自置缓存的指标速度比较

概述

假设我们突然厌倦了传统的 MQL5 指标访问方法。 我们来比较其它替代选项的访问速度。 例如，我们可以将它与那些带有和未带有缓存的 MQL4 风格的指标进行比较。 关于 MQL4 风格访问方法的想法源自文章 "交易者生存窍门: 由指标制作的快餐"，并在此方式上加以改善。



分析 MQL5 指标句柄的编号

假设终端从零开始为指标句柄提供连续的编号。 为了检查这一假设，我们创建一个简单的智能交易程序 iMACD and IndicatorRelease.mq5 — 它创建若干个指标句柄，立即打印它们，并在 OnTick() 中定期访问它们:

#property copyright "版权所有 © 2018, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/" #property version "1.003" input int count= 6 ; int handles_array[]; int OnInit () { int array_resize= ArrayResize (handles_array,count); if (array_resize==- 1 ) { Print ( "ArrayResize 错误# " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } if (array_resize!=count) { Print ( "ArrayResize != \"MACD 指标计数\"" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } ArrayInitialize (handles_array, 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { handles_array[i]=CreateHandleMACD( 12 +i); if (handles_array[i]== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "无法为品种 %s/%s 创建 iMACD 指标的句柄, 错误代码 %d" , Symbol (), EnumToString ( Period ()), GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } Print ( "图表标识符: " , ChartID (), ": " , Symbol (), "," , StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 ), ", 创建句柄 iMACD (" ,handles_array[i], ")" ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { Comment ( "" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { Print ( "图表标识符: " , ChartID (), ": " , Symbol (), "," , StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 ), ", 删除句柄 iMACD (" ,handles_array[i], "): " , IndicatorRelease (handles_array[i])); } } void OnTick () { string text= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { double macd_main_1=iMACDGet(handles_array[i], MAIN_LINE , 1 ); if (i< 15 ) { text+= "

" + "ChartID: " + IntegerToString ( ChartID ())+ ": " + Symbol ()+ ", MACD#" + IntegerToString (i)+ " " + DoubleToString (macd_main_1, Digits ()+ 1 ); Comment (text); } else if (i== 15 ) { text+= "

" + "只显示前 15 个指标 ..." ; Comment (text); } } } double iMACDGet( const int handle_iMACD, const int buffer, const int index) { double MACD[ 1 ]; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (handle_iMACD,buffer,index, 1 ,MACD)< 0 ) { PrintFormat ( "无法从 iMACD 指标复制数据，错误代码 %d" , GetLastError ()); return ( 0.0 ); } return (MACD[ 0 ]); } int CreateHandleMACD( const int fast_ema_period) { return ( iMACD ( Symbol (), Period (),fast_ema_period, 52 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE )); }

实验 1

源数据: 终端已打开 AUDJPY M15，USDJPY M15 和 EURUSD M15 等图表，没有加载指标和 EA。 iMACD and IndicatorRelease.mq5 中的参数 Count MACD indicators 为 6。

终端重启后立刻将 iMACD and IndicatorRelease.mq5 加载至 AUDJPY M15 (ChartID 131571247244850509) :

2018.02 . 16 09 : 36 : 30.240 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 16 09 : 36 : 30.240 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 11 ) 2018.02 . 16 09 : 36 : 30.240 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 12 ) 2018.02 . 16 09 : 36 : 30.240 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 13 ) 2018.02 . 16 09 : 36 : 30.240 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 14 ) 2018.02 . 16 09 : 36 : 30.240 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 15 )

我们可以看到句柄编号从 10 而非 0 开始。

实验 2

源数据: iMACD and IndicatorRelease.mq5 加载到 AUDJPY M15, Count MACD indicators 为 6。

将 iMACD and IndicatorRelease.mq5 加载至 USDJPY, M15 (ChartID 131571247244850510):

