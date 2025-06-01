Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold Scalper Super is an easy-to-use trading system.

The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system on the M1 time frame, as well as part of your existing trading system.

Bonus: when purchasing an indicator, Trend Arrow Super is provided free of charge, write to us after purchase. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!!

If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to the loss of a deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it.





Trading with this indicator is very easy.





We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, according to the arrow



