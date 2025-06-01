Gold Scalper Super
- 지표
- Aleksandr Makarov
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 5
Gold Scalper Super is an easy-to-use trading system.
Bonus: when purchasing an indicator, Trend Arrow Super is provided free of charge
The indicator 100% does not repaint!!!
(Green arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).
The indicator signals can be used for trading both in the direction of the trend and against it.
But the best signals are of course in the direction of the trend, so we recommend using the trend filter and trading with the trend.
Best Trend Indicator - Trend Arrow Super
The combination of these two indicators can help you make your trading with the M1 time frame easier and more accurate.
I wish you great success in trading!
super indicator ass always by author how is always really helpfull