2018.02 . 16 09 : 37 : 32.118 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (USDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : USDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 16 09 : 37 : 32.118 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (USDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : USDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 11 ) 2018.02 . 16 09 : 37 : 32.118 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (USDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : USDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 12 ) 2018.02 . 16 09 : 37 : 32.118 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (USDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : USDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 13 ) 2018.02 . 16 09 : 37 : 32.118 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (USDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : USDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 14 ) 2018.02 . 16 09 : 37 : 32.118 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (USDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : USDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 15 )

我们可以看到在图表上句柄编号 (USDJPY M15) 也是从 10 开始, 而非 0。

结论：终端中的 指标句柄编号 (提供给用户的编号) 不是连续的，并且不以零开始。

实验 3

两个相同的图表 AUDJPY, M15 (ChartID 131571247244850509) 和 AUDJPY, M15 (ChartID 131571247244850510)。 每个都有 iMACD and IndicatorRelease.mq5 ，Count MACD indicators 等于 6。

所创建的指标句柄编号非连续，确定 MQL5 在账户内部维护它们( 计数器针对每个唯一句柄)。 为了确保这一点，我们 注释掉周期扩展:

int OnInit () { *** ArrayInitialize (handles_array, 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { handles_array[i]=CreateHandleMACD( 12 );

因此，我们尝试使用完全相同的设置创建多个 MACD 指标句柄。

删除实验 1 和 2 留下的图表，并在 AUDJPY, M15 (ChartID 131571247244850509) 上启动 iMACD and IndicatorRelease.mq5:

2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 13.600 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 13.600 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 13.600 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 13.600 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 13.600 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 13.600 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 )

正如我们所看到的，创建绝对相同指标时的响应 返回的句柄相同。

将 iMACD and IndicatorRelease.mq5 EA (也要 注释掉周期扩展) 加载到 AUDJPY, M15 (ChartID 131571247244850510):

2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 20.218 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 20.218 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 20.218 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 20.218 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 20.218 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 ) 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 20.218 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, create handle iMACD ( 10 )

再次返回相同的句柄。 第一和第二个图表上的句柄 "10" 是同一个还是两个不同的句柄？ 为了验证这一点，从图表中删除 EA (如您所记得的，EA 在 OnDeinit() 中传递句柄数组，并使用 IndicatorRelease 逐个删除)。

2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 26.716 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): true 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 26.716 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): false 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 26.716 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): false 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 26.716 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): false 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 26.716 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): false 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 26.716 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850509 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): false 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 36.116 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): true 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 36.117 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): false 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 36.117 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): false 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 36.117 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): false 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 36.117 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): false 2018.02 . 18 07 : 53 : 36.117 iMACD and IndicatorRelease (AUDJPY,M15) ChartID : 131571247244850510 : AUDJPY,M15, remove handle iMACD ( 10 ): false

如果我们参考 程序运行 的文档部分，结果 不出 所料:

EA 是在自己的线程中执行的，有多少 EA 就有多少线程执行

这意味着如果在同一个图表 (相同的品种和时间帧) 上的两个 EA 创建具有相同输入的指标，则 MQL5 在其内部账户中将它们标识为 两个不同的句柄。

有关开发 EA 中指标的一般结论 终端 (提供给用户) 的指标句柄编号不是连续的，并且不以零开始，且在其内部句柄账户中，MQL5 会考虑: 技术指标函数 (iMA，iAC，iMACD，iIchimoku，等等);

指标输入;

创建指标所在的品种;

创建指标的时间帧;

EA 工作所在图表 ChartID。

缓存句柄是否有关键点？

初始数据 (时间帧, 品种, 测试的时段和逐笔报价生成类型) 如下:





图例 1. 设置

借助 Cache test.mq5 EA，以 MQL4 风格执行访问指标 (带有和不带有句柄缓存) 的测试，而采用 MQL5 风格访问的测试则使用 MQL5 test.mq5:

