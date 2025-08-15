通貨 / UEC
UEC: Uranium Energy Corp
12.24 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UECの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.26の安値と12.31の高値で取引されました。
Uranium Energy Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
11.26 12.31
1年のレンジ
3.86 13.25
- 以前の終値
- 12.24
- 始値
- 11.98
- 買値
- 12.24
- 買値
- 12.54
- 安値
- 11.26
- 高値
- 12.31
- 出来高
- 37.794 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 17.24%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 152.89%
- 1年の変化
- 95.53%
