#define VOLUME 1.0 // volume de l'ordre

#define DEVIATION 100 // distance pour placer l'ordre en attente

#define STOP_LIMIT 50 // distance de l'ordre StopLimit



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string currency=AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY);

int array_types[8]={ORDER_TYPE_BUY,

ORDER_TYPE_SELL,

ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,

ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,

ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,

ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,

ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,

ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT };



//--- boucle sur le tableau des types d'ordres

for(int i=0; i<(int)array_types.Size(); i++)

{

//--- suivant le type de l'ordre, récupère le type ORDER_TYPE_BUY ou ORDER_TYPE_SELL

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=MarketOrderByOrderType((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)array_types[i]);



//--- suivant le type de l'ordre, récupère le prix

double price=PriceByOrderType(_Symbol, type);



//--- récupère le montant de la marge requis pour le type de l'ordre spécifié dans 'action'

double margin=EMPTY_VALUE;

ResetLastError();

if(!OrderCalcMargin(type, _Symbol, VOLUME, price, margin))

{

Print("OrderCalcMargin() failed. Error ",GetLastError());

continue;

}

//--- affiche le résultat dans le journal

PrintFormat("Margin required for %.2f %s order at price %.*f on %s symbol: %.2f %s", VOLUME, OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)i), _Digits, price, _Symbol, margin, currency);

}

/*

résultat :

Margin required for 1.00 Buy order at price 1.31668 on GBPUSD symbol: 1316.68 USD

Margin required for 1.00 Sell order at price 1.31661 on GBPUSD symbol: 1316.61 USD

Margin required for 1.00 Buy Limit order at price 1.31568 on GBPUSD symbol: 1315.68 USD

Margin required for 1.00 Sell Limit order at price 1.31761 on GBPUSD symbol: 1317.61 USD

Margin required for 1.00 Buy Stop order at price 1.31768 on GBPUSD symbol: 1317.68 USD

Margin required for 1.00 Sell Stop order at price 1.31561 on GBPUSD symbol: 1315.61 USD

Margin required for 1.00 Buy Stop Limit order at price 1.31718 on GBPUSD symbol: 1317.18 USD

Margin required for 1.00 Sell Stop Limit order at price 1.31611 on GBPUSD symbol: 1316.11 USD

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retourne le type de l'ordre Buy ou Sell |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE MarketOrderByOrderType(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT :

return(ORDER_TYPE_BUY);

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT :

return(ORDER_TYPE_SELL);

}

return(WRONG_VALUE);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retourne le prix d'ouverture selon le type de l'ordre |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double PriceByOrderType(const string symbol, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type)

{

int digits=0;

double point=0;

MqlTick tick={};



//--- récupère la valeur du symbole Point

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_POINT, point))

{

Print("SymbolInfoDouble() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return 0;

}



//--- récupère la valeur du symbole Digits

long value=0;

if(!SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS, value))

{

Print("SymbolInfoInteger() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return 0;

}

digits=(int)value;



//--- récupère les derniers prix par symbole

if(!SymbolInfoTick(symbol, tick))

{

Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return 0;

}



//--- renvoie le prix en fonction du type de l'ordre

switch(order_type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return(tick.ask);

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return(tick.bid);

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : return(NormalizeDouble(tick.ask - DEVIATION * point, digits));

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : return(NormalizeDouble(tick.bid + DEVIATION * point, digits));

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : return(NormalizeDouble(tick.ask + DEVIATION * point, digits));

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : return(NormalizeDouble(tick.bid - DEVIATION * point, digits));

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : return(NormalizeDouble(tick.ask + DEVIATION * point - STOP_LIMIT * point, digits));

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : return(NormalizeDouble(tick.bid - DEVIATION * point + STOP_LIMIT * point, digits));

default : return(0);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retourne la description du type de l'ordre |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type)

{

switch(order_type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : return("Buy Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : return("Sell Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : return("Buy Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : return("Sell Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : return("Buy Stop Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : return("Sell Stop Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY : return("Close By");

default : return("Unknown order type");

}

}