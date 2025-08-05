QuotesSections
UEC
UEC: Uranium Energy Corp

12.35 USD 0.78 (5.94%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UEC exchange rate has changed by -5.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.34 and at a high of 13.15.

Daily Range
12.34 13.15
Year Range
3.86 13.25
Previous Close
13.13
Open
13.14
Bid
12.35
Ask
12.65
Low
12.34
High
13.15
Volume
17.809 K
Daily Change
-5.94%
Month Change
18.30%
6 Months Change
155.17%
Year Change
97.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%