货币 / UEC
UEC: Uranium Energy Corp
12.37 USD 0.76 (5.79%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日UEC汇率已更改-5.79%。当日，交易品种以低点12.13和高点13.15进行交易。
关注Uranium Energy Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
UEC新闻
- Uranium Energy (UEC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- 高盛给予Cameco股票买入评级，股价上涨
- Cameco stock rises as Goldman initiates coverage with Buy rating
- 铀股飙升，美国计划扩大战略储备
- Uranium stocks soar as US plans to boost strategic stockpile
- Uranium Energy Corp stock hits all-time high at 12.31 USD
- Uranium Energy (UEC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Cameco's Premium Valuation: Is the Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell Now?
- Uranium Energy Corp stock hits all-time high of 11.4 USD
- Why the Market Dipped But Uranium Energy (UEC) Gained Today
- Cameco Cuts Production Outlook As Mine Work Slows
- CCJ vs. UEC: Which Uranium Stock Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Uranium Energy Corp stock hits all-time high of 10.88 USD
- Why Oklo Has More Upside As Top Player Within Big Tech's Favorite AI Energy Sector
- Uranium Energy (UEC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Nuclear Stocks Weren't Immune To AI-Led Stock Market Retreat But Then Powell Spoke
- Uranium Energy (UEC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
- Energy Fuels stock plunges as uranium sector tumbles amid Kazakhstan production news
- Uranium Energy Sets The Stage With Federal Backing (NYSE:UEC)
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Uranium Energy (UEC): Should You Buy?
- Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Uranium Energy Corp stock hits all-time high at 10.77 USD
- Nuclear Play Oklo Reported Another Quarterly Loss But Analysts Are Still Bullish
- Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on Uranium Energy stock with Buy rating
日范围
12.13 13.15
年范围
3.86 13.25
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.13
- 开盘价
- 13.14
- 卖价
- 12.37
- 买价
- 12.67
- 最低价
- 12.13
- 最高价
- 13.15
- 交易量
- 25.333 K
- 日变化
- -5.79%
- 月变化
- 18.49%
- 6个月变化
- 155.58%
- 年变化
- 97.60%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值