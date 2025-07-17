통화 / SVM
SVM: Silvercorp Metals Inc
5.35 USD 0.20 (3.88%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SVM 환율이 오늘 3.88%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.17이고 고가는 5.43이었습니다.
Silvercorp Metals Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
5.17 5.43
년간 변동
2.87 5.47
- 이전 종가
- 5.15
- 시가
- 5.19
- Bid
- 5.35
- Ask
- 5.65
- 저가
- 5.17
- 고가
- 5.43
- 볼륨
- 4.923 K
- 일일 변동
- 3.88%
- 월 변동
- 7.43%
- 6개월 변동
- 38.24%
- 년간 변동율
- 20.50%
