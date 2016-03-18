已打开头寸的两步修改

简介

“T.DeMark 的技术分析方法”一文中，包含了推荐的修正长度系数，具体为 0.382 和 0.618。在打开头寸时使用这些系数，可以避免邻近趋势时不必要的关闭和重新打开头寸。该功能效果很好，尤其在出现偏离的情况下。

在重新设置获利值的情况下，这种方法帮助检测“有利”趋势的出现。例如，图 1 和图 2 所示。



功能算法



对订单的第一个改动由指定 TrailingStop 值执行，随后的改动设置的 StopLoss 比可能的修正水平低 1 到 2 个点（在这种情况，修正系数=0,382 "Coeff_"）。在每个步长上按照，例如，TrailingStop 值的一半（你也可以选择其他值！）增加 TakeProfit 值。TakeProfit 的值也可以更改。为此，在程序开始时应该设置 extern double March = 0; 的零值。

对于喜欢在交易时直接执行特定程序的地址分析支持操作的交易者，最好将 MagicNumber 变量转移到 Expert Advisor 自身打开头寸的代码中。关于具体的地址支持，可以在 MQL4.com 网站上发布的 S. Kovalyov 的书籍 中阅读更多详情。

我们来仔细检查 EA 中预期函数的建议代码和其中的注释：

#property copyright "Copyright © 2008, GenKov" #property link Genkov@bk.ru

Magic=N - 此运算符应在建仓时于程序自身（Expert Advisor）中的条件依从控制运算符之后插入，以及在函数中插入。或许鉴于市场的不可预测性，我无法创建一个通用修饰符，所以应该为每种类型的头寸打开条件（按 Magic=N）编写跟踪函数（S/L 和 T/P 的走势）以及头寸关闭条件。

extern double March = 1 ;

S/L 必须小于 TrailingStop 1 个点，以在第一次触发时使 S/L 处于安全水平。利用这种方式，我们可以确保免于可能的损失（资本管理）。

extern double StopLoss = 15 ; extern double TrailingStop = 16 ; extern double TakeProfit = 60 ; int start() { int point = MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_POINT ); int StopLev= MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_STOPLEVEL ); double half_Trail = MathRound (TrailingStop/ 2 ); double Step = March*half_Trail; if (TrailingStop< 0 ) return ; { for ( int i= 0 ; i< OrdersTotal (); i++) { if ( OrderSelect (i, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES )== false ) break ; if ( OrderSymbol ()!= Symbol () || OrderMagicNumber ()!=Magic) continue ; if ( OrderType ()== OP_BUY ) {

买入头寸改动的第一步

if ( OrderStopLoss ()< OrderOpenPrice ()) { if ( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ()>TrailingStop* Point ) { if ( OrderStopLoss ()< Bid -TrailingStop* Point ) { double Now_T_P=( OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point ); { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), OrderStopLoss ()+TrailingStop* Point , OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point , 0 ,Aqua); return ; } } } }

但是，可能发生以下情形：TakeProfit 偏移高于之前计划的获利水平 2-3 个点，停止并开始慢慢下降。

为避免损失获利，我们输入情形控制的运算符，以在计划的获利水平关闭订单。如果价格持续增长，则 StopLoss 和 TakeProfit 的偏移将继续。

if ( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ()>=TakeProfit* Point && (Pr_Op_1-Pr_Op_0)> 2 * Point ) { OrderClose ( OrderTicket (),Lots, Bid , 2 ,Red); }

if ( OrderStopLoss ()>= OrderOpenPrice ()) { double Coeff_up = NormalizeDouble (( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ())* 0.382 , Digits ); if ( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ()>Coeff_up) { double New_S_Loss = Bid -Coeff_up- 2 * Point ; if (New_S_Loss- OrderStopLoss ()> 3 * Point ) { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), New_S_Loss, OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point , 0 ,Yellow); } return ; } } }

做空头寸的方法跟上面一样，所以注释变少了。

else if ( OrderType ()== OP_SELL ) { if ( OrderStopLoss ()> OrderOpenPrice ()) { if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >TrailingStop* Point && OrderStopLoss ()> Ask +TrailingStop* Point ) { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), Ask +TrailingStop* Point , OrderTakeProfit ()-Step* Point , 0 ,SkyBlue); return ; } } if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >=TakeProfit* Point && (Pr_Op_0-Pr_Op_1)> 2 * Point ) { OrderClose ( OrderTicket (),Lots, Bid , 2 ,Red); } if ( OrderStopLoss ()<= OrderOpenPrice ()) { double Coeff_down = NormalizeDouble (( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask )* 0.382 , Digits ); if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >Coeff_down) { New_S_Loss = Ask +Coeff_down+ 2 * Point ; if (New_S_Loss- OrderStopLoss ()> 3 * Point ) { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), New_S_Loss, OrderTakeProfit ()-Step* Point , 0 ,Khaki); return ; } } } } }

