Create

Creates a graphic resource for rendering a 3D scene without binding to a chart object.

virtual bool Create(

const string name,

const int width,

const int height,

ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA

);

Parameters

name

[in] Graphical object name.

width

[in] Frame width.

height

[in] Frame height.

clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA

[in] Color handling method. See ResourceCreate() function description to learn more about color handling methods.

Note

true - if a resource is created, otherwise - false.