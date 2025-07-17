QuotazioniSezioni
SVM: Silvercorp Metals Inc

5.35 USD 0.20 (3.88%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SVM ha avuto una variazione del 3.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.17 e ad un massimo di 5.43.

Segui le dinamiche di Silvercorp Metals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.17 5.43
Intervallo Annuale
2.87 5.47
Chiusura Precedente
5.15
Apertura
5.19
Bid
5.35
Ask
5.65
Minimo
5.17
Massimo
5.43
Volume
4.923 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.88%
Variazione Mensile
7.43%
Variazione Semestrale
38.24%
Variazione Annuale
20.50%
