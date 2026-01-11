Gold and Silver Prop Challenge EA 100K Account

Gold and Silver Prop Firm Session Sweep EA – 100K

This Expert Advisor implements a session-based liquidity sweep trading strategy and has been specifically designed for 100,000 EUR proprietary trading firm challenges. It is optimized for XAGUSD (Silver) and can also be used on XAUUSD (Gold), depending on the broker symbol and setup.

The EA calculates the session high and low within a predefined trading window and, after the session has ended, actively searches for false breakouts (liquidity sweeps). A trade is only executed when liquidity has been taken and price reclaims the session level, ensuring disciplined and rule-based entries.

The EA is timeframe-independent, but shows its best performance on H1 and H4, where session structures are most clearly represented. Signal evaluation is performed reliably on the M1 timeframe to ensure precise and consistent entries.

Main Features

  • Session high and low calculation based on a fixed trading window

  • Robust session construction using historical M1 data

  • Liquidity sweep detection (not a classic breakout EA)

  • Optional reclaim-close confirmation after the sweep

  • Trades executed exclusively after session completion

  • Signal evaluation on M1 for precise and consistent entries

  • Optimized for H1 and H4, usable on all timeframes

  • Maximum of one trade per session (anti-overtrading logic)

  • Automatic Stop Loss and multi-level Take Profit calculation

  • ATR-based Stop Loss with broker-safe stop level validation

  • Supports both netting and hedging account types

Prop Firm Risk Control & Trading Discipline

  • Integrated daily drawdown protection (equity-based)

  • Soft daily loss limit locks trading before hard prop firm limits are reached

  • Automatic trading lock until the next trading day after a daily loss

  • Anti-revenge trading logic: no new trades after daily lock

  • One-direction trading by default (BUY or SELL can be enabled separately)

  • When the daily lock is active, existing positions are closed and new entries are blocked

Risk Management

  • Standard lot sizes optimized for 100k accounts
    (three position legs, doubled compared to the 50k version)

  • Position size is automatically reduced if available margin is insufficient

  • Multi-target Risk-to-Reward structure with configurable R:R levels

  • Break-even logic after partial profit (netting accounts)

  • Optional trailing stop

Trading Instruments

  • Optimized for XAGUSD (Silver)

  • Also usable for XAUUSD (Gold), depending on broker symbol

  • Can be adapted to other CFDs or Forex instruments with similar volatility

  • Symbol filter prevents accidental trading on unintended markets

Account & Challenge Model

  • Developed for 100,000 EUR prop firm accounts

  • Phase-based profit target structure:

    • Phase 1: +10% profit target

    • Phase 2: +5% profit target

  • Trading is automatically stopped once challenge objectives are reached

Important Information

This Expert Advisor is intended for testing, evaluation, and educational purposes and represents a disciplined, rule-based trading system aligned with proprietary trading firm requirements.

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk.
Losses may exceed invested capital.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.


