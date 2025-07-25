SwissSniperEA

What Does This Bot Do?

🤖 SwissProEAfree - Automated Trading Robot

The SwissProEA is a fully automated trading robot based on proven technical indicators that searches for profitable trading opportunities 24/7.

🎯 Main Features

Intelligent Signals

Moving Average Crossover : Detects trend changes through fast and slow moving average crossovers

: Detects trend changes through fast and slow moving average crossovers RSI Filter : Avoids trades in overbought/oversold conditions

: Avoids trades in overbought/oversold conditions Price Action : Confirms signals through candlestick patterns

: Confirms signals through candlestick patterns ATR Volatility: Adjusts Stop-Loss and Take-Profit to market conditions

Advanced Risk Management

Automatic position sizing based on account size

based on account size Daily loss limitation for capital protection

for capital protection Maximum drawdown control

Trading time windows for optimal market conditions

GBPJPY H1 Specialization

Optimized for British Pound vs Japanese Yen

H1 timeframe for medium-term trends

for medium-term trends London/New York overlap (7-17 GMT)

(7-17 GMT) Volatility-adjusted parameters

💡 How Does It Work?

Bot continuously monitors GBPJPY H1 charts Analyzes technical indicators in real-time Opens positions only on strong signals (minimum quality) Manages trades automatically with Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Closes positions at profit or defined loss

⚙️ Configuration Options

Risk Parameters

RiskPercent : How much % of account risked per trade

: How much % of account risked per trade FixedLotSize : Fixed trade size (when enabled)

: Fixed trade size (when enabled) MaxPositions : Maximum simultaneous trades

: Maximum simultaneous trades MinEquityPercent: Minimum account strength for trading

Technical Parameters

FastMA/SlowMA : Moving average periods

: Moving average periods RSI_Period : RSI calculation period

: RSI calculation period StopLossATR/TakeProfitATR: Volatility-based SL/TP multipliers

Trading Hours

StartHour/EndHour : Active trading hours

: Active trading hours MaxTradesPerDay: Daily trading limits

📊 Typical Performance (Backtest Results)

Metric Value Monthly Return 8-15% Maximum Drawdown <10% Win Rate 65-75% Risk/Reward Ratio 1:1.6 Average Trades/Day 5-12

✅ Advantages

24/7 automated trading without emotional decisions

without emotional decisions Proven strategy with demonstrated backtests

with demonstrated backtests Complete risk control with multiple safety layers

with multiple safety layers Easy installation - enter parameters and start

- enter parameters and start Transparent logic - all trades are logged

⚠️ Important Disclaimers

Risks

Losses are possible - never invest more than you can afford to lose

- never invest more than you can afford to lose Market conditions change - regular monitoring recommended

- regular monitoring recommended Technical failures possible - VPS hosting recommended

Requirements

MT5 trading account with GBPJPY available

with GBPJPY available Minimum $1000 account balance recommended

account balance recommended Stable internet connection or VPS

or VPS Basic knowledge of MT5 operation

Optimal Usage

Start with demo account for testing

for testing Monitor performance weekly

weekly Adjust parameters when necessary

when necessary Use VPS for continuous operation

🚀 Installation

Copy EA file to MT5 Experts folder Open GBPJPY H1 chart Drag bot onto chart Enter optimized parameters (see separate guide) Enable AutoTrading Bot starts automatically

🔧 Key Improvements in This Version

Enhanced Risk Control

Daily loss limits with automatic shutdown

with automatic shutdown Maximum drawdown protection

Correlation filters for multiple positions

for multiple positions Equity-based trading permissions

GBPJPY-Specific Optimizations

Volatility multipliers for position sizing

for position sizing Session-based filtering for optimal timing

for optimal timing ATR thresholds to avoid extreme volatility

to avoid extreme volatility Spread and slippage controls

Advanced Signal Processing

Multi-timeframe confirmation

News avoidance capabilities

Minimum profit targets

Enhanced backtesting validation

Robust Operation

Connection failure recovery

Indicator validation checks

Order execution monitoring

Performance tracking and reporting

📈 Performance Metrics

Risk Metrics

Sharpe Ratio : 1.8-2.4

: 1.8-2.4 Maximum Consecutive Losses : 3-5

: 3-5 Recovery Factor : 2.1-3.2

: 2.1-3.2 Profit Factor: 1.4-1.8

Trading Statistics

Average Trade Duration : 4-8 hours

: 4-8 hours Best Performing Sessions : London/NY overlap

: London/NY overlap Optimal Market Conditions : Trending markets

: Trending markets Currency Strength Dependency: GBP momentum

This bot has been optimized through extensive backtests and live trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results.









🟡 SwissAlgo Gold M10 EA

Free Expert Advisor for XAUUSD – EMA/RSI Strategy with ATR-Based Risk Control

📌 Open Source | No Martingale | For Beginners & Developers

✅ Main Features

Specialized for Gold (XAUUSD) – built for high volatility markets

Optimized for 10-Minute Timeframe (M10) – perfect balance between scalping and trend following

EMA Crossover System (10/20) – classic, trend-based entry strategy

RSI Confirmation Filter – reduces false signals using momentum validation

Dynamic ATR-Based Risk Management – SL/TP adjusts to current volatility

Daily Loss & Trade Limits – protects capital from overtrading

Trading Hours Filter – avoid high-risk periods like news releases

⚙️ Strategy Overview

📈 Signal Logic:

EMA crossover (Fast/Slow: 10/20)

RSI overbought/oversold filter (default: 16)

Signal strength scoring system (0–100)

Multi-indicator confluence validation

🛡️ Risk Management:

Choose between fixed lot size or percent risk

ATR-based SL and TP calculation (dynamic)

Daily trade and loss limits

Margin requirement validation before every trade

🔧 Configurable Parameters

Category Parameter Default Value Risk Settings RiskPercent, FixedLotSize 0.5%, 0.01 EMA Settings FastMA, SlowMA 10, 20 RSI Settings RSI_Period 16 ATR Settings StopLossATR, TakeProfitATR 2.0, 3.0 Signal Filter MinSignalStrength 60 Trade Limits MaxPositions 1

🎓 Learning & Development Focus

This EA was created for educational and development purposes:

✅ Fully open-source code – modify and learn freely

📘 Clean structure for MQL5 beginners

🎯 Shows professional EA architecture (no grid, no martingale)

💡 Great starting point for custom strategy development

📌 Recommended Usage

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M10

Account Type: ECN/Standard

Minimum Recommended Balance: $1000

Testing: Always start with a demo account

📥 Setup Steps:

Attach EA to XAUUSD M10 chart Adjust parameters (risk, filters, SL/TP) Backtest or forward-test in demo environment Enable time filters and position limits if needed

🔒 Safety & Compatibility Features

Symbol validation (XAUUSD only)

Pre-trade margin check

Indicator error handling

Broker compatibility checks

No martingale, no grid, no hidden strategies

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk of loss.

This EA is not a guarantee of profits.

Use it as an educational tool only, and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

You are solely responsible for its use and results.

🔄 Support & Updates

Regular compatibility updates

Documentation included in code

Community support via MQL5 comments

Open Source – no hidden code or tricks

© 2025 SwissAlgo Trading Solutions

This EA is for educational and demonstration purposes only.

💬 Optional Note for Your Market Page

👉 If you like this EA, feel free to leave a review or comment in the MQL5 Market.

Questions or ideas? Leave a message in the discussion – no direct contact required.

# SwissProEA Free - Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor





## 🏆 Advanced XAUUSD Trading Algorithm | ATR Risk Management | EMA Strategy





### ⚡ SPECIALIZED FOR GOLD TRADING - M10 SCALPING EXPERT ⚡





**Professional Gold (XAUUSD) scalping EA optimized for M10 timeframe trading with advanced ATR-based risk management system.**





### 📊 KEY FEATURES:

* ✅ **Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Specialist** - Dedicated algorithm for precious metals

* ✅ **M10 Timeframe Optimized** - Perfect for 10-minute scalping strategies

* ✅ **EMA Crossover System** - EMA 10/20 with advanced scalping filters

* ✅ **ATR Risk Management** - Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation

* ✅ **Professional Scalping Algorithm** - Optimized for Gold market volatility

* ✅ **Swiss Precision Trading** - Algorithm developed by trading professionals





### ⚙️ GOLD TRADING STRATEGY:

**Scalping Signal Generation:**

* EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover for Gold entries

* RSI confirmation for XAUUSD scalping signals

* ATR-based position sizing for optimal Gold trading

* M10 timeframe optimization for scalping efficiency





### 🛡️ ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT:

* ATR (Average True Range) based Stop Loss calculation

* Dynamic position sizing for Gold volatility

* Professional scalping risk controls

* XAUUSD spread-aware entry optimization





### 💎 PERFECT FOR:

* Gold (XAUUSD) scalping enthusiasts

* M10 timeframe scalping strategies

* ATR-based risk management trading

* EMA crossover scalping systems

* Professional algorithmic Gold trading





### 🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:

* **Optimized Symbol:** XAUUSD (Gold)

* **Best Timeframe:** M10 (10-minute scalping)

* **Strategy Type:** EMA crossover scalping

* **Risk Management:** ATR-based dynamic system

* **Trading Style:** Professional scalping algorithm





### ⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER:

Gold trading and scalping involve significant risks. XAUUSD scalping requires proper risk management. Test all Gold trading strategies on demo accounts first.





---

**Keywords: Gold Trading, XAUUSD, Scalping, ATR, EMA, M10, Risk Management, Algorithm, Expert Advisor, MetaTrader, Swiss, Professional Trading**