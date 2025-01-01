- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
ViewUpDirectionSet
在3D空间中设置上边框的方向。
|
void ViewUpDirectionSet(
参数
&up_direction
[in] 在3D空间中上部边框的方向。
返回值
无。
注意
使用ViewUpDirectionSet()设置新方向会更改在ViewMatrixGet()中获得的视图矩阵。
ViewUpDirectionSet()与ViewTargetSet()一起使用，来定义注视方向。