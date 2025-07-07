Currencies / SVM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SVM: Silvercorp Metals Inc
5.14 USD 0.24 (4.46%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SVM exchange rate has changed by -4.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.10 and at a high of 5.43.
Follow Silvercorp Metals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SVM News
- Silvercorp Looks Fairly Valued After Recent Rally (NYSE:SVM)
- Silvercorp Metals stock hits 52-week high at 5.33 USD
- Is Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Kasiya rehabilitation trials show 5x crop yield improvement
- Should Value Investors Buy Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Stock?
- Silvercorp Metals price target lowered to $6.50 at Roth/MKM after fatality
- Earnings call transcript: Silvercorp Metals Q1 2025 sees mixed results
- Silvercorp (SVM) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Intrepid Potash (IPI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Analysts Estimate Silvercorp (SVM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Should Value Investors Buy Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Stock?
- Sovereign Metals completes geotechnical fieldwork for Kasiya project
- Silvercorp Metals: The Metal Shines, But The Stock Already Reflects Much Of The Value
- Is Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Silvercorp Metals: Good Prospects, But Shares Lower First With Cautious Fed (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:SVM)
- Silvercorp Metals: Attractive Valuation And Massive Growth Ahead - But There’s A Catch
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 18th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 18th
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 18th
- Silvercorp (SVM) Is Up 10.34% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Silvercorp reports 13% revenue increase in Q1 fiscal 2026
- 5 Reasons Why Gold Will Dethrone The USD As The World's Main FX Reserve Within A Decade
- Gold Mining Stocks: Winners And Losers At The Start Of H2 2025
Daily Range
5.10 5.43
Year Range
2.87 5.47
- Previous Close
- 5.38
- Open
- 5.43
- Bid
- 5.14
- Ask
- 5.44
- Low
- 5.10
- High
- 5.43
- Volume
- 4.528 K
- Daily Change
- -4.46%
- Month Change
- 3.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.82%
- Year Change
- 15.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%