#property copyright "版权所有 © 2018, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/" #property version "1.000" input bool UseOneIndicator= false ; int arr_handle_iMACD[]; int OnInit () { if (UseOneIndicator) ArrayResize (arr_handle_iMACD, 1 ); else ArrayResize (arr_handle_iMACD, 9 ); if (!CreateHandle(arr_handle_iMACD)) return ( INIT_FAILED ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { int arr_size= ArraySize (arr_handle_iMACD); for ( int i= 0 ;i<arr_size;i++) { double macd_main_30=iMACDGet(arr_handle_iMACD[i], MAIN_LINE , 0 ); } } bool CreateHandle( int &arr_handles[]) { int arr_size= ArraySize (arr_handles); for ( int i= 0 ;i<arr_size;i++) { int fast_ema_repiod= 30 + 10 *i; arr_handles[i]= iMACD ( NULL , 0 ,fast_ema_repiod, 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (arr_handles[i]== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "无法为品种 %s/%s 创建 iMACD 指标的句柄, 错误代码 %d" , Symbol (), EnumToString ( Period ()), GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } } return ( true ); } double iMACDGet( const int handle_iMACD, const int buffer, const int index) { double MACD[ 1 ]; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (handle_iMACD,buffer,index, 1 ,MACD)< 0 ) { PrintFormat ( "无法从 iMACD 指标复制数据，错误代码 %d" , GetLastError ()); return ( 0.0 ); } return (MACD[ 0 ]); }

MQL5 test.mq5 EA 参数:

图例 2. MQL5 test.mq5. 九指标

Cache test.mq5 EA 参数:

Use Timer ("0" -> off timer) — 使用计时器 (0 — 不适用)。

("0" -> off timer) — 使用计时器 (0 — 不适用)。 Use indicator ("false" -> 9 indicators, "true" - 1 indicator) — 受访指标的数量 (1 或 9)。





图例 3. Cache test.mq5. 无计时器, 九指标

IndicatorsMQL4.mq 文件则用来衡量 "MQL4 风格无句柄"。 文件使用 SimpleCallMQL4.mqh 来连接 (参阅文章 "交易者生存技巧: 用定义 (#define) 融合 ForEach")。

#include <SimpleCall\SimpleCallMQL4.mqh>

若要衡量 "带有句柄缓存的 MQL4 风格"，将来自 #113 的句柄缓存代码添加到 IndicatorsMQL4.mqh (仅用于 MACD，其它函数被删除)。 文件保存为 IndicatorsMQL4Caching.mqh — 它由 SimpleCallCaching.mqh 连接:

#include <SimpleCall\SimpleCallMQL4Caching.mqh>

9 个指标进行访问方式比较的结果 (设置见图例 1):





图例 4. 花费在访问九个指标上的时间

在比较结果时，请注意测试 EA 的任务相当复杂:

从九个指标同时获得数据;

在每次逐笔报价来临时访问指标;

M1 时间帧 — 生成 26 169 180 逐笔报价，以及 370 355 根柱线。

现在我们来进行测试: 仅调用一个指标 (对于两个 EA, MQL5 test.mq5 和 Cache test.mq5, Use indicator... 参数为 "true", 而对于 Cache test.mq5, Use Timer 为 "0")





图例 5. 用于访问一个指标的时间

结论 与无句柄缓存的 MQL4风格相比，使用句柄缓存的 MQL4 风格拥有较大优势。 然而，MQL4 风格彻底败给了 MQL5 风格。

无句柄有效性控制

现在我们应该提及带有句柄缓存的巨大缺点: 它不检查用户缓存中句柄是否存在。 换言之，删除指标句柄的情况不会以任何方式进行处理。

我们来考虑以下情况: 我们使用 MQL4 风格的指标缓存句柄。 在 EA 第一次访问之后:

double macd_main_30= iMACD ( NULL , 0 , 30 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_MAIN , 0 );

