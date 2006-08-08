



1. A Must or a Goodwill?

In the МetaТrader 3 Client Terminal, it was impossible to perform 2 trades at an interval under 10 seconds. Developing its МТ4, the MetaQuotes Software Corporation met the wishes of traders to remove this limitation. Indeed, there are situations where it is quite acceptable to perform a number of trades one after another (moving of StopLoss levels for several positions, removing of pending orders, etc.). But some traders took it in a wrong way and set about writing "killer" experts that could open positions one-by-one without a break. This resulted in blocked accounts or, at least, in the broker's unfriendly attitude.

This article is not for the above writers. It is for those who would like to make their trading comfortable for both themselves and their broker.





2. One Expert or Several Experts: What Is the Difference?

If you have only one terminal launched and only one expert working on it, it is simplicity itself to arrange a pause between trades: it is sufficient to create a global variable (a variable declared at global level, not to be confused with the terminal's Global Variables) and store the time for the last operation in it. And, of course, you should check before performing of each trade operation, whether the time elapsed after the last attempt to trade is sufficient.

This will look like this:



datetime LastTradeTime = 0 ; int start() { ... ... if (LocalTime() - LastTradeTime < 10 ) { Comment ( "Less than 10 seconds have elapsed after the last trade!" , " The expert won't trade!" ); return (- 1 ); } if ( OrderSend (...) < 0 ) { Alert ( "Error opening position # " , GetLastError () ); return (- 2 ); } LastTradeTime = LocalTime(); return ( 0 ); }

This example is suitable for one expert working on one terminal. If one or several more experts are launched simultaneously, they will not keep the 10-second pause. They will not just be aware of when another expert was trading. Every expert will have its own, local LastTradeTime variable. The way out of this is obvious: You should create a Global Variable and store the time of the trade in it. Here we mean the terminal's Global Variable, all experts will be able to access to it.





3. The _PauseBeforeTrade() Function



Since the code realizing the pause will be the same for all experts, it will be more reasonable to arrange it as a function. This will provide maximum usability and minimum volume of the expert code.

Prior to writing the code, let as define our task more concretely - this will save our time and efforts. Thus, this is what the function must do:

check whether a global variable has been created and, if not, create it . It would be more logical and saving to do it from the expert's init() function, but then the would be a probability that the user will delete it and all experts working at the time will stop keeping the pause between trades. So we will place it in the function to be created;

. It would be more logical and saving to do it from the expert's init() function, but then the would be a probability that the user will delete it and all experts working at the time will stop keeping the pause between trades. So we will place it in the function to be created; memorize the current time in the global variable in order for other experts to keep the pause;

in order for other experts to keep the pause; check whether enough time has elapsed after the last trade . For usability, it is also necessary to add an external variable that would set the necessary duration of the pause. Its value can be changed for each expert separately;

. For usability, it is also necessary to add an external variable that would set the necessary duration of the pause. Its value can be changed for each expert separately; display information about the process and about all the errors occurred during the work;

about the process and about all the errors occurred during the work; return different values depending on the performance results.

If the function detects that not enough time has elapsed after the last trade, it must wait. The Sleep() function will provide both waiting and checking of the IsStopped(). I.e., if you delete the expert from the chart during it "sleeps", it will not hang up or be stopped forcedly.

But, for more self-descriptiveness, let us (every second during the "sleep") display information about how long it still remains to wait.

This is what we have to get as a result:

extern int PauseBeforeTrade = 10 ; int _PauseBeforeTrade() { if (IsTesting()) return ( 1 ); int _GetLastError = 0 ; int _LastTradeTime, RealPauseBeforeTrade; while ( true ) { if ( IsStopped ()) { Print ( "The expert was stopped by the user!" ); return (- 1 ); } if ( GlobalVariableCheck ( "LastTradeTime" )) break ; else { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); if (_GetLastError != 0 ) { Print ( "_PauseBeforeTrade()-GlobalVariableCheck(\"LastTradeTime\")-Error #" , _GetLastError ); Sleep ( 100 ); continue ; } } if ( GlobalVariableSet ( "LastTradeTime" , LocalTime() ) > 0 ) return ( 1 ); else { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); if (_GetLastError != 0 ) { Print ( "_PauseBeforeTrade()-GlobalVariableSet(\"LastTradeTime\", " , LocalTime(), ") - Error #" , _GetLastError ); Sleep ( 100 ); continue ; } } } while ( true ) { if ( IsStopped ()) { Print ( "The expert was stopped by the user!" ); return (- 1 ); } _LastTradeTime = GlobalVariableGet ( "LastTradeTime" ); _GetLastError = GetLastError (); if (_GetLastError != 0 ) { Print ( "_PauseBeforeTrade()-GlobalVariableGet(\"LastTradeTime\")-Error #" , _GetLastError ); continue ; } RealPauseBeforeTrade = LocalTime() - _LastTradeTime; if (RealPauseBeforeTrade < PauseBeforeTrade) { Comment ( "Pause between trades. Remaining time: " , PauseBeforeTrade - RealPauseBeforeTrade, " sec" ); Sleep ( 1000 ); continue ; } else break ; } while ( true ) { if ( IsStopped ()) { Print ( "The expert was stopped by the user!" ); return (- 1 ); } if ( GlobalVariableSet ( "LastTradeTime" , LocalTime() ) > 0 ) { Comment ( "" ); return ( 1 ); } else { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); if (_GetLastError != 0 ) { Print ( "_PauseBeforeTrade()-GlobalVariableSet(\"LastTradeTime\", " , LocalTime(), " ) - Error #" , _GetLastError ); Sleep ( 100 ); continue ; } } } }





4. Integration into Experts and How to Use It

To check operability of the function, we created a diagnostic expert that had to trade keeping pauses between trades. The _PauseBeforeTrade() function was preliminarily placed into the PauseBeforeTrade.mq4 file included into the expert using the #include directive.

Attention! This expert is only dedicated for checking the function operability! It may not be used for trading!



#include <PauseBeforeTrade.mq4> int ticket = 0 ; int start() { if (ticket <= 0 ) { if (_PauseBeforeTrade() < 0 ) return (- 1 ); RefreshRates(); ticket = OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_BUY, 0.1 , Ask, 5 , 0.0 , 0.0 , "PauseTest" , 123 , 0 , Lime); if (ticket < 0 ) Alert ( "Error OrderSend № " , GetLastError ()); } else { if (_PauseBeforeTrade() < 0 ) return (- 1 ); RefreshRates(); if (!OrderClose( ticket, 0.1 , Bid, 5 , Lime )) Alert ( "Error OrderClose № " , GetLastError ()); else ticket = 0 ; } return ( 0 ); }

After that, one expert was attached to the EURUSD-M1 chart and another one, absolutely identical, to the GBPUSD-M1 chart. The result did not keep one waiting long: Both experts started trading keeping the prescribed 10-second pause between trades:



5. Possible Problems

When several experts work with one global variable, error can occur. To avoid this, we must delimit access to the variable. A working algorithm of such "delimitation" is described in details in the article named "Error 146 ("Trade context busy") and How to Deal with It". It is this algorithm that we will use.

The final version of the expert will look like this:


