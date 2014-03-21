Guia prático do MQL5: Como Evitar Erros Quando Configurando/Modificando Níveis de Negociação

Introdução

Em continuação do nosso trabalho no Consultor Especialista do artigo anterior da série chamado "Guia prático: Analisando propriedades de posição no testador de estratégias do MetaTrader 5", o melhoraremos com um punhado de funções úteis, assim como aprimorar e otimizar as já existentes.

Perguntas de iniciantes sobre erros que aparecem quando configurando/modificando níveis de negociação (Parar Perdas, Obter Lucros ou ordens pendentes) estão longe de serem raras nos fóruns de programação MQL. Acredito que muitos de vocês devem já estar familiarizados com a mensagem do diário terminando com [Paradas invalidas]. Neste artigo, criaremos funções que normalizam e verificam valores de nível de negociação para exatidão antes de abrir/modificar uma posição.

O Consultor Especialista terá neste momento parâmetros externos que podem ser otimizados no Testador de Estratégias MetaTrader 5 e, em algumas formas, se parecerá com um simples sistema de transações. Nós certamente ainda termos um longo caminho para ir antes de podermos desenvolver um real sistema de transações. Mas Roma não foi construída em um dia. Então temos muito o que fazer ainda.

Desenvolvimento do Consultor Especialista

Vamos começar. Como de costume, começamos com a inserção de enumerações adicionais, variáveis, arranjos e funções auxiliares no início do arquivo. Precisaremos de uma função que nos permitirá facilmente obter propriedades de símbolo. A mesma abordagem simples será necessária em obter propriedades de posição.

Vimos nos artigos anteriores que a variáveis globais foram atribuídas todas propriedades de posição de uma vez na função GetPositionProperties. Agora, tentaremos fornecer a possibilidade de obter cada propriedade separadamente. Abaixo estão duas enumerações para a implementação do que está acima. As funções por si mesmas serão revisadas depois.

enum ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES { P_SYMBOL = 0 , P_MAGIC = 1 , P_COMMENT = 2 , P_SWAP = 3 , P_COMMISSION = 4 , P_PRICE_OPEN = 5 , P_PRICE_CURRENT = 6 , P_PROFIT = 7 , P_VOLUME = 8 , P_SL = 9 , P_TP = 10 , P_TIME = 11 , P_ID = 12 , P_TYPE = 13 , P_ALL = 14 }; enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES { S_DIGITS = 0 , S_SPREAD = 1 , S_STOPSLEVEL = 2 , S_POINT = 3 , S_ASK = 4 , S_BID = 5 , S_VOLUME_MIN = 6 , S_VOLUME_MAX = 7 , S_VOLUME_LIMIT = 8 , S_VOLUME_STEP = 9 , S_FILTER = 10 , S_UP_LEVEL = 11 , S_DOWN_LEVEL = 12 , S_ALL = 13 };

A enumeração ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES não contém todas as propriedades de símbolo mas elas podem ser adicionadas a qualquer momento, quando necessário. A enumeração também contém propriedades definidas pelo usuário (10, 11, 12) cálculo o qual é baseado em outras propriedades de símbolo. Há um identificador que pode ser usado para obter todas as propriedades da enumeração de uma vez, como na enumeração de propriedades de posição.

Este é seguido pelos parâmetros externos do Consultor Especialista:

input int NumberOfBars= 2 ; input double Lot = 0.1 ; input double StopLoss = 50 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double TrailingStop= 10 ; input bool Reverse = true ;

Vamos ver mais de perto os parâmetros externos:

NumberOfBars - este parâmetro define o número de limites de uma direção para abertura de uma posição;

- este parâmetro define o número de limites de uma direção para abertura de uma posição; Lot - volume da posição;

- volume da posição; TakeProfit - nível de Obter Lucros em pontos. O valor zero significa que nenhum Obter Lucros precisa ser definido.

- nível de Obter Lucros em pontos. O valor zero significa que nenhum Obter Lucros precisa ser definido. StopLoss - nível de Parar Perdas em pontos. O valor zero significa que nenhum Parar Perdas precisa ser definido.

- nível de Parar Perdas em pontos. O valor zero significa que nenhum Parar Perdas precisa ser definido. TrailingStop - Valor do Limite Móvel em pontos. Para uma posição de COMPRA, o cálculo é baseado no limite mínimo (mínimo menos o número de pontos do parâmetro StopLoss). Para uma posição de VENDA, o cálculo é baseado no limite máximo (máximo mais o número de pontos do parâmetro StopLoss). O valor zero denota que o Limite Móvel está desligado.

- Valor do Limite Móvel em pontos. Para uma posição de COMPRA, o cálculo é baseado no limite mínimo (mínimo menos o número de pontos do parâmetro StopLoss). Para uma posição de VENDA, o cálculo é baseado no limite máximo (máximo mais o número de pontos do parâmetro StopLoss). O valor zero denota que o Limite Móvel está desligado. Reverse ativa/desativa a reversão de posição.

