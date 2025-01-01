- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
Create
Creates a graphic resource for rendering a 3D scene without binding to a chart object.
|
virtual bool Create(
Parameters
name
[in] Graphical object name.
width
[in] Frame width.
height
[in] Frame height.
clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA
[in] Color handling method. See ResourceCreate() function description to learn more about color handling methods.
Note
true - if a resource is created, otherwise - false.