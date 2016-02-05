Modificação de dois estágios de posições abertas

Introdução

O artigo nomeado T.DeMark's Approach to Technical Analysis" contém os coeficientes recomendados do comprimento de correção, particularmente 0,382 e 0,618. Usando esses coeficientes durante a abertura de posições, você pode evitar situações desnecessárias de fechamento e reabertura de posições em situações próximas à tendência. A função funciona bem, especialmente na situação de ocorrência de divergência.

Essa abordagem, contanto que o valor de lucro seja restabelecido, ajuda a detectar o surgimento de uma tendência "favorável". Por exemplo, como é mostrado na Fig. 1 e comparado à Fig. 2.





Algoritmo da função



A primeira modificação da ordem é realizada pelo valor específico de TrailingStop, as subsequentes configuram a StopLoss menor do que o nível de correção possível em 1 ou 2 pontos (nesse caso, o coeficiente de correção = 0,382 "Coeff_"). Aumente o valor de TakeProfit em cada passo em, por exemplo, metade do valor de TrailingStop (você pode escolher outro valor também). O valor de TakeProfit pode ser modificado também. Para esse fim, o valor zero da extern double March = 0; o operador deve ser configurado no início do programa.

Seria mais inteligente para traders que preferem que o suporte por análise de endereço de ações específicas de programa seja realizado diretamente durante o trading, transferir a variável do MagicNumber (número mágico) para o código do próprio Expert Advisor, onde a posição é aberta. Você pode ler informações mais detalhadas sobre o suporte de endereço específico no livro por S. Kovalyov publicado no website MQL4.com.

Vamos examinar o código sugerido da função em perspectiva no EA e os comentários sobre ele em detalhes:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Two-stage variant of TrailingStop Modify_2step v5.mq4 | //| Orders modification: re-placing StopLoss and TakeProfit | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2008, GenKov" #property link Genkov@bk.ru //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ /* Magic=N

Magic=N - esse operador deveria ser inserido durante a abertura de posição logo depois do operador de controle de conformidade de condição no próprio programa (Expert Advisor) e na função! Não consegui criar um modificador universal, talvez em vista da imprevisibilidade do mercado, como parece para mim, então a função de tracking (movimento de S/L e T/P) e as condições de fechamento de posição deveriam ser escritas para cada tipo de condição de abertura de posição (por Magic=N).

extern double March = 1 ;

S/L deve ser menor do que TrailingStop em 1 ponto para trazer a S/L para um nível seguro no primeiro triggering (acionamento). De tal forma, nos resguardamos de possíveis prejuízos (gerenciamento de capital).

extern double StopLoss = 15 ; extern double TrailingStop = 16 ; extern double TakeProfit = 60 ; int start() { int point = MarketInfo( Symbol (),MODE_POINT); int StopLev= MarketInfo( Symbol (),MODE_STOPLEVEL); double half_Trail = MathRound (TrailingStop/ 2 ); double Step = March*half_Trail; if (TrailingStop< 0 ) return ; { for ( int i= 0 ; i< OrdersTotal (); i++) { if ( OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)== false ) break ; if (OrderSymbol()!= Symbol () || OrderMagicNumber()!=Magic) continue ; if (OrderType()==OP_BUY) {

Primeiro estágio de modificação de posição BUY (Comprar)

if (OrderStopLoss()<OrderOpenPrice()) { if (Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>TrailingStop* Point ) { if (OrderStopLoss()<Bid-TrailingStop* Point ) { double Now_T_P=(OrderTakeProfit()+Step* Point ); { OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(), OrderStopLoss()+TrailingStop* Point , OrderTakeProfit()+Step* Point , 0 ,Aqua); return ; } } } }

Entretanto, a seguinte situação pode ocorrer: a TakeProfit desviada se torna 2-3 pontos maior do que o nível de lucro planejado anteriormente, para e começa a diminuir vagarosamente.



Para evitar perder lucro, vamos inserir o operador de controle de situação que irá fechar a ordem no nível de lucro planejado. Se o preço continuar a crescer, então o desvio da StopLoss e TakeProfit vai continuar.

if (Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>=TakeProfit* Point && (Pr_Op_1-Pr_Op_0)> 2 * Point ) { OrderClose(OrderTicket(),Lots,Bid, 2 ,Red); }

if (OrderStopLoss()>=OrderOpenPrice()) { double Coeff_up = NormalizeDouble ((Bid-OrderOpenPrice())* 0.382 , Digits ); if (Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>Coeff_up) { double New_S_Loss = Bid-Coeff_up- 2 * Point ; if (New_S_Loss-OrderStopLoss()> 3 * Point ) { OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(), New_S_Loss,OrderTakeProfit()+Step* Point , 0 ,Yellow); } return ; } } }

A abordagem à posição curta é a mesma da descrita acima, então há menos comentários.

else if (OrderType()==OP_SELL) { if (OrderStopLoss()>OrderOpenPrice()) { if (OrderOpenPrice()-Ask>TrailingStop* Point && OrderStopLoss()>Ask+TrailingStop* Point ) { OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(), Ask+TrailingStop* Point ,OrderTakeProfit()-Step* Point , 0 ,SkyBlue); return ; } } if (OrderOpenPrice()-Ask>=TakeProfit* Point && (Pr_Op_0-Pr_Op_1)> 2 * Point ) { OrderClose(OrderTicket(),Lots,Bid, 2 ,Red); } if (OrderStopLoss()<=OrderOpenPrice()) { double Coeff_down = NormalizeDouble ((OrderOpenPrice()-Ask)* 0.382 , Digits ); if (OrderOpenPrice()-Ask>Coeff_down) { New_S_Loss = Ask+Coeff_down+ 2 * Point ; if (New_S_Loss-OrderStopLoss()> 3 * Point ) { OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(), New_S_Loss,OrderTakeProfit()-Step* Point , 0 ,Khaki); return ; } } } } }

Para transformar esse EA em uma função, é necessário comentar a função de início de int especial localizada no início do programa e substituir pela descrição descomentada da função de TrailingStop() localizada no início do programa. Descomentar a solicitação de função:

no final do programa.

