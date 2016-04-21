オープンされたポジションの二段階の修正

はじめに

"T.DeMark's Approach to Technical Analysis" という記事にて、おすすめの訂正の長さの係数、0.382、0.618などが記載されています。これらの係数をポジションのオープン時に使用することで、トレンドに近い状況での不必要なクロージング、オープンを防ぐことができます。その関数は、逸脱の発生する状況で特に動作します。

このアプローチは、利益値がリセットされている場合、"好ましい"トレンドの発見の役に立ちます。例えば、図1で示され、図2で比較されています。





関数アルゴリズム



その注文の最初の修正は、特定のTraillingStop値にて実行され、その次は、1、2ポイントの差で可能性のある訂正レベルよりも小さいStopLossを設定します。各ステップにてTakeProfit値をTrailinStop値の半分ほどを増大させてください（その他の値も選ぶことができます！）TakeProfit値もまた変更できます。このために、doubel March = 0 オペレーターがそのプログラムの最初に設定される必要があります。

MarginNumber変数をポジションがオープンされているエキスパートアドバイザーのコードに送るために、トレーレィング中に直接実行されるプログラムの特定のアクションの分析サポートを好むトレーダーには良いかもしれませんMQL4.com ウェブサイトにて掲載されている S. Kovalyovの著書 にて特定のアドレスサポートに関する詳細な情報を読むことができます。

EAにて予想される関数の提示されているコードとそれについての詳細なコメントを調べてみましょう:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Two-stage variant of TrailingStop Modify_2step v5.mq4 | //| Orders modification: re-placing StopLoss and TakeProfit | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2008, GenKov" #property link Genkov@bk.ru //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ /* Magic=N

Magic=N - このオペレーターは、条件との迎合後のポジションオープンによるプログラムのオペレーターのコントロール時に挿入される必要があります！マーケットの予想不可能性の観点からユニバーサル修飾子を作成できませんでした。そのため、( S/L とT/Pの動きの)追跡やポジションクロージング条件の関数は、(Magic=Nによる)ポジションのオープン条件全ての種類に対して記述される必要があります。

extern double March = 1 ;

S/Lは、S/Lをまさに最初のトリガーにて安全なレベルに持ち込むため、1ポイントTrailingStopよりも小さくなければなりません。そのような中で、起こりうる損失に対して保険をかけます（資産管理）

extern double StopLoss = 15 ; extern double TrailingStop = 16 ; extern double TakeProfit = 60 ; int start() { int point = MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_POINT ); int StopLev= MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_STOPLEVEL ); double half_Trail = MathRound (TrailingStop/ 2 ); double Step = March*half_Trail; if (TrailingStop< 0 ) return ; { for ( int i= 0 ; i< OrdersTotal (); i++) { if ( OrderSelect (i, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES )== false ) break ; if ( OrderSymbol ()!= Symbol () || OrderMagicNumber ()!=Magic) continue ; if ( OrderType ()== OP_BUY ) {

BUYポジションの修正の最初の段階

if ( OrderStopLoss ()< OrderOpenPrice ()) { if ( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ()>TrailingStop* Point ) { if ( OrderStopLoss ()< Bid -TrailingStop* Point ) { double Now_T_P=( OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point ); { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), OrderStopLoss ()+TrailingStop* Point , OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point , 0 ,Aqua); return ; } } } }

しかし、以下の状況が発生しえます：TakeProfitの変更は、以前予定していた利益レベルよりも2-3ポイント高くなり、ゆっくりと減少していきます。

利益の損失を避けるために、予定された利益レベルの注文をクローズする状況の操作のオペレーターを入力しましょう。もしその価格が増大し続けるなら、StopLossとTakeProfitの変更は続きます。

if ( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ()>=TakeProfit* Point && (Pr_Op_1-Pr_Op_0)> 2 * Point ) { OrderClose ( OrderTicket (),Lots, Bid , 2 ,Red); }

if ( OrderStopLoss ()>= OrderOpenPrice ()) { double Coeff_up = NormalizeDouble (( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ())* 0.382 , Digits ); if ( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ()>Coeff_up) { double New_S_Loss = Bid -Coeff_up- 2 * Point ; if (New_S_Loss- OrderStopLoss ()> 3 * Point ) { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), New_S_Loss, OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point , 0 ,Yellow); } return ; } } }

ショートポジションに対するアプローチは、上記で記載されているもの同じで、コメントが少し少なくなっています。

else if ( OrderType ()== OP_SELL ) { if ( OrderStopLoss ()> OrderOpenPrice ()) { if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >TrailingStop* Point && OrderStopLoss ()> Ask +TrailingStop* Point ) { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), Ask +TrailingStop* Point , OrderTakeProfit ()-Step* Point , 0 ,SkyBlue); return ; } } if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >=TakeProfit* Point && (Pr_Op_0-Pr_Op_1)> 2 * Point ) { OrderClose ( OrderTicket (),Lots, Bid , 2 ,Red); } if ( OrderStopLoss ()<= OrderOpenPrice ()) { double Coeff_down = NormalizeDouble (( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask )* 0.382 , Digits ); if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >Coeff_down) { New_S_Loss = Ask +Coeff_down+ 2 * Point ; if (New_S_Loss- OrderStopLoss ()> 3 * Point ) { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), New_S_Loss, OrderTakeProfit ()-Step* Point , 0 ,Khaki); return ; } } } } }

このEAを関数に変換するために、そのプログラムの始めに位置しているint start()関数をコメントアウトし、プログラムの初期にあるTrailingStop()関数の記述と置き換えます。その関数の呼び出しのコメント扱いをやめます:

プログラムの最後にあります。

以下に示されているブロックを追加すれば、テスターにてEAとしてそれを用いる関数の効果をチェックできます。

double Macd_m15_0= iMACD ( NULL , PERIOD_M15 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_MAIN , 0 ); double Macd_m15_1= iMACD ( NULL , PERIOD_M15 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_MAIN , 1 ); if ( OrdersTotal ()< 2 ) { if (Macd_m15_0<Macd_m15_1) { OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_SELL , 0.1 , Bid , 3 , Ask +StopLoss* Point , Bid -TakeProfit* Point , "" ,Magic, 0 ,Red); } if (Macd_m15_0>Macd_m15_1) { OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_BUY , 0.1 , Ask , 3 , Bid -StopLoss* Point , Ask +TakeProfit* Point , "" ,Magic, 0 ,Blue); } return ( 0 ); } } return ( 0 ); }

上記のコードの詳細なコメントを除去し、実行する関数として作成します：そして、 terminal_folder\experts\include ディレクトリに .mqh 拡張子か、 terminal_folder\librariesディレクトリに mq4 拡張子付きで保存されることが推奨される実行ファイルを取得できます。

#property copyright "Copyright © 2008, GenKov" #property link "Genkov@bk.ru" extern double March = 1 ; extern double StopLoss = 15 ; extern double TrailingStop = 16 ; extern double Lots = 0.1 ; extern double TakeProfit = 60 ; void TrailingStop() { int Magic= 3090 ; int point = MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_POINT ); int StopLev= MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_STOPLEVEL ); double half_Trail = MathRound (TrailingStop/ 2 ); double Step = March*half_Trail; if (TrailingStop< 0 ) return ; { for ( int i= 0 ; i< OrdersTotal (); i++) { if ( OrderSelect (i, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES )== false ) break ; if ( OrderSymbol ()!= Symbol () || OrderMagicNumber ()!=Magic) continue ; if ( OrderType ()== OP_BUY ) { if ( OrderStopLoss ()< OrderOpenPrice ()) { if ( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ()>TrailingStop* Point ) { if ( OrderStopLoss ()< Bid -TrailingStop* Point ) { double Now_T_P=( OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point ); { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), OrderStopLoss ()+TrailingStop* Point , OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point , 0 ,Aqua); return ; } } } } if ( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ()>=TakeProfit* Point ) { OrderClose ( OrderTicket (),Lots, Bid , 2 ,Red); } if ( OrderStopLoss ()>= OrderOpenPrice ()) { double Coeff_up = NormalizeDouble (( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ())* 0.382 , Digits ); if ( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ()>Coeff_up) { double New_S_Loss = Bid -Coeff_up- 6 * Point -StopLev* Point ; if ((New_S_Loss- OrderStopLoss ())< 2 * Point ) { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), OrderStopLoss (), OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point / 2 , 0 ,Yellow); } else { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), New_S_Loss+ 1 * Point , OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point , 0 ,Yellow); } return ; } } } else if ( OrderType ()== OP_SELL ) { if ( OrderStopLoss ()> OrderOpenPrice ()) { if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >TrailingStop* Point && OrderStopLoss ()> Ask +TrailingStop* Point ) { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), Ask +TrailingStop* Point , OrderTakeProfit ()-Step* Point , 0 ,SkyBlue); return ; } } if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >=TakeProfit* Point ) { OrderClose ( OrderTicket (),Lots, Bid , 2 ,Red); } if ( OrderStopLoss ()<= OrderOpenPrice ()) if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >= OrderTakeProfit ()) OrderClose ( OrderTicket (),Lots, Ask , 2 ,Red); { double Coeff_down = NormalizeDouble (( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask )* 0.382 , Digits ); if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >Coeff_down) { New_S_Loss = Ask +Coeff_down+ 6 * Point ; if (( OrderStopLoss ()-New_S_Loss-StopLev* Point )>= 10 * Point ) { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), New_S_Loss- 5 * Point , OrderTakeProfit ()-Step* Point , 0 ,Khaki); return ; } } } } } return ( 0 ); } }

まとめ

Sergey Kravchukによる"A Pattern Trailing Stop and Exit the Market"という記事にて記載されている"exemplary trailing-stop"と比較して、提示されているものは理解しやすく、（デモアカウントですが）私のEAにて動作し、攻撃的、穏健的なトレーリングにも適しています。

添付のバージョン:

v4 - S/Lによるクロージング; v5 - T/Pによる予定されるクロージング; v6 - Magin番号によるアドレスサポート