Two-Stage Modification of Opened Positions

Introduction

The article named "T.DeMark's Approach to Technical Analysis" contains the recommended coefficients of the correction length, particularly 0.382 and 0.618. Using these coefficients during positions opening, you can avoid the unnecessary situations of closing and re-opening of positions in situations close to the trend. The function works well, especially in the situation of divergence occurring.

This approach, provided the profit value is reset, helps to detect the appearance of a "favorable" trend. For example, as it is shown in Fig.1 and compared to Fig.2.



Function Algorithm



The first modification of the order is performed by the specified TrailingStop value, the subsequent ones set the StopLoss smaller than the possible correction level by 1 or 2 points (in this case, the correction coefficient = 0,382 "Coeff_"). Increase the value of TakeProfit on every step by, for example, a half of the TrailingStop value (you can choose another value, too!). The value of TakeProfit can be changed, as well. For this purpose, zero value of the extern double March = 0; operator should be set at the beginning of the program.

It would be wiser for traders who prefer the address analysis-support of program-specific actions to be performed directly while trading, to transfer the MagicNumber variable into the code of the Expert Advisor itself, where the position is opened. You can read more detailed information about the specific address support in the book by S. Kovalyov published on the MQL4.com website.

Let's examine the suggested code of the prospective function in EA and the comments on it in details:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2008, GenKov" #property link Genkov@bk.ru

Magic=N - this operator should be inserted while position opening right after the condition compliance controlling operator in the program itself (Expert Advisor), and in the function! I couldn't create a universal modifier, maybe in view of market unpredictability, as it seems to me, so the function of tracking (movement of S/L and T/P) and position closing conditions should be written for every type of position opening condition (by Magic=N).

extern double March = 1 ;

S/L must be smaller than TrailingStop by 1 point to bring the S/L onto a safe level at the very first triggering. In such a manner, we insure ourselves from possible losses (management of capital).

extern double StopLoss = 15 ; extern double TrailingStop = 16 ; extern double TakeProfit = 60 ; int start() { int point = MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_POINT ); int StopLev= MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_STOPLEVEL ); double half_Trail = MathRound (TrailingStop/ 2 ); double Step = March*half_Trail; if (TrailingStop< 0 ) return ; { for ( int i= 0 ; i< OrdersTotal (); i++) { if ( OrderSelect (i, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES )== false ) break ; if ( OrderSymbol ()!= Symbol () || OrderMagicNumber ()!=Magic) continue ; if ( OrderType ()== OP_BUY ) {

First stage of BUY position modification

if ( OrderStopLoss ()< OrderOpenPrice ()) { if ( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ()>TrailingStop* Point ) { if ( OrderStopLoss ()< Bid -TrailingStop* Point ) { double Now_T_P=( OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point ); { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), OrderStopLoss ()+TrailingStop* Point , OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point , 0 ,Aqua); return ; } } } }

However, the following situation may occur: shifting TakeProfit becomes 2-3 points higher than the previously planned profit level, stops and starts to decrease slowly.



To avoid missing profits, let's enter the operator of situation controlling that will close the order on the planned profit level. If the price continues to grow, then the shifting of StopLoss and TakeProfit will continue.

if ( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ()>=TakeProfit* Point && (Pr_Op_1-Pr_Op_0)> 2 * Point ) { OrderClose ( OrderTicket (),Lots, Bid , 2 ,Red); }

if ( OrderStopLoss ()>= OrderOpenPrice ()) { double Coeff_up = NormalizeDouble (( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ())* 0.382 , Digits ); if ( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ()>Coeff_up) { double New_S_Loss = Bid -Coeff_up- 2 * Point ; if (New_S_Loss- OrderStopLoss ()> 3 * Point ) { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), New_S_Loss, OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point , 0 ,Yellow); } return ; } } }

The approach to the short position is the same as described above, so there are less comments.

else if ( OrderType ()== OP_SELL ) { if ( OrderStopLoss ()> OrderOpenPrice ()) { if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >TrailingStop* Point && OrderStopLoss ()> Ask +TrailingStop* Point ) { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), Ask +TrailingStop* Point , OrderTakeProfit ()-Step* Point , 0 ,SkyBlue); return ; } } if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >=TakeProfit* Point && (Pr_Op_0-Pr_Op_1)> 2 * Point ) { OrderClose ( OrderTicket (),Lots, Bid , 2 ,Red); } if ( OrderStopLoss ()<= OrderOpenPrice ()) { double Coeff_down = NormalizeDouble (( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask )* 0.382 , Digits ); if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >Coeff_down) { New_S_Loss = Ask +Coeff_down+ 2 * Point ; if (New_S_Loss- OrderStopLoss ()> 3 * Point ) { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), New_S_Loss, OrderTakeProfit ()-Step* Point , 0 ,Khaki); return ; } } } } }

To turn this EA into a function, it is necessary to comment-out the special int start() function located at the beginning of the program, and replace with uncommented description of the TrailingStop() function located at the beginning of the program. Uncomment the function call:

at the end of the program.





If we add the block represented below, then we can check the function efficiency using it as an EA in the Tester.

double Macd_m15_0= iMACD ( NULL , PERIOD_M15 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_MAIN , 0 ); double Macd_m15_1= iMACD ( NULL , PERIOD_M15 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_MAIN , 1 ); if ( OrdersTotal ()< 2 ) { if (Macd_m15_0<Macd_m15_1) { OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_SELL , 0.1 , Bid , 3 , Ask +StopLoss* Point , Bid -TakeProfit* Point , "" ,Magic, 0 ,Red); } if (Macd_m15_0>Macd_m15_1) { OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_BUY , 0.1 , Ask , 3 , Bid -StopLoss* Point , Ask +TakeProfit* Point , "" ,Magic, 0 ,Blue); } return ( 0 ); } } return ( 0 ); }

Now remove the detailed comments from the code text mentioned above and form it as an executing function: we will get the executable file that is recommended to be stored in the terminal_folder\experts\include directory with the .mqh extension or in the terminal_folder\libraries directory with the mq4 extension.

#property copyright "Copyright © 2008, GenKov" #property link "Genkov@bk.ru" extern double March = 1 ; extern double StopLoss = 15 ; extern double TrailingStop = 16 ; extern double Lots = 0.1 ; extern double TakeProfit = 60 ; void TrailingStop() { int Magic= 3090 ; int point = MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_POINT ); int StopLev= MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_STOPLEVEL ); double half_Trail = MathRound (TrailingStop/ 2 ); double Step = March*half_Trail; if (TrailingStop< 0 ) return ; { for ( int i= 0 ; i< OrdersTotal (); i++) { if ( OrderSelect (i, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES )== false ) break ; if ( OrderSymbol ()!= Symbol () || OrderMagicNumber ()!=Magic) continue ; if ( OrderType ()== OP_BUY ) { if ( OrderStopLoss ()< OrderOpenPrice ()) { if ( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ()>TrailingStop* Point ) { if ( OrderStopLoss ()< Bid -TrailingStop* Point ) { double Now_T_P=( OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point ); { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), OrderStopLoss ()+TrailingStop* Point , OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point , 0 ,Aqua); return ; } } } } if ( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ()>=TakeProfit* Point ) { OrderClose ( OrderTicket (),Lots, Bid , 2 ,Red); } if ( OrderStopLoss ()>= OrderOpenPrice ()) { double Coeff_up = NormalizeDouble (( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ())* 0.382 , Digits ); if ( Bid - OrderOpenPrice ()>Coeff_up) { double New_S_Loss = Bid -Coeff_up- 6 * Point -StopLev* Point ; if ((New_S_Loss- OrderStopLoss ())< 2 * Point ) { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), OrderStopLoss (), OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point / 2 , 0 ,Yellow); } else { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), New_S_Loss+ 1 * Point , OrderTakeProfit ()+Step* Point , 0 ,Yellow); } return ; } } } else if ( OrderType ()== OP_SELL ) { if ( OrderStopLoss ()> OrderOpenPrice ()) { if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >TrailingStop* Point && OrderStopLoss ()> Ask +TrailingStop* Point ) { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), Ask +TrailingStop* Point , OrderTakeProfit ()-Step* Point , 0 ,SkyBlue); return ; } } if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >=TakeProfit* Point ) { OrderClose ( OrderTicket (),Lots, Bid , 2 ,Red); } if ( OrderStopLoss ()<= OrderOpenPrice ()) if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >= OrderTakeProfit ()) OrderClose ( OrderTicket (),Lots, Ask , 2 ,Red); { double Coeff_down = NormalizeDouble (( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask )* 0.382 , Digits ); if ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask >Coeff_down) { New_S_Loss = Ask +Coeff_down+ 6 * Point ; if (( OrderStopLoss ()-New_S_Loss-StopLev* Point )>= 10 * Point ) { OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), New_S_Loss- 5 * Point , OrderTakeProfit ()-Step* Point , 0 ,Khaki); return ; } } } } } return ( 0 ); } }

Conclusion



It should be said that, as compared to the "exemplary trailing-stop" described in the "A Pattern Trailing Stop and Exit the Market" article by Sergey Kravchuk, the suggested version is easier to understand and it has worked in my EA (to tell the truth, on a demo account) and, as I think, it fits the aggressive and moderate trailing.

The attached versions:

v4 - with closing by S/L; v5 - with predicted closing by T/P; v6 - with a glance to prediction and address support by Magic number.

