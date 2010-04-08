LongTerm SupplyDemand

Long-Term Supply Demand Indicator – Description





The Long-Term Supply Demand Indicator is a professional MT4 tool designed for traders who want to track higher-timeframe support and resistance zones on lower timeframes. It identifies supply and demand areas formed on the H4 timeframe and displays them clearly on M15, M5, and M1 charts, giving traders a precise view of key market zones across multiple timeframes.





The indicator provides alerts when a new supply or demand zone is formed, allowing traders to act on significant levels in real time. Any broken or invalidated zones are automatically removed, ensuring your chart remains clean and focused on active, relevant areas.





Key Features





Detects long-term supply and demand zones formed on H4 timeframe





Displays these zones on lower timeframes: M15, M5, and M1





Sends alerts when a new zone is created





Automatically removes invalid or broken zones to maintain a clear chart





Ideal for professional traders using multi-timeframe analysis





Helps identify high-probability trade areas and key market levels