该句柄存储在用户缓存中 (可以是结构数组或字符串数组)。 之后，EA 的所有后续访问

double macd_main_30= iMACD ( NULL , 0 , 30 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_MAIN , 0 );

没有传递给 MQL5 核心。 而是返回从缓存中取出的句柄所指向的指标值。 现在, 在 OnTimer() 中删除句柄— 假设我们知道它等于 "10"。 作为测试，我们使用 Cache test.mq5 文件，其中应包含 SimpleCallMQL4Caching.mqh 文件:

#include <SimpleCall\SimpleCallMQL4Caching.mqh>

确保设置计时器 (此处，计时器设置为六秒钟，我们可以访问一个指标)





图例 6. 测试设置与删除句柄

在最初的 OnTimer() 进入之后

OnTimer , IndicatorRelease ( 10 )= true iMACD : CopyBuffer error= 4807 iMACD : CopyBuffer error= 4807 iMACD : CopyBuffer error= 4807 iMACD : CopyBuffer error= 4807

我们得到错误 4807:

ERR_INDICATOR_WRONG_HANDLE 4807 无效指标句柄

这意味着不存在指标句柄的有效性控制。





缓存指标句柄。 它是如何运行的

缓存指标句柄的一般原则如下: 创建一个自定义句柄缓存;

当从指标请求数据时，检查是否已按要求的设置创建了句柄 (品种，时间帧，平均周期等):

如果它已经存在于自定义缓存中，则从指标返回数据;



如果尚未存在此类句柄，则创建它，并将其保存在缓存中，并从指标返回其数据。



选项 1: 结构数组 执行在 IndicatorsMQL4Caching.mqh 中实现 (使用 SimpleCallMQL4Caching.mqh 连接到 Cache test.mq5)。 在 Cache test.mq5, 包含 SimpleCallMQL4Caching.mqh: #include <SimpleCall\SimpleCallMQL4Caching.mqh> 首先，我们来看看插入到文件和 iMACD 函数中的大代码块: template < typename T> struct SHandle { private : int Handle; T Inputs; public : SHandle() : Handle( INVALID_HANDLE ) { } bool operator ==( const T &Inputs2) const { return ( this .Inputs == Inputs2); } void operator =( const T &Inputs2) { this .Inputs=Inputs2; } int GetHandle() { return (( this .Handle != INVALID_HANDLE ) ? this .Handle : ( this .Handle = this .Inputs.GetHandle())); } }; template < typename T> int GetHandle(SHandle<T>&Handles[], const T &Inputs) { const int Size= ArraySize (Handles); for ( int i= 0 ; i<Size; i++) if (Handles[i]==Inputs) return (Handles[i].GetHandle()); ArrayResize (Handles,Size+ 1 ); Handles[Size]=Inputs; return (Handles[Size].GetHandle()); } struct SMacd { string symbol; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period; int fast_ema_period; int slow_ema_period; int signal_period; ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price; SMacd( void ) { } SMacd( const string &isymbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES &iperiod, const int &ifast_ema_period, const int &islow_ema_period, const int &isignal_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE &iapplied_price) : symbol((isymbol== NULL )||(isymbol == "" ) ? Symbol () : isymbol), period(iperiod == PERIOD_CURRENT ? Period () : iperiod), fast_ema_period(ifast_ema_period), slow_ema_period(islow_ema_period), signal_period(isignal_period), applied_price(iapplied_price) { } int GetHandle( void ) const { return ( iMACD ( this .symbol, this .period, this .fast_ema_period, this .slow_ema_period, this .signal_period, this .applied_price)); } bool operator ==( const SMacd &Inputs) const { return (( this .symbol == Inputs.symbol) && ( this .period == Inputs.period) && ( this .fast_ema_period == Inputs.fast_ema_period) && ( this .slow_ema_period == Inputs.slow_ema_period) && ( this .signal_period == Inputs.signal_period) && ( this .applied_price == Inputs.applied_price)); } }; int iMACD2( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, const int fast_ema_period, const int slow_ema_period, const int signal_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price) { static SHandle<SMacd>Handles[]; const SMacd Inputs(symbol,period,fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period,applied_price); return (GetHandle(Handles, Inputs)); } double iMACD ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, int fast_ema_period, int slow_ema_period, int signal_period, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, int buffer, int shift ) { double result=NaN; int handle=iMACD2(symbol,timeframe,fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period,applied_price); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) 我们来描述它的工作。 首先, 有一个来自 MACD 的数据请求: double macd_main_30=iMACD(NULL,0,30,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0); 然后我们进入 iMACD 函数并转到 iMACD2: int iMACD2( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, const int fast_ema_period, const int slow_ema_period, const int signal_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price) { static SHandle<SMacd>Handles[]; const SMacd Inputs(symbol,period,fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period,applied_price); return (GetHandle(Handles, Inputs)); } 在此声明含有 SMacd 类型的 Handles[] 静态数组 (它在首次进入时创建，不会在后续进入时重新创建)。 另外, 含有 SMacd 类型的 Inputs 对象 也会一次性创建并依照参数初始化。