Se adicionarmos o bloco representado abaixo, então podemos verificar a função de forma eficiente usando-a como um EA no testador.

double Macd_m15_0= iMACD ( NULL , PERIOD_M15 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ,MODE_MAIN, 0 ); double Macd_m15_1= iMACD ( NULL , PERIOD_M15 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ,MODE_MAIN, 1 ); if ( OrdersTotal ()< 2 ) { if (Macd_m15_0<Macd_m15_1) { OrderSend ( Symbol (),OP_SELL, 0.1 ,Bid, 3 ,Ask+StopLoss* Point ,Bid-TakeProfit* Point , "" ,Magic, 0 ,Red); } if (Macd_m15_0>Macd_m15_1) { OrderSend ( Symbol (),OP_BUY, 0.1 ,Ask, 3 ,Bid-StopLoss* Point ,Ask+TakeProfit* Point , "" ,Magic, 0 ,Blue); } return ( 0 ); } } return ( 0 ); }

Agora remova os comentários detalhados do texto código mencionado acima e o formule como uma função de execução: iremos obter o arquivo executável que é recomendado para ser armazenado no diretório terminal_folder\experts\include com a extensão .mqh ou no diretório terminal_folder\libraries com a extensão mq4.

#property copyright "Copyright © 2008, GenKov" #property link "Genkov@bk.ru" extern double March = 1 ; extern double StopLoss = 15 ; extern double TrailingStop = 16 ; extern double Lots = 0.1 ; extern double TakeProfit = 60 ; void TrailingStop() { int Magic= 3090 ; int point = MarketInfo( Symbol (),MODE_POINT); int StopLev= MarketInfo( Symbol (),MODE_STOPLEVEL); double half_Trail = MathRound (TrailingStop/ 2 ); double Step = March*half_Trail; if (TrailingStop< 0 ) return ; { for ( int i= 0 ; i< OrdersTotal (); i++) { if ( OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)== false ) break ; if (OrderSymbol()!= Symbol () || OrderMagicNumber()!=Magic) continue ; if (OrderType()==OP_BUY) { if (OrderStopLoss()<OrderOpenPrice()) { if (Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>TrailingStop* Point ) { if (OrderStopLoss()<Bid-TrailingStop* Point ) { double Now_T_P=(OrderTakeProfit()+Step* Point ); { OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(), OrderStopLoss()+TrailingStop* Point , OrderTakeProfit()+Step* Point , 0 ,Aqua); return ; } } } } if (Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>=TakeProfit* Point ) { OrderClose(OrderTicket(),Lots,Bid, 2 ,Red); } if (OrderStopLoss()>=OrderOpenPrice()) { double Coeff_up = NormalizeDouble ((Bid-OrderOpenPrice())* 0.382 , Digits ); if (Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>Coeff_up) { double New_S_Loss = Bid-Coeff_up- 6 * Point -StopLev* Point ; if ((New_S_Loss-OrderStopLoss())< 2 * Point ) { OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(), OrderStopLoss(),OrderTakeProfit()+Step* Point / 2 , 0 ,Yellow); } else { OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(), New_S_Loss+ 1 * Point ,OrderTakeProfit()+Step* Point , 0 ,Yellow); } return ; } } } else if (OrderType()==OP_SELL) { if (OrderStopLoss()>OrderOpenPrice()) { if (OrderOpenPrice()-Ask>TrailingStop* Point && OrderStopLoss()>Ask+TrailingStop* Point ) { OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(), Ask+TrailingStop* Point ,OrderTakeProfit()-Step* Point , 0 ,SkyBlue); return ; } } if (OrderOpenPrice()-Ask>=TakeProfit* Point ) { OrderClose(OrderTicket(),Lots,Bid, 2 ,Red); } if (OrderStopLoss()<=OrderOpenPrice()) if (OrderOpenPrice()-Ask>=OrderTakeProfit()) OrderClose(OrderTicket(),Lots,Ask, 2 ,Red); { double Coeff_down = NormalizeDouble ((OrderOpenPrice()-Ask)* 0.382 , Digits ); if (OrderOpenPrice()-Ask>Coeff_down) { New_S_Loss = Ask+Coeff_down+ 6 * Point ; if ((OrderStopLoss()-New_S_Loss-StopLev* Point )>= 10 * Point ) { OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(), New_S_Loss- 5 * Point ,OrderTakeProfit()-Step* Point , 0 ,Khaki); return ; } } } } } return ( 0 ); } }

Conclusão



Deveria ser dito que, se comparado com a "trailing stop exemplar" descrita no artigo "Trailing Stop padrão e saída de mercado" de Sergey Kravchuk, a versão sugerida é mais fácil de se entender e tem funcionado no meu EA (para dizer a verdade, em uma conta demo) e, como eu penso, se encaixa bem no trailing agressivo e moderado.

As versões em anexo:

v4 - com fechamento por S/L; v5 - com fechamento previsto por T/P; v6 - com um reflexo da previsão e do suporte de endereço pelo número mágico.