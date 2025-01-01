文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库3D图形CCanvas3DCreate 

创建

创建用于渲染3D场景而无需绑定到图表对象的图形资源。

virtual bool  Create(
   const string       name,                                 // 图形对象名称
   const int          width,                                // 宽度 
   const int          height,                               // 高度
   ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT  clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA      // 颜色格式
   );

参数

name

[in]  图形对象名称。

width

[in]  画帧宽度。

height

[in]  画帧高度。

clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA

[in]  颜色处理方法。参看ResourceCreate()函数描述来了解更多有关颜色处理方法。

注意

true - 如果创建资源，否则 - false。