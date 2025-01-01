문서화섹션
CheckReverseLong

롱 포지션 리버스 조건을 확인합니다.

virtual bool  CheckReverseLong(
   double&    price,          // 가격
   double&    sl,             // 스탑 로스
   double&    tp,             // 이익 실현
   datetime&  expiration      // 만료
   )

Parameters

price

[in][out]  레퍼런스에 의해 전달된 가격을 위한 변수.

sl

[in][out]  레퍼런스로 전달된 스탑 로스에 대한 변수.

tp

[in][out]  레퍼런스로 전달된 이익 실현 가격에 대한 변수.

expiration

[in][out]  레퍼런스로 전달된 만료 시간에 대한 변수 (필요시).

반환 값

조건이 만족되면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.