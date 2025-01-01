문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalCheckTrailingOrderLong 

CheckTrailingOrderLong

지정가 매수 주문의 매개 변수를 수정하기 위한 조건을 확인합니다.

virtual bool  CheckTrailingOrderLong(
   COrderInfo*    order,          // 주문
   double&        price           // 가격
   )

Parameters

order

[in] COrderInfo 클래스 객체에 대한 포인터.

price

[in][out]  스탑 로스 가격에 대한 변수.

반환 값

조건이 만족되면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.