É apenas o parâmetro NumberOfBars que necessita mais clarificação. Não há motivo em configurar o valor deste parâmetro para, por exemplo, mais do que 5 já que isso é um tanto raro e poderia já ser tarde para abrir uma posição após tal movimento. Precisaremos, então, de uma variável que nos ajudará a ajustar o valor deste parâmetro:

int AllowedNumberOfBars= 0 ;

Este parâmetro também determinará a quantidade de dados das barras que serão armazenado nos arranjos de preço. Isto será discutido em breve quando chegarmos a modificação de funções personalizadas.

Como no caso com propriedades de posição, declaramos variáveis em um escopo global para propriedades de símbolo afim de fornecer acesso de qualquer função:

int sym_digits= 0 ; int sym_spread= 0 ; int sym_stops_level= 0 ; double sym_point= 0.0 ; double sym_ask= 0.0 ; double sym_bid= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_min= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_max= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_limit= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_step= 0.0 ; double sym_offset= 0.0 ; double sym_up_level= 0.0 ; double sym_down_level= 0.0 ;

Já que o Limite Móvel deve ser calculado baseado na alta e baixa da barra, precisaremos de arranjos para tais dados de limites:

double close_price[]; double open_price[]; double high_price[]; double low_price[];

Seguiremos agora para modificar e criar funções. Temos já a função GetBarsData que copia preços de abertura e fechamento das barras para arranjos de preço. Agora, precisamos de altas e baixas. Adicionalmente, o valor obtido do parâmetro NumberOfBars deve ser ajustado. É assim que a função parecerá após a modificação:

void GetBarsData() { if (NumberOfBars<= 1 ) AllowedNumberOfBars= 2 ; if (NumberOfBars>= 5 ) AllowedNumberOfBars= 5 ; else AllowedNumberOfBars=NumberOfBars+ 1 ; ArraySetAsSeries (close_price, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (open_price, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high_price, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low_price, true ); if ( CopyClose ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,close_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the Close price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } if ( CopyOpen ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,open_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the Open price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } if ( CopyHigh ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,high_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the High price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } if ( CopyLow ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,low_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the Low price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } }

As condições que exigem pelo menos dois limites e sempre mais por um estão ali porque usaremos apenas barras completadas que comecem com o índice [1]. De fato, ajustes podem neste caso serem tratados como desnecessários já que os dados do limite podem ser copiados começando do índice especificado no terceiro parâmetro das funções CopyOpen, CopyClose, CopyHigh e CopyLow. O limite de 5 barras também pode ser modificado (para cima/para baixo) a seu próprio critério.

A função GetTradingSignal agora tornou-se um pouco mais complexa já que a condição será gerada diferentemente dependendo do número de limites especificado no parâmetro NumberOfBars. Além disso, agora usaremos um tipo mais correto do valor retornado - tipo de ordem:

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetTradingSignal() { if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 2 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 3 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 4 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]>open_price[ 3 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 5 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]>open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]>open_price[ 4 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars>= 6 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]>open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]>open_price[ 4 ] && close_price[ 5 ]>open_price[ 5 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 2 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 3 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 4 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]<open_price[ 3 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 5 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]<open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]<open_price[ 4 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars>= 6 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]<open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]<open_price[ 4 ] && close_price[ 5 ]<open_price[ 5 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); return ( WRONG_VALUE ); }

Vamos agora modificar a função GetPositionProperties. Nos artigos anteriores, nos permitiram obter todas as propriedades de uma só vez. Entretanto, algumas vezes você pode apenas precisar obter uma propriedade. Para fazer isto, você pode certamente usar as funções padrão oferecidas pela linguagem, entretanto isto não seria tão conveniente quanto queremos. Abaixo está o código da função GetPositionProperties modificado. Agora, quando passando um certo identificador da enumeração ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES, você pode ou obter uma certa propriedade de posição ou todas as propriedades de uma só vez.

void GetPositionProperties(ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES position_property) { pos_open= PositionSelect ( _Symbol ); if (pos_open) { switch (position_property) { case P_SYMBOL : pos_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); break ; case P_MAGIC : pos_magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); break ; case P_COMMENT : pos_comment= PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ); break ; case P_SWAP : pos_swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); break ; case P_COMMISSION : pos_commission= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_COMMISSION ); break ; case P_PRICE_OPEN : pos_price= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); break ; case P_PRICE_CURRENT : pos_cprice= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT ); break ; case P_PROFIT : pos_profit= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); break ; case P_VOLUME : pos_volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); break ; case P_SL : pos_sl= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); break ; case P_TP : pos_tp= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); break ; case P_TIME : pos_time=( datetime ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); break ; case P_ID : pos_id= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); break ; case P_TYPE : pos_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); break ; case P_ALL : pos_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); pos_magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); pos_comment= PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ); pos_swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); pos_commission= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_COMMISSION ); pos_price= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); pos_cprice= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT ); pos_profit= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); pos_volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); pos_sl= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); pos_tp= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); pos_time=( datetime ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); pos_id= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); pos_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); break ; default : Print ( "The passed position property is not listed in the enumeration!" ); return ; } } else ZeroPositionProperties(); }

De forma similar, implementamos a função GetSymbolProperties para obter propriedades de símbolo:

void GetSymbolProperties(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES symbol_property) { int lot_offset= 1 ; switch (symbol_property) { case S_DIGITS : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); break ; case S_SPREAD : sym_spread=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD ); break ; case S_STOPSLEVEL : sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); break ; case S_POINT : sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); break ; case S_ASK : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_ask= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ),sym_digits); break ; case S_BID : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_bid= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ),sym_digits); break ; case S_VOLUME_MIN : sym_volume_min= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); break ; case S_VOLUME_MAX : sym_volume_max= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); break ; case S_VOLUME_LIMIT : sym_volume_limit= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); break ; case S_VOLUME_STEP : sym_volume_step= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); break ; case S_FILTER : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_offset= NormalizeDouble (CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(lot_offset*sym_point),sym_digits); break ; case S_UP_LEVEL : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_ask= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ),sym_digits); sym_up_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); break ; case S_DOWN_LEVEL : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_bid= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ),sym_digits); sym_down_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); break ; case S_ALL : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_spread=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD ); sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_ask= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ),sym_digits); sym_bid= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ),sym_digits); sym_volume_min= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); sym_volume_max= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); sym_volume_limit= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); sym_volume_step= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); sym_offset= NormalizeDouble (CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(lot_offset*sym_point),sym_digits); sym_up_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); sym_down_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); break ; default : Print ( "The passed symbol property is not listed in the enumeration!" ); return ; } }

Temos uma nova função, CorrectValueBySymbolDigits. Ela retorna o valor relevante, dependendo do número de casas decimais no preço. Um inteiro ou número real pode ser passado para a função. O tipo de dado passado determina a versão da função a ser usada. Este recurso é chamado sobrecarregamento de função.

int CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( int value ) { return (sym_digits== 3 || sym_digits== 5 ) ? value *= 10 : value ; } double CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( double value ) { return (sym_digits== 3 || sym_digits== 5 ) ? value *= 10 : value ; }

Nosso Consultor Especialista terá um parâmetro externo para especificar o volume (Lote) da posição de abertura. Vamos criar uma função que ajustará o lote de acordo com a especificação de símbolo - CalculateLot:

double CalculateLot( double lot) { double corrected_lot= 0.0 ; GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_MIN); GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_MAX); GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_STEP); corrected_lot= MathRound (lot/sym_volume_step)*sym_volume_step; if (corrected_lot<sym_volume_min) return ( NormalizeDouble (sym_volume_min, 2 )); if (corrected_lot>sym_volume_max) return ( NormalizeDouble (sym_volume_max, 2 )); return ( NormalizeDouble (corrected_lot, 2 )); }

Procederemos para funções que são diretamente relevantes ao título do artigo. Elas são bem simples e diretas e você pode entender seus propósitos sem qualquer dificuldade usando os comentários no código.

A função CalculateTakeProfit é usada para calcular o valor de Obter Lucros:

double CalculateTakeProfit( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { if (TakeProfit> 0 ) { double tp= 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { tp= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit*sym_point),sym_digits); return (tp<sym_down_level ? tp : sym_down_level-sym_offset); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { tp= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit*sym_point),sym_digits); return (tp>sym_up_level ? tp : sym_up_level+sym_offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

A função CalculateStopLoss é usada para calcular o valor de Parar Perdas:

double CalculateStopLoss( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { if (StopLoss> 0 ) { double sl= 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { sl= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (sl<sym_down_level ? sl : sym_down_level-sym_offset); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { sl= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (sl>sym_up_level ? sl : sym_up_level+sym_offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

A função CalculateTrailingStop é usada para calcular o valor do Limite Móvel:

double CalculateTrailingStop( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type) { double level = 0.0 ; double buy_point =low_price[ 1 ]; double sell_point =high_price[ 1 ]; if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { level= NormalizeDouble (buy_point-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); if (level<sym_down_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (level<sym_down_level ? level : sym_down_level-sym_offset); } } if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { level= NormalizeDouble (sell_point+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); if (level>sym_up_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (level>sym_up_level ? level : sym_up_level+sym_offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

Agora temos todas as funções necessárias que retornam valores corretos para operações de negociação. Vamos criar uma função que verificará uma condição para modificar o Limite Móvel e modificará o mesmo, se a condição especificada é satisfeita - ModifyTrailingStop. Abaixo está o código desta função com comentários detalhados.

Por favor, preste atenção ao uso de todas as funções criadas/modificadas acima. O interruptor switch determina a condição relevante dependendo do tipo da posição atual e o resultado da condição é então armazenado na variável condition. Para modificar uma posição, usamos o método PositionModify da classe CTrade da Biblioteca Padrão.

void ModifyTrailingStop() { if (TrailingStop> 0 && StopLoss> 0 ) { double new_sl= 0.0 ; bool condition= false ; pos_open= PositionSelect ( _Symbol ); if (pos_open) { GetSymbolProperties(S_ALL); GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); new_sl=CalculateTrailingStop(pos_type); switch (pos_type) { case POSITION_TYPE_BUY : condition=new_sl>pos_sl+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop*sym_point); break ; case POSITION_TYPE_SELL : condition=new_sl<pos_sl-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop*sym_point); break ; } if (pos_sl> 0 ) { if (condition) { if (!trade.PositionModify( _Symbol ,new_sl,pos_tp)) Print ( "Error modifying the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } if (pos_sl== 0 ) { if (!trade.PositionModify( _Symbol ,new_sl,pos_tp)) Print ( "Error modifying the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } } }

Agora vamos ajustar a função TradingBlock de acordo com todas as modificações acima. Assim como na função ModifyTrailingStop, todos os valores de variáveis para uma ordem de negociação serão determinados usando o interruptor switch. Ela diminui significativamente a quantidade de código e simplifica modificações futuras já que ao invés de um ramo para dois tipos de posição, apenas um resta.

void TradingBlock() { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal= WRONG_VALUE ; string comment= "hello :)" ; double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double position_open_price= 0.0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type= WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opposite_position_type= WRONG_VALUE ; signal=GetTradingSignal(); if (signal== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; pos_open= PositionSelect ( _Symbol ); GetSymbolProperties(S_ALL); switch (signal) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : position_open_price=sym_ask; order_type= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; opposite_position_type= POSITION_TYPE_SELL ; break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : position_open_price=sym_bid; order_type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; opposite_position_type= POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; break ; } sl=CalculateStopLoss(order_type); tp=CalculateTakeProfit(order_type); if (!pos_open) { lot=CalculateLot(Lot); if (!trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,order_type,lot,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment)) { Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } else { GetPositionProperties(P_TYPE); if (pos_type==opposite_position_type && Reverse) { GetPositionProperties(P_VOLUME); lot=pos_volume+CalculateLot(Lot); if (!trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,order_type,lot,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment)) { Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } } return ; }

Também precisamos fazer outra importante correção na função SetInfoPanel mas vamos primeiro preparar algumas funções auxiliares que indicam como/onde o programa é usado atualmente:

bool IsTester() { return ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_TESTER )); } bool IsOptimization() { return ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_OPTIMIZATION )); } bool IsVisualMode() { return ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_VISUAL_MODE )); } bool IsRealtime() { if (!IsTester() && !IsOptimization() && !IsVisualMode()) return ( true ); else return ( false ); }

A única coisa que precisamos adicionar a função SetInfoPanel é uma condição indicando ao programa que o painel de informação deve apenas ser exibido nos modos de visualização e tempo real. Se isto é ignorado, o tempo de testes será 4-5 vezes mais longo. Isto é especialmente importante ao otimizar os parâmetros.

void SetInfoPanel() { if (IsVisualMode() || IsRealtime()) { } }

Agora precisamos fazer algumas mudanças as funções do programa principal para ser possível continuar até a otimização de parâmetro de teste do Consultor Especialista.

int OnInit () { CheckNewBar(); GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); return ( 0 ); }

void OnTick () { if (!CheckNewBar()) return ; else { GetBarsData(); TradingBlock(); ModifyTrailingStop(); } GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); }

Otimizando parâmetros e testando o Consultor Especialista

Vamos agora otimizar os parâmetros. Usaremos as configurações do Testador de Estratégia como mostradas abaixo:

Fig. 1. Configurações do Testador de Estratégia para otimização de parâmetro.

Aos parâmetros do Consultor Especialista será dada uma vasta gama de valores:

Fig. 2. Configurações do Consultor Especialista para otimização de parâmetro.

A otimização demorou cerca de 7 minutos em um processador dual-core (Intel Core 2 Duo P7350 @ 2.00GHz). Os resultados do teste do fator de recuperação máximo são como a seguir:

Conclusão

Por enquanto é só. Estude, teste, otimize, experimente e se maravilhe. O código-fonte do Consultor Especialista apresentado neste artigo pode ser baixado usando o link abaixo para estudos aprofundados.