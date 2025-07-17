通貨 / SVM
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SVM: Silvercorp Metals Inc
5.15 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SVMの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.03の安値と5.19の高値で取引されました。
Silvercorp Metals Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SVM News
- シルバーコープ、発行済株式の最大4%の自社株買いプログラムを発表
- Silvercorp announces share repurchase program of up to 4% of shares
- Silvercorp Looks Fairly Valued After Recent Rally (NYSE:SVM)
- シルバーコープ・メタルズの株価、5.33ドルで52週高値を記録
- Silvercorp Metals stock hits 52-week high at 5.33 USD
- Is Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Kasiya rehabilitation trials show 5x crop yield improvement
- Should Value Investors Buy Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Stock?
- Silvercorp Metals price target lowered to $6.50 at Roth/MKM after fatality
- Earnings call transcript: Silvercorp Metals Q1 2025 sees mixed results
- Silvercorp (SVM) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Intrepid Potash (IPI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Analysts Estimate Silvercorp (SVM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Should Value Investors Buy Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Stock?
- Sovereign Metals completes geotechnical fieldwork for Kasiya project
- Silvercorp Metals: The Metal Shines, But The Stock Already Reflects Much Of The Value
- Is Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Silvercorp Metals: Good Prospects, But Shares Lower First With Cautious Fed (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:SVM)
- Silvercorp Metals: Attractive Valuation And Massive Growth Ahead - But There’s A Catch
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 18th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 18th
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 18th
- Silvercorp (SVM) Is Up 10.34% in One Week: What You Should Know
1日のレンジ
5.03 5.19
1年のレンジ
2.87 5.47
- 以前の終値
- 5.15
- 始値
- 5.19
- 買値
- 5.15
- 買値
- 5.45
- 安値
- 5.03
- 高値
- 5.19
- 出来高
- 3.049 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.41%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 33.07%
- 1年の変化
- 15.99%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K