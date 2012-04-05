**Veltrix Gold EA – Advanced Automated Trading Expert Advisor**





Veltrix Gold EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor specially optimized for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines trend-following strategies with smart risk management to deliver consistent performance in various market conditions.





### Key Features:

- 🔹 Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)

- 🔹 Compatible with MetaTrader 5

- 🔹 Uses advanced trend detection algorithms

- 🔹 Includes smart trailing stop and dynamic lot sizing

- 🔹 Low drawdown with built-in risk control

- 🔹 No martingale, grid, or risky strategies

- 🔹 Plug & Play – easy to set up





### Recommended Settings:

- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

- Timeframe: M15 or H1

- Minimum deposit: $200

- Account Type: ECN preferred

- VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 uptime





Veltrix Gold EA is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders looking to automate their gold trading with reliability and control.





> For the best performance, always test settings on a demo account before going live.



