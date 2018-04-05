Veltrix Gold EA
- Experts
- Abraheem Husayn Abraheem Saed
- Version: 1.0
**Veltrix Gold EA – Advanced Automated Trading Expert Advisor**
Veltrix Gold EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor specially optimized for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines trend-following strategies with smart risk management to deliver consistent performance in various market conditions.
### Key Features:
- 🔹 Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)
- 🔹 Compatible with MetaTrader 5
- 🔹 Uses advanced trend detection algorithms
- 🔹 Includes smart trailing stop and dynamic lot sizing
- 🔹 Low drawdown with built-in risk control
- 🔹 No martingale, grid, or risky strategies
- 🔹 Plug & Play – easy to set up
### Recommended Settings:
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M15 or H1
- Minimum deposit: $200
- Account Type: ECN preferred
- VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 uptime
Veltrix Gold EA is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders looking to automate their gold trading with reliability and control.
> For the best performance, always test settings on a demo account before going live.