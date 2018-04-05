Veltrix Gold EA

**Veltrix Gold EA – Advanced Automated Trading Expert Advisor**

Veltrix Gold EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor specially optimized for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines trend-following strategies with smart risk management to deliver consistent performance in various market conditions.

### Key Features:
- 🔹 Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)
- 🔹 Compatible with MetaTrader 5
- 🔹 Uses advanced trend detection algorithms
- 🔹 Includes smart trailing stop and dynamic lot sizing
- 🔹 Low drawdown with built-in risk control
- 🔹 No martingale, grid, or risky strategies
- 🔹 Plug & Play – easy to set up

### Recommended Settings:
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M15 or H1
- Minimum deposit: $200
- Account Type: ECN preferred
- VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 uptime

Veltrix Gold EA is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders looking to automate their gold trading with reliability and control.

> For the best performance, always test settings on a demo account before going live.

Plus de l'auteur
NeuroScalp
Abraheem Husayn Abraheem Saed
Experts
Name: NeuroScalp – The Neural Precision Scalping Bot Description: NeuroScalp is an advanced AI-powered scalping robot engineered for speed, accuracy, and adaptability across all symbols and timeframes. It uses neural-style logic to analyze candle behavior, trader pressure, and market momentum with remarkable precision. This bot detects buyer/seller strength, evaluates the quality of recent candles, and filters fake signals using smart volatility and spread filters. It also features progressiv
FREE
Imperium Safe EA
Abraheem Husayn Abraheem Saed
Experts
THIS EA FOR GOLD ONLY . Before testing, download the settings that I uploaded in the comments  This bot is designed to manage pending orders in the Forex market efficiently and safely. It automatically places and monitors buy and sell orders while maintaining multiple safety checks. The bot continuously monitors account status to ensure the protection of balance and margin, operating within defined trading hours to avoid unsuitable market conditions. Equipped with multiple risk management featur
FREE
AlphaBotAI
Abraheem Husayn Abraheem Saed
Experts
Account Balance (USD) Risk Mode Recommended Lot Size Notes 100 – 300 Fixed / Low 0.01 Suitable for very small accounts 300 – 700 Low 0.01 – 0.02 Low-risk and conservative 700 – 1,500 Low / Medium 0.02 – 0.05 Balanced risk and stability 1,500 – 3,000 Medium 0.05 – 0.10 Requires discipline and patience 3,000 – 5,000 Medium / High 0.10 – 0.20 For experienced traders 5,000 – 10,000 High 0.20 – 0.50 High exposure – manage risk carefully 10,000+ High 0.50 – 1.00 Professional accounts only  A