之后，使用链接来传递 Handles[] 数组和 Inputs 对象至 GetHandle 函数 (不是 SHandle::GetHandle 和 SMacd::GetHandle):

template < typename T> int GetHandle(SHandle<T>&Handles[], const T &Inputs) { const int Size= ArraySize (Handles); for ( int i= 0 ; i<Size; i++) if (Handles[i]==Inputs) return (Handles[i].GetHandle()); ArrayResize (Handles,Size+ 1 ); Handles[Size]=Inputs; return (Handles[Size].GetHandle()); } 在这个函数中，返回数组中发现的指标句柄，或是 如果未找到句柄，则在 SHandle::GetHandle 中接收它。 但由于这是首次访问，且 尚无这样的句柄, int GetHandle() { return (( this .Handle != INVALID_HANDLE ) ? this .Handle : ( this .Handle = this .Inputs.GetHandle() )); } 在 SMacd::GetHandle 中创建它: int GetHandle( void ) const { return ( iMACD ( this .symbol, this .period, this .fast_ema_period, this .slow_ema_period, this .signal_period, this .applied_price)); }

选项 2: 字符串数组 执行在 IndicatorsMQL4String.mqh 文件中实现 (使用 SimpleCallString.mqh 连接至 Cache test.mq5 )。 在 Cache test.mq5 EA 中, 包含 SimpleCallString.mqh: #include <SimpleCall\SimpleCallString.mqh> 在速度方面，使用字符串非常昂贵。 稍后我们会看到。 所以, 将参数保存为字符串的想法如下所示: string Hashes[]; static int Handles[]; string hash=((symbol== NULL ) || (symbol== "" ) ? Symbol () : symbol)+ ( string )(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? Period () : timeframe)+ ( string )(fast_ema_period)+ ( string )(slow_ema_period)+ ( string )(signal_period)+ ( string )(applied_price); 我们将使用上面提供的参数从 EA 访问 iMACD，如图例 1 所示。 NN 代码 时间 1 0:01:40.953 2 static string Hashes[]; static int Handles[]; string hash=((symbol== NULL ) || (symbol== "" ) ? Symbol () : symbol)+ ( string )(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? Period () : timeframe)+ ( string )(fast_ema_period)+ ( string )(slow_ema_period)+ ( string )(signal_period)+ ( string )(applied_price); 0:05:20.953 3 static string Hashes[]; static int Handles[]; string hash= "" ; StringConcatenate (hash, ((symbol== NULL ) || (symbol== "" ) ? Symbol () : symbol), (timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? Period () : timeframe), fast_ema_period, slow_ema_period, signal_period, applied_price); 0:04:12.672 测试 1 是使用 MQL4 风格访问指标且不使用字符串的基准测试。 在测试 2 中，我们使用了字符串，字符串是用 "+" 形成的。 在测试 3 中，字符串使用 StringConcatenate 形成。 根据时间测量结果，很明显，虽然 StringConcatenate 与测试 2 相比时间增加了 21％，但总体性能仍然比测试 1 低 2.5 倍。 因此，可以放弃将指标句柄保存为字符串的想法。





选项 3 — 类缓存句柄 (iIndicators.mqh 类通过 SimpleCallMQL4CachingCiIndicators.mqh 连接至 Cache test.mq5 EA)。

在 Cache test.mq5 EA 中, 我们包含 SimpleCallMQL4CachingCiIndicators.mqh:

#include <SimpleCall\SimpleCallMQL4CachingCiIndicators.mqh>

为每个指标创建 CHandle 类的静态对象 (在相应的 MQL4 风格函数内)。 它用作 CiIndicators 类对象存储 — 包含指标参数和设置的类。





图例 7. 结构

CiIndicators 类基于五个 "私有" 变量:

class CiIndicators { private : string m_symbol; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_period; ENUM_INDICATOR m_indicator_type; int m_parameters_cnt; MqlParam m_parameters_array[]; public :

它完全对应于 IndicatorCreate 函数变量。 这没啥要做的，因为我们通过 IndicatorCreate 接收指标句柄。

CHandle 类由两个数组构建:

class CHandle { private : int m_handle[]; CiIndicators m_indicators[]; public :

m_handle 数组包含所创建的指标句柄, 而 m_indicators 数组是 CiIndicators 类的数组。

CiIndicators 和 CHandle 类的使用代码，以如下 MACD 作为示例:

double iMACD ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, int fast_ema_period, int slow_ema_period, int signal_period, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, int buffer, int shift ) { static CHandle Handles_MACD; MqlParam pars[ 4 ]; pars[ 0 ].type= TYPE_INT ; pars[ 0 ].integer_value=fast_ema_period; pars[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; pars[ 1 ].integer_value=slow_ema_period; pars[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; pars[ 2 ].integer_value=signal_period; pars[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; pars[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; CiIndicators MACD_Indicator; MACD_Indicator.Init( Symbol (), Period (), IND_MACD , 4 ); int handle=Handles_MACD.GetHandle(MACD_Indicator, Symbol (), Period (), IND_MACD , 4 ,pars); double result=NaN; if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": INVALID_HANDLE 错误=" , GetLastError ()); return (result); } double val[ 1 ]; int copied= CopyBuffer (handle,buffer,shift, 1 ,val); if (copied> 0 ) result=val[ 0 ]; else Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": CopyBuffer 错误=" , GetLastError ()); return (result); }

声明 CHandle 类的 Handles_MACD 静态数组 — 它保存所生成的 MACD 句柄和参数。

— 它保存所生成的 MACD 句柄和参数。 创建并初始化 CiIndicators 类的 MACD_Indicator 对象。

对象。 指针句柄在 Handles_MACD::GetHandle 函数中创建 (或者如果它已经依据这些参数创建的话，则传递它)。

使用 MQL4 风格的CiIndicators.mqh 类在访问和处理缓存操作时耗时 2 分 30 秒。

最终访问九个指标的速度图表

带有和没有缓存的 MQL4 风格通过 Cache test.mq5 进行检查, 而标准 MQL5 风格得测试则通过 MQL5 test.mq5 进行。







结论

我们进行了一些有趣的实验，这些实验与 MQL5 正确访问指标的范例相悖。 结果就是，我们更多地了解了在 MQL5 内核中处理句柄的内部机制:

关于句柄计数器;

关于缓存和句柄管理。

各种访问指标方法的测试结果表明，MQL5 访问方式比任何 MQL4 风格 (带有和没有句柄缓存) 都快得多。



