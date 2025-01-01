문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalInvert 

Invert

"Invert" 매개 변수의 새 값을 설정합니다.

void  Invert(
   long    value         // 값
   )

Parameters

value

[in] "Invert"의 새 값.

반환 값

None.