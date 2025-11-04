Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4

Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points?


Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument?
Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective.

This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market structure shifts, trend continuations, and potential reversal zones without any lagging or repainting behavior.

Key Features

  • Detects HH, HL, LH, LL accurately on all timeframes and symbols.

  • Plots Buy/Sell Arrows automatically when swing points are confirmed.

  • Works seamlessly with any strategy — trend following, pullback trading, or breakout confirmation.

  • Non-repainting logic ensures full confidence in real-time trading and backtesting.

  • Clean and simple chart display for minimal distraction.

  • Customizable settings to adjust swing sensitivity for your preferred trading style.

Ideal For

  • Structure-based traders who rely on swing points.

  • Scalpers, intraday, and swing traders looking for visual confirmation.

  • Traders who want an easy way to confirm trend direction or spot reversals.

How It Helps

With clear swing point identification, you can:

  • Confirm market trend direction before entering trades.

  • Identify early signs of structure breaks or reversals.

  • Combine with your existing strategy for better accuracy and timing.

Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing — simplicity meets structure. Detect every swing, trade every move, and stay in control of the market’s rhythm.


리뷰 1
rickywhatmore
123
rickywhatmore 2026.01.05 10:35 
 

Accurate indicator, no repainting! As described, thank you Sahib!