为将该 EA 变为函数，有必要对位于程序开头的特殊 int start() 函数添加注释，并用位于程序开头的 TrailingStop() 函数的未注释描述替换。对函数调用取消注释：

在程序的最后。

如果添加下面的程序块，可以将其用作测试程序中的 EA 来检验函数的有效性。

double Macd_m15_0= iMACD ( NULL , PERIOD_M15 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_MAIN , 0 ); double Macd_m15_1= iMACD ( NULL , PERIOD_M15 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_MAIN , 1 ); if ( OrdersTotal ()< 2 ) { if (Macd_m15_0<Macd_m15_1) { OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_SELL , 0.1 , Bid , 3 , Ask +StopLoss* Point , Bid -TakeProfit* Point , "" ,Magic, 0 ,Red); } if (Macd_m15_0>Macd_m15_1) { OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_BUY , 0.1 , Ask , 3 , Bid -StopLoss* Point , Ask +TakeProfit* Point , "" ,Magic, 0 ,Blue); } return ( 0 ); } } return ( 0 ); }

现在从上述的代码文本中移除详细的注释，形成可执行的函数：我们将得到可执行文件，建议将其保存在 Terminal_folder\experts\include 目录下，扩展名为 .mqh 或者在 terminal_folder\libraries 目录下，扩展名为 mq4。

#property copyright "Copyright © 2008, GenKov" #property link "Genkov@bk.ru" extern double March = 1 ; extern double StopLoss = 15 ; extern double TrailingStop = 16 ; extern double Lots = 0.1 ; extern double TakeProfit = 60 ; void TrailingStop() { int Magic= 3090 ; int point = MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_POINT ); int StopLev= MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_STOPLEVEL ); double half_Trail = MathRound (TrailingStop/ 2 ); double Step = March*half_Trail; if (TrailingStop< 0 ) return ; { for ( int i= 0 ; i< OrdersTotal (); i++) { if ( OrderSelect (i, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES )== false ) break ; if ( OrderSymbol ()!= Symbol () || OrderMagicNumber ()!=Magic) continue ; if ( OrderType ()== OP_BUY ) { if ( OrderStopLoss ()< OrderOpenPrice ()) { if ( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ()>TrailingStop* Point ) { if ( OrderStopLoss ()< Bid -TrailingStop* Point ) { double Now_T_P=( OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point ); { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), OrderStopLoss ()+TrailingStop* Point , OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point , 0 ,Aqua); return ; } } } } if ( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ()>=TakeProfit* Point ) { OrderClose ( OrderTicket (),Lots, Bid , 2 ,Red); } if ( OrderStopLoss ()>= OrderOpenPrice ()) { double Coeff_up = NormalizeDouble (( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ())* 0.382 , Digits ); if ( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ()>Coeff_up) { double New_S_Loss = Bid -Coeff_up- 6 * Point -StopLev* Point ; if ((New_S_Loss- OrderStopLoss ())< 2 * Point ) { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), OrderStopLoss (), OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point / 2 , 0 ,Yellow); } else { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), New_S_Loss+ 1 * Point , OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point , 0 ,Yellow); } return ; } } } else if ( OrderType ()== OP_SELL ) { if ( OrderStopLoss ()> OrderOpenPrice ()) { if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >TrailingStop* Point && OrderStopLoss ()> Ask +TrailingStop* Point ) { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), Ask +TrailingStop* Point , OrderTakeProfit ()-Step* Point , 0 ,SkyBlue); return ; } } if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >=TakeProfit* Point ) { OrderClose ( OrderTicket (),Lots, Bid , 2 ,Red); } if ( OrderStopLoss ()<= OrderOpenPrice ()) if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >= OrderTakeProfit ()) OrderClose ( OrderTicket (),Lots, Ask , 2 ,Red); { double Coeff_down = NormalizeDouble (( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask )* 0.382 , Digits ); if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >Coeff_down) { New_S_Loss = Ask +Coeff_down+ 6 * Point ; if (( OrderStopLoss ()-New_S_Loss-StopLev* Point )>= 10 * Point ) { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), New_S_Loss- 5 * Point , OrderTakeProfit ()-Step* Point , 0 ,Khaki); return ; } } } } } return ( 0 ); } }

总结

应该说，跟 Sergey Kravchuk 在 “一种跟踪止损和退出市场的模式”（A Pattern Trailing Stop and Exit the Market） 一文中描述的“典型跟踪止损”相比，这个版本更容易理解，而且它在我的 EA 中（实际是在模拟账户上）效果良好，我认为，它适合激进和稳健跟踪。

随附的版本：

v4 - 按止损关闭；v5 - 按获利的预测关闭；v6 - 考虑了预测和幻数的地址支持。