MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalCheckReverseShort
- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
CheckReverseShort
숏 포지션 리버스의 조건을 확인합니다.
|
virtual bool CheckReverseShort(
Parameters
price
[in][out] 레퍼런스로 전달된 리버스 가격을 위한 변수.
sl
[in][out] 레퍼런스로 전달된 스탑 로스에 대한 변수.
tp
[in][out] 레퍼런스로 전달된 이익 실현 가격에 대한 변수.
expiration
[in][out] 레퍼런스로 전달된 만료 시간에 대한 변수 (필요시).
반환 값
조건이 만족되면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.