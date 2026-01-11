Gold Session Pivots EA Professional

This Expert Advisor is the full-power version of the session-based breakout concept, optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).

It combines session pivot breakouts with additional confirmation logic (multi-timeframe bias + liquidity sweep filtering) and includes advanced trade management with multi-target exits and automatic Break-Even protection.

The EA identifies key session highs/lows, waits for a breakout trigger, and then places trades only when higher-timeframe direction and a lower-timeframe liquidity sweep support the move.

Main features

Session-based pivot breakout logic (Killzone-based)

Designed and optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold)

Multi-timeframe confirmation (Daily + H4 + H1 bias filter)

Liquidity Sweep detection on lower timeframe (scalping confirmation)

Only one active trade direction at a time (no simultaneous buy/sell)

Multi-position entries with 3 independent Take Profit targets

Risk-to-Reward targets:

TP1 = 1:3 RR

TP2 = 1:5 RR

TP3 = 1:6 RR

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation (ATR-based with broker-safe stop validation)

Automatic Break-Even protection:

When TP2 is hit, the Stop Loss of remaining positions is moved to Entry (Break Even)

Optional trailing stop functionality (configurable)

Risk management

This EA is built around strict lot sizing, because XAUUSD volatility can quickly amplify risk.

Recommended minimum account balance: 500 EUR

Recommended lot sizes for XAUUSD (Gold):

500 EUR account balance:

Strict lot size recommendation: 0.02 – 0.04 lots

1,000 EUR account balance:

Strict lot size recommendation: 0.03 – 0.05 lots

5,000 EUR account balance:

Strict lot size recommendation: 1.00 lots

All lot sizes are fully adjustable, but the above ranges are strongly recommended to control drawdown and avoid overexposure in high-volatility conditions.

Important information

This is the STANDARD (Full Power) version designed for real-market execution on XAUUSD (Gold).

Trading financial instruments involves risk, and losses may exceed expectations. Past performance does not guarantee future results.