ViewUpDirectionSet

在3D空间中设置上边框的方向。

void  ViewUpDirectionSet(
   const DXVector3  &up_direction      // 向上的方向
   );

参数

&up_direction

[in]  在3D空间中上部边框的方向。

返回值

无。

注意

使用ViewUpDirectionSet()设置新方向会更改在ViewMatrixGet()中获得的视图矩阵。

ViewUpDirectionSet()与ViewTargetSet()一起使用，来定义注视方向。