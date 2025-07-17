クォートセクション
通貨 / SVM
SVM: Silvercorp Metals Inc

5.15 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SVMの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.03の安値と5.19の高値で取引されました。

Silvercorp Metals Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SVM News

1日のレンジ
5.03 5.19
1年のレンジ
2.87 5.47
以前の終値
5.15
始値
5.19
買値
5.15
買値
5.45
安値
5.03
高値
5.19
出来高
3.049 K
1日の変化
0.00%
1ヶ月の変化
3.41%
6ヶ月の変化
33.07%
1年の変化
15.99%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K