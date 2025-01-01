- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
创建
创建用于渲染3D场景而无需绑定到图表对象的图形资源。
virtual bool Create(
参数
name
[in] 图形对象名称。
width
[in] 画帧宽度。
height
[in] 画帧高度。
clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA
[in] 颜色处理方法。参看ResourceCreate()函数描述来了解更多有关颜色处理方法。
注意
true - 如果创建资源，否则 - false。