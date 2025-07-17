Devises / SVM
SVM: Silvercorp Metals Inc
5.35 USD 0.20 (3.88%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SVM a changé de 3.88% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 5.17 et à un maximum de 5.43.
Suivez la dynamique Silvercorp Metals Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
SVM Nouvelles
- Silvercorp annonce un programme de rachat d’actions jusqu’à 4% des actions
- Silvercorp announces share repurchase program of up to 4% of shares
- Silvercorp Looks Fairly Valued After Recent Rally (NYSE:SVM)
- L’action de Silvercorp Metals atteint un sommet de 52 semaines à 5,33 USD
- Silvercorp Metals stock hits 52-week high at 5.33 USD
- Is Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Kasiya rehabilitation trials show 5x crop yield improvement
- Should Value Investors Buy Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Stock?
- Silvercorp Metals price target lowered to $6.50 at Roth/MKM after fatality
- Earnings call transcript: Silvercorp Metals Q1 2025 sees mixed results
- Silvercorp (SVM) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Intrepid Potash (IPI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Analysts Estimate Silvercorp (SVM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Should Value Investors Buy Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Stock?
- Sovereign Metals completes geotechnical fieldwork for Kasiya project
- Silvercorp Metals: The Metal Shines, But The Stock Already Reflects Much Of The Value
- Is Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Silvercorp Metals: Good Prospects, But Shares Lower First With Cautious Fed (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:SVM)
- Silvercorp Metals: Attractive Valuation And Massive Growth Ahead - But There’s A Catch
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 18th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 18th
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 18th
- Silvercorp (SVM) Is Up 10.34% in One Week: What You Should Know
Range quotidien
5.17 5.43
Range Annuel
2.87 5.47
- Clôture Précédente
- 5.15
- Ouverture
- 5.19
- Bid
- 5.35
- Ask
- 5.65
- Plus Bas
- 5.17
- Plus Haut
- 5.43
- Volume
- 4.923 K
- Changement quotidien
- 3.88%
- Changement Mensuel
- 7.43%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 38.24%
- Changement Annuel
- 20.50%
20 septembre, samedi