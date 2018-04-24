Comparamos a velocidade de indicadores de armazenamento automático em cache

Introdução

Vamos supor que nos cansamos do acesso MQL5 clássico a indicadores e queremos comparar a velocidade de acesso em relação com certas alternativas. Por exemplo, queremos compará-lo com o acesso - em estilo MQL4 - a indicadores, sem armazenamento em cache e com armazenamento em cache. As ideias sobre o acesso em estilo MQL4 foram retiradas do artigo LifeHack para traders: preparemos "fast-food" de indicadores e complementadas.



Exploremos a numeração MQL5 de identificadores de indicadores

Existe a suposição de que a numeração dos identificadores do indicador no terminal é de ponta a ponta e começa do zero. Para testar esta hipótese, criaremos um pequeno EA - "iMACD and IndicatorRelease.mq5" - que criará alguns identificadores de indicadores e, em seguida, irá imprimi-los, enquanto, na função OnTick(), acessará estes indicadores:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2018, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/" #property version "1.003" input int count= 6 ; int handles_array[]; int OnInit () { int array_resize= ArrayResize (handles_array,count); if (array_resize==- 1 ) { Print ( "ArrayResize error# " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } if (array_resize!=count) { Print ( "ArrayResize != \"Count MACD indicators\"" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } ArrayInitialize (handles_array, 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { handles_array[i]=CreateHandleMACD( 12 +i); if (handles_array[i]== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to create handle of the iMACD indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d" , Symbol (), EnumToString ( Period ()), GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } Print ( "ChartID: " , ChartID (), ": " , Symbol (), "," , StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 ), ", create handle iMACD (" ,handles_array[i], ")" ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { Comment ( "" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { Print ( "ChartID: " , ChartID (), ": " , Symbol (), "," , StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 ), ", remove handle iMACD (" ,handles_array[i], "): " , IndicatorRelease (handles_array[i])); } } void OnTick () { string text= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { double macd_main_1=iMACDGet(handles_array[i], MAIN_LINE , 1 ); if (i< 15 ) { text+= "

" + "ChartID: " + IntegerToString ( ChartID ())+ ": " + Symbol ()+ ", MACD#" + IntegerToString (i)+ " " + DoubleToString (macd_main_1, Digits ()+ 1 ); Comment (text); } else if (i== 15 ) { text+= "

" + "only the first 15 indicators are displayed ..." ; Comment (text); } } } double iMACDGet( const int handle_iMACD, const int buffer, const int index) { double MACD[ 1 ]; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (handle_iMACD,buffer,index, 1 ,MACD)< 0 ) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to copy data from the iMACD indicator, error code %d" , GetLastError ()); return ( 0.0 ); } return (MACD[ 0 ]); } int CreateHandleMACD( const int fast_ema_period) { return ( iMACD ( Symbol (), Period (),fast_ema_period, 52 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE )); }

Experimento 1

Dados de origem: no terminal, são abertos os gráficos AUDJPY M15, USDJPY M15 e EURUSD M15 - neles não há indicadores ou EAs. Parâmetro Count MACD indicators do EA iMACD and IndicatorRelease.mq5 igual a 6.

Imediatamente após reiniciar o terminal, anexamos o EA iMACD and IndicatorRelease.mq5 ao primeiro gráfico AUDJPY, M15 (ChartID 131571247244850509):

2018.02 . 16 09 : 36 : 30.240 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 16 09 : 36 : 30.240 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 11 ) 2018.02 . 16 09 : 36 : 30.240 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 12 ) 2018.02 . 16 09 : 36 : 30.240 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 13 ) 2018.02 . 16 09 : 36 : 30.240 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 14 ) 2018.02 . 16 09 : 36 : 30.240 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 15 )

Nós vemos que a numeração dos identificadores não começa com 0, mas sim com 10.

Experimento 2

Dados de origem: ao primeiro gráfico (AUDJPY M15) é anexado o EA iMACD and IndicatorRelease.mq5, parâmetro Count MACD indicatorsigual a 6.

Anexamos o EA iMACD and IndicatorRelease.mq5 ao segundo gráfico USDJPY, M15 (ChartID 131571247244850510):

2018.02 . 16 09 : 37 : 32.118 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (USDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : USDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 16 09 : 37 : 32.118 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (USDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : USDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 11 ) 2018.02 . 16 09 : 37 : 32.118 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (USDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : USDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 12 ) 2018.02 . 16 09 : 37 : 32.118 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (USDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : USDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 13 ) 2018.02 . 16 09 : 37 : 32.118 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (USDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : USDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 14 ) 2018.02 . 16 09 : 37 : 32.118 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (USDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : USDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 15 )

Nós vemos que a numeração dos identificadores no gráfico (USDJPY M15) também não começa com 0, mas sim com 10.

Conclusão: a numeração - dada ao usuário - dos identificadores de indicadores no terminal NÃO é de ponta a ponta e NÃO começa do zero.

Experimento 3

Dois gráficos idênticos AUDJPY, M15 (ChartID 131571247244850509) e AUDJPY, M15 (ChartID 131571247244850510). Para cada EA iMACD and IndicatorRelease.mq5 em anexo, com parâmetro Count MACD indicators igual a 6.

A numeração de ponta a ponta dos identificadores de indicadores criados confirma que a MQL5 mantém seu registro interno para eles (um contador para cada identificador). Para ter certeza disso, comentamos o incremento de período:

int OnInit () { *** ArrayInitialize (handles_array, 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { handles_array[i]=CreateHandleMACD( 12 );

Desse modo, tentamos criar vários identificadores do indicador MACD, com exatamente as mesmas configurações.

Removemos dos gráficos os EAs que ficaram após os experimentos № 1 e 2 e, em seguida, anexamos o EA iMACD and IndicatorRelease.mq5 ao primeiro gráfico AUDJPY, M15 (ChartID 131571247244850509):

2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 13.600 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 13.600 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 13.600 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 13.600 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 13.600 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 13.600 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 )

Vemos que em resposta à criação de indicadores totalmente idênticos, foi retornado o mesmo identificador.

Anexamos o EA iMACD and IndicatorRelease.mq5 (também com comentário do incremento de período) ao segundo gráfico AUDJPY,M15 (ChartID 131571247244850510):

2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 20.218 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 20.218 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 20.218 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 20.218 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 20.218 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 20.218 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 )

Mais uma vez, vemos que é retornado o mesmo identificador. No entanto, surge a questão: os identificadores "10" no primeiro e segundo gráficos são o mesmo ID ou dois diferentes? Para verificar isso, removemos o EA dos gráficos (lembre que o EA em OnDeinit() percorre a matriz de identificadores e remove cada um usando IndicatorRelease).

2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 26.716 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): true 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 26.716 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): false 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 26.716 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): false 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 26.716 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): false 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 26.716 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): false 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 26.716 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): false 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 36.116 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): true 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 36.117 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): false 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 36.117 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): false 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 36.117 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): false 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 36.117 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): false 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 36.117 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): false

O resultado era esperado, se considerarmos a Execução de programas:

O EA é executado em seu próprio "thread", além disso, a quantidade de EAs é igual ao número de "threads" de execução para eles.

Quer dizer, se dois EAs nos mesmos gráficos (símbolo e timeframe idênticos) criarem indicadores com os mesmos parâmetros de entrada, a MQL5 em seu registro interno os identificará como dois identificadores diferentes.

Conclusão geral em relação à criação de indicadores em EAs A numeração - dada ao usuário - dos identificadores de indicadores no terminal NÃO é de ponta a ponta e NÃO começa do zero, enquanto a MQL5 em seu registro interno de identificadores leva em consideração: a função do indicador técnico (iMA, iAC, iMACD, iIchimoku, etc.);

os parâmetros de entrada do indicador;

o símbolo em que é criado o indicador;

o timeframe em que é criado o indicador;

o ChartID do gráfico em que funciona o EA.

Faz sentido a cache de identificadores?

Os dados iniciais (timeframe, símbolo, período de teste e tipo de geração de ticks) serão os seguintes:





Fig. 1. Configurações

Testes com acesso a indicadores em estilo MQL4 (com cache de identificadores e sem ele) são realizados com a ajuda do EA Cache test.mq5, enquanto os testes com acesso em estilo MQL5 - com a ajuda do EA MQL5 test.mq5:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2018, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/" #property version "1.000" input bool UseOneIndicator= false ; int arr_handle_iMACD[]; int OnInit () { if (UseOneIndicator) ArrayResize (arr_handle_iMACD, 1 ); else ArrayResize (arr_handle_iMACD, 9 ); if (!CreateHandle(arr_handle_iMACD)) return ( INIT_FAILED ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { int arr_size= ArraySize (arr_handle_iMACD); for ( int i= 0 ;i<arr_size;i++) { double macd_main_30=iMACDGet(arr_handle_iMACD[i], MAIN_LINE , 0 ); } } bool CreateHandle( int &arr_handles[]) { int arr_size= ArraySize (arr_handles); for ( int i= 0 ;i<arr_size;i++) { int fast_ema_repiod= 30 + 10 *i; arr_handles[i]= iMACD ( NULL , 0 ,fast_ema_repiod, 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (arr_handles[i]== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to create handle of the iMACD indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d" , Symbol (), EnumToString ( Period ()), GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } } return ( true ); } double iMACDGet( const int handle_iMACD, const int buffer, const int index) { double MACD[ 1 ]; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (handle_iMACD,buffer,index, 1 ,MACD)< 0 ) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to copy data from the iMACD indicator, error code %d" , GetLastError ()); return ( 0.0 ); } return (MACD[ 0 ]); }

Parâmetro do EA MQL5 test.mq5:

Fig. 2. "MQL5 test.mq5". Nove indicadores

Parâmetros do EA Cache test.mq5:

Use Timer ("0" -> off timer) — utilizar o temporizador (0 indica que não se usa o temporizador).

("0" -> off timer) — utilizar o temporizador (0 indica que não se usa o temporizador). Use indicator ("false" -> 9 indicators, "true" - 1 indicator) — número de indicadores a enviar (1 ou 9).





Fig. 3. "Cache test.mq5". Sem temporizador, com nove indicadores

Para medição do "estilo MQL4 sem cache de identificadores" são usados os arquivos IndicatorsMQL4.mq conectados com a ajuda de "SimpleCallMQL4.mqh (veja o artigo LifeHack para traders: "amassando" ForEach com os define (#define) ).

#include <SimpleCall\SimpleCallMQL4.mqh>

Para medição do "estilo MQL4 com cache de identificadores" no arquivo IndicatorsMQL4.mqh, foi adicionado o código de cache de código na publicação #113 (apenas para o MACD, as outras funções são excluídas). O arquivo é salvo com o novo nome IndicatorsMQL4Caching.mqh - ele é conectado usando o arquivo SimpleCallCaching.mqh:

#include <SimpleCall\SimpleCallMQL4Caching.mqh>

Resultados da comparação dos estilos de acesso a nove indicadores (as configurações são dadas na Fig. 1):





Fig. 4. Tempo gasto no acesso a nove indicadores

Ao comparar os resultados, observe que o EA de teste tornou mais difícil a tarefa:

obtemos os dados simultaneamente a partir de NOVE indicadores;

acessamos os indicadores EM CADA tick;

timeframe M1 - neste caso, foram gerados 26 169 180 ticks e 370 355 barras.

É hora de realizar o teste em que é chamado apenas um indicador (em dois EAs: MQL5 test.mq5 e Cache test.mq5, valor do parâmetro Use indicator... "true", o valor do parâmetro para o Cache test.mq5 é Use Timer "0")





Fig. 5. Tempo gasto no acesso a um indicador

Conclusão Em comparação com o estilo MQL4 sem armazenamento em cache, o estilo MQL4 com cache de identificadores dá chance de ganhar - o estilo MQL4 perde para o estilo MQL5 de maneira contundente.

Falta de controle da validade do identificador

Agora é preciso mencionar o enorme perigo de implementar o armazenamento em cache de identificadores, isto é, em nenhum lugar existe controle sobre a existência do identificador no cache personalizado, quer dizer, a remoção do identificador do indicador não é processada de forma nenhuma.

Imagine que estamos trabalhando com indicadores em estilo MQL4 e armazenamos em cache os identificadores. Após a primeiro acesso ao EA:

double macd_main_30= iMACD ( NULL , 0 , 30 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_MAIN , 0 );

o identificador é armazenado no cache do usuário (pode ser uma matriz de estruturas ou uma matriz de cadeias de caracteres). Depois disso, todas as tentativas subsequentes de acesso a partir do EA

double macd_main_30= iMACD ( NULL , 0 , 30 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_MAIN , 0 );

não poderão passar para o kernel MQL5, em vez disso, serão retornados os valores do indicador, de acordo com o identificador retirado do cache. Agora, em OnTimer(), removemos o identificador - vamos supor que sabemos que é igual a "10". Para o teste, usamos o arquivo Cache test.mq5, ao qual deve ser conectado o arquivo SimpleCallMQL4Caching.mqh:

#include <SimpleCall\SimpleCallMQL4Caching.mqh>

Temos que colocar o temporizador (neste exemplo, o temporizador é de seis segundos, temos acesso a um indicador)





Fig. 6 Configuração do teste com remoção do identificador

Após a primeira entrada da OnTimer()

OnTimer , IndicatorRelease ( 10 )= true iMACD : CopyBuffer error= 4807 iMACD : CopyBuffer error= 4807 iMACD : CopyBuffer error= 4807 iMACD : CopyBuffer error= 4807

obtemos o erro 4807:

ERR_INDICATOR_WRONG_HANDLE 4807 Identificador de indicador errado

Isso significa que não há controle da validade do identificador do indicador.

Armazenamos em cache os identificadores do indicador. Como funciona