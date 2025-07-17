Valute / SVM
SVM: Silvercorp Metals Inc
5.35 USD 0.20 (3.88%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SVM ha avuto una variazione del 3.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.17 e ad un massimo di 5.43.
Segui le dinamiche di Silvercorp Metals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SVM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.17 5.43
Intervallo Annuale
2.87 5.47
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.15
- Apertura
- 5.19
- Bid
- 5.35
- Ask
- 5.65
- Minimo
- 5.17
- Massimo
- 5.43
- Volume
- 4.923 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.88%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 38.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.50%
20 settembre, sabato