキストサイズを取得する

ResetLastError();

if(!TextGetSize(word, width, height))

{

PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize(\"%s\") failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, word, GetLastError());

continue;

}

//--- 操作ログにテキストデータを出力する（単語、その幅と高さ）

//--- そのあと、次の単語のX座標を（単語の幅）＋（スペースの幅）だけ増やす

PrintFormat("[%d] word: \"%s\", width=%d, height=%d",i, word, width, height);

x+=width+space_w;

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| チャート全体用のグラフィカルリソースを作成する |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreateResource(const long chart_id, uint &pixel_data[], const uint width, const uint height)

{

//--- ピクセル配列のサイズを設定する

ResetLastError();

uint size=width*height;

if(ArrayResize(pixel_data, size)!=size)

{

PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- ピクセル配列を透明色で塗りつぶし、それに基づいてグラフィック リソースを作成する

ArrayInitialize(pixel_data, 0x00FFFFFF);

if(!ResourceCreate(RES_NAME, pixel_data, width, height, 0, 0, 0, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ResourceCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- チャート左上隅の座標にグラフィックラベルオブジェクトを作成する

if(!ObjectCreate(0, OBJ_NAME, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 作成されたビットマップ オブジェクトの幅と高さを、グラフィックリソースの幅と高さに等しく設定する

//--- オブジェクトのアンカーポイントをその中心に設定する

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_XSIZE, width))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_YSIZE, height))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- ビットマップオブジェクト用に以前に作成したグラフィックリソースを画像ファイルとして指定する

//--- この場合、使用されるグラフィックリソースの名前を示すために、その名前の前に「::」を追加する必要がある

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "::"+RES_NAME))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetString() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- すべてが成功

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| グラフィックリソースデータを更新する |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void Update(const string res_name, const uint &pixel_data[], const uint width, const uint height, const bool redraw)

{

//--- ゼロ次元が渡された場合は終了する

if(width==0 || height==0)

return;

//--- リソース データを更新し、チャートを再描画する

if(ResourceCreate(res_name, pixel_data, width, height, 0, 0, 0, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) && redraw)

ChartRedraw